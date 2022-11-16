Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz Supervisors want California to eliminate family court reunification programsRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Smart & Final Opening New StoreBryan DijkhuizenSan Jose, CA
New Smart & Final Location Announced in Santa Clara, CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenSanta Clara, CA
Related
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Play First Road Game of Season at Northern Colorado Saturday
San José State (3-1, 0-0 MW) at Northern Colorado (1-2) Location Bank of Colorado Arena, Greeley, Colo. FIRST ROAD TEST OF SEASON SATURDAY: The San José State men's basketball team travels to the Mountain Time Zone Saturday to face Northern Colorado Saturday afternoon. The road trip marks the first away game for SJSU this season and the first of three games the Spartans will play in the state of Colorado this season. The Spartans will play at Colorado State on December 31, and at Air Force to end the season on March 4.
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Outshoot the Gauchos But Narrowly Fall In GCC Tournament
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.— Nikola Nikolic led No. 6 San Josè State (10-16, 0-6 GCC) in the first round of the GCC Tournament with one goal and two assists on nine shots. Despite the effort, SJSU fell to No. 3 UCSB (14-12, 3-2 GCC) in round one of the GCC Tournament 9-7. The Final Chapter.
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Clinch Second Seed at MW Tournament With Sweep of Fresno State
SAN JOSE, Calif.—Amethyst Harper and Haylee Nelson led the Spartans in kills Thursday night as the San José State volleyball team swept Fresno State, 3-0, en route to the team's 20th win of the season and clinching the second seed at next week's Mountain West Tournament. Harper had...
San Jose State University Spartans
Cardenas and Görener Combine for Eight 3-Pointers in Loss to Hofstra
BOX SCORE (PDF) | HIGHLIGHTS. – Tibet Görener went 5-for-10 from three and Alvaro Cardenas hit three 3-pointers to lead San José State (3-1) in a 85-76 loss to Hofstra (4-0) Thursday night at the Provident Credit Union Event Center. Görener tied his career-high with five 3-pointers and...
San Jose State University Spartans
Spartans Host Final MW Matches of 2022
This Week's Information: San Jose State (19-7, 13-3) Fresno State (7-21, 1-15) | Thursday, Nov. 17 | 6:00 p.m. PT. San Diego State (8-19, 6-10) | Saturday, Nov. 19 | 2:00 p.m. PT. Where Spartan Gym, YUH Complex, San Jose, Calif. TV Information & Statistics. TV - Saturday - NBC...
Charles Henderson defense comes up big late, holds off No. 1 UMS-Wright in 5A quarterfinals
The next time UMS-Wright is on the goal line to decide a playoff game, it might want to avoid what is becoming an all-too-familiar Hartbreak. Charles Henderson linebacker Damien Hart stiffened the Bulldogs’ Sutton Snypes on a quarterback sneak from inside the 1-yard line with 1:53 remaining to save a 19-16 upset of UMS in the quarterfinals of the Class 5A state playoffs Thursday night at frigid Veterans Memorial Stadium in Troy.
Raleigh News & Observer
Alabama High School Football Playoffs Scores, Brackets
View the original article to see embedded media. The Alabama high school football playoffs continue Friday (November 11) with quarterfinals and 7A semifinals games across the state. Several huge games are on the schedule, including Thompson at Hoover in the 7A semifinals and Homewood at Saraland in the 6A quarterfinals.
elmoreautauganews.com
PCA’s Hannah Jones Signs University of Memphis Letter of Intent; Becomes Program’s First NCAA Division I Commitment
From Rebecca W. Thomas, Marketing and Communications Director. Prattville Christian Academy proudly announces that Hannah Jones signed a Letter of Intent to play volleyball with the University of Memphis in Memphis, Tennessee. Following the school’s first state volleyball championship title, of which she was an integral part of, she continues to blaze new trails as the program’s first student-athlete to commit to a NCAA Division I institution to further her passion for volleyball while advancing her education.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Should Carnell Williams be Auburn's next head coach?
A few weeks ago in the midst of one of the most surprising and unpredictable college football seasons in quite some time we finally found some familiarity with something that has become so predictable that it’s almost tradition at this point – an Auburn coaching search. Just setting...
montgomeryindependent.com
City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation City Wide Youth Basketball League
The City of Montgomery Department of Parks and Recreation invites Montgomery youth to register for the City Wide Youth Basketball League. The basketball league is available to boys and girls in four age divisions: 8u, 10u, 12u and 14u. There is a cost of $25 per player. All registrations, practices and games will take place in one of the city’s community centers.
eagleeyeauburn.com
Second Auburn High School to be Built
AUBURN, Ala. (EETV) - The Auburn City Schools Board of Education approved updated plans to build a second high school in the Auburn area on Tuesday. Auburn has grown in population, and Auburn City Schools recognized the need for a second high school to accommodate the growing population. The city of Auburn is the seventh largest city in Alabama, and it has seen a population growth of over 40% in the last 10 years.
WSFA
Trenholm State Community College opens 2nd truck driving school
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery’s Trenholm State Community College is actively training truck drivers to help aid the truck driver shortage the nation is still facing. Now, the community college is expanding its efforts with a second training site. “We know there is a continuous need of our truck...
wdhn.com
Troy man found not guilty in 2020 murder trial
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Troy man, accused of killing someone near a Dothan club in 2020, has been found not guilty by a Houston County jury after a witness changed her story, per DA Patrick Jones. Demingus Montez Humphrey, of Troy, was accused of killing Cortez Hill near the...
ALEA: Single-vehicle crash results in Interstate 85 lane closure in Macon County
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – According to the ALEA, a single-vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle, cause a lane closure inside the southbound lane of Interstate 85 near the 32-mile marker in Macon County. The crash occurred on Wednesday and is currently under investigation by the ALEA. Authorities say the closure will remain in place […]
opelikaobserver.com
Opelika Chamber of Commerce Awards Grants
OPELIKA — The Opelika Chamber of Commerce hosted a reception and press conference to announce and honor this year’s Small Business Grant recipients on Nov. 7, 2022. Eight local small businesses received grants at this year’s recipient press conference. “Our partnership with the city of Opelika and...
WSFA
2 facing charges after pursuit, resulting crashes in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Two people are facing charges after a pursuit in Montgomery that resulted in two separate crashes. According to Montgomery police, the pursuit began around 10:30 a.m. Friday near Maxwell Boulevard and Whitman Street after officers tried to stop a reportedly stolen vehicle. Police said the suspects...
texasmetronews.com
MICHELLE BROWDER’S $5.5M PROJECT WILL TURN THE BUILDING THAT WAS USED TO EXPERIMENT ON ENSLAVED BLACK WOMEN INTO A CLINIC
Michelle Browder is best known for her powerful artwork and civil rights tour company, More Than Tours. Her stops include Montgomery’s former slave market and the old Greyhound bus station where 21 young Freedom Riders fought a vicious battle against an angry mob in 1961. When Browder was 18 years old, she discovered a 1952 painting of white men in suits studying a young Black girl on an exam table. Although it never sat right with her, it inspired her to learn more about The Mothers of Gynecology: Anarcha, Lucy and Betsey. These were the women who suffered under the alleged father of gynecology, J. Marion Sims, who performed a number of horrendous experiments on the enslaved Black women. On Browder’s civil rights tours, she’d pass a statue across the lawn of the Alabama State House, which always gave her chills because it honored Sims.
alabamanews.net
Five Employees Sue Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama Alleging Discrimination
Five employees of Montgomery’s Hyundai assembly plant have filed a lawsuit alleging racial discrimination and retaliation. Frederick Coleman, Edward Daniels, Jason Ingram, Stacy Trimble and Jimmy Williams, all Black males, are represented by attorneys Artur Davis and Ivey Best. Their lawsuit says that despite making up 85% of the...
WSFA
Reward offered after woman found critically shot in I-65 crash
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information that leads to the arrest of a potential suspect involved in a shooting on Interstate 65 in Montgomery. Authorities said between 4:50 p.m. and 5 p.m. on Nov. 8, a woman driving a white 2018 Ford Expedition...
unionspringsherald.com
Arrest made in burglary
On November 11, 2022 at approximately 10:30 p.m., the resident of the 600 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard called the Union Springs Police Department regarding someone in his home. The resident stated his dogs were barking, which got him to look around the residence. When the victim returned...
Comments / 0