Michigan's defense currently ranks No. 1 in scoring defense, rush defense, total defense and in first downs given up. To put it bluntly — the Wolverines are dominating. It's not necessarily surprising given the talent on the roster or the fact that Jim Harbaugh has been at the helm for eight seasons now, but it is surprising that the unit has not skipped a single beat, and may actually be better in 2022 than it was in 2021, during the transition from Mike Macdonald to Jesse Minter. Normally there are some bumps in the road and a learning curve for the defensive players, but that has not been the case for Minter and U-M in 2022.

ANN ARBOR, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO