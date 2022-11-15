Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
hawkeyesports.com
MBB Game Notes: vs Omaha
OPPONENT Omaha (1-3) at Iowa (3-0) LOCATION Iowa City, Iowa (Carver-Hawkeye Arena) Iowa (3-0) returns home on Monday hosting Omaha (1-3). Tipoff is slated for 7:01 p.m. on Mediacom Court at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City. ON THE AIR. Radio: Iowa games are broadcast on the Hawkeye Radio Network. Gary...
hawkeyesports.com
No. 2 Iowa Wins 2 Duals at Arm Bar at Armory
ALBANY, N.Y. – The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team went 2-0 on Friday night in front of a crowd of 1,000-plus at the Arm Bar at the Armory event in downtown Albany. The Hawkeyes downed Sacred Heart, 35-6, and Buffalo, 35-7, to improve to 4-0 this season. Iowa...
hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series Extended Through 2027
IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa and Iowa State University have extended the contract that will ensure the Hawkeyes and Cyclones compete in the annual Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series football game through the 2027 season. The joint announcement was made Thursday by Gary Barta, Henry B. and Patricia B Tippie Director of Athletics Chair, and Jamie Pollard, director of athletics at Iowa State.
hawkeyesports.com
Game Notes: No. 4/6 Iowa at Kansas State
Download Hawkeyes Mobile App Game Notes (PDF) Listen Live Live Stats Watch Live. Opponent No. 4/6 Iowa (2-0, 0-0) at Kansas State (2-0, 0-0) National Radio Sirius XM Radio // Channel 135 or 195. PROGRAM QUICK HITS. • Highest Preseason AP Ranking (No. 4) since 1994. • Second highest ranking...
hawkeyesports.com
Notes: No. 2 Hawkeyes Head to NY for 3 Duals
Watch Live ($) Completes Notes (PDF) The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team heads to New York for three duals on Thursday and Friday. • The Hawkeyes will face Army in West Point on Thursday at 6 p.m. (CT) inside Christl Arena. The Black Knights are receiving votes in the latest NWCA coaches’ poll.
hawkeyesports.com
Iowa Wins Gavitt Games, 83-67, at Seton Hall
SOUTH ORANGE, N.J. – The University of Iowa men’s basketball team earned its first road win on Wednesday night, defeating Seton Hall, 83-67, in its first contest away from Carver-Hawkeye Arena this season. Iowa’s victory moves the Big Ten Conference to a, 4-1, start over the Big East...
hawkeyesports.com
Merriweather Is Semifinalist for Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa senior defensive back Kaevon Merriweather is one of 20 semifinalists for the sixth annual Jason Witten Collegiate Man of the Year. The announcement was made Wednesday by the Jason Witten Selection Committee. Three finalists will be announced on Dec. 14 and the winner will be presented in February.
hawkeyesports.com
No. 2 Hawkeyes Win in West Point
WEST POINT, N.Y. – The second-ranked University of Iowa wrestling team won seven matches – five by bonus points – to defeat Army, 28-13, on Thursday night in front of 1,903 fans at Christl Arena. “This team that was here tonight is capable, but they have to...
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Sign 11 for 2023 Class
IOWA CITY, Iowa – Eleven players — four from the Hawkeye State — have signed National Letters of Intent to join the University of Iowa baseball program in the fall of 2023, it was announced Wednesday by head coach Rick Heller. The class consists of five position...
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Add McGrath to Coaching Staff
IOWA CITY, Iowa – The University of Iowa baseball team has named Sean McGrath as assistant baseball coach and player development analyst, head coach Rick Heller announced Wednesday. “We are excited to welcome Sean and his family to Iowa,” said Heller. “Sean is an outstanding pitching coach with a...
Michigan hockey player hospitalized, placed on ventilator while fighting virus
According to The Michigan Daily, the University of Michigan spokesperson would not comment because of potential violations of HIPAA.
hawkeyesports.com
Hawkeyes Add Dembele To Recruiting Class
IOWA CITY, Iowa — University of Iowa head men’s basketball coach Fran McCaffery announced on Wednesday that Ladji Dembele has signed a National Letter of Intent to attend the University of Iowa. Dembele joins Owen Freeman, Brock Harding, and Pryce Sandfort as Iowa’s four signees in its 2023...
Kum & Go is ‘kumming’ to Detroit
The chain plans to open more than 50 convenience stores in Michigan
The Man In Charge Of Michigan's No. 1 Defense Breaks It All Down
Michigan's defense currently ranks No. 1 in scoring defense, rush defense, total defense and in first downs given up. To put it bluntly — the Wolverines are dominating. It's not necessarily surprising given the talent on the roster or the fact that Jim Harbaugh has been at the helm for eight seasons now, but it is surprising that the unit has not skipped a single beat, and may actually be better in 2022 than it was in 2021, during the transition from Mike Macdonald to Jesse Minter. Normally there are some bumps in the road and a learning curve for the defensive players, but that has not been the case for Minter and U-M in 2022.
racer.com
New Detroit IndyCar layout taking shape
Progress continues to be made with the construction of next year’s Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix. The move from Belle Isle to a new downtown layout will feature a unique pit lane arrangement with NTT IndyCar Series teams positioned on a short 1000-foot stretch of road that splits the field into pit stalls on opposing sides.
MLive.com
MHSAA suspends coach of top-ranked Belleville football team until 2024
The Michigan High School Athletic Association has confirmed that Belleville football coach Jermain Crowell has been suspended for the remainder of the 2022 season and the entirety of the 2023 season for violating the state’s undue influence rule. The Belleville Area Independent first reported the suspension and MHSAA representative...
fox2detroit.com
'Onto 2024;' Macomb GOP reelects chairman as state party leadership power struggle brews
SHELBY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (FOX 2) - Despite the midterms ending only a week ago, it's the 2024 general election that many are now looking toward. In their first meeting following a bruising 2022 Midterm election, the Republican Party in Macomb County reelected Mark Forton as the chairman. With Democrats sweeping...
The World’s First International Automobile Tunnel Is in Michigan
Are you aware Michigan has the only underwater international automobile tunnel in the world? It’s the only earthly one where travelers can cross international borders while driving underwater: the Detroit/Windsor Tunnel, completed and opened to the public in 1930. This 23 million-dollar construction project began in 1928 and was...
Orchard Lake St. Mary's students claim Catholic rule punishes Black athletes
Three Orchard Lake St. Mary's students and their families claim a Catholic school rule that bars boarding school students coming from Archdiocese of Detroit or Lansing schools from immediately participating in sports if they transfer schools discriminates against students, according to a lawsuit filed on Wednesday in Wayne County Circuit Court. They say...
Mike Epps to open One Mike comedy club in downtown Detroit's old Punch Bowl Social space
Star comedian Mike Epps is set to launch a multipurpose entertainment and dining establishment in downtown Detroit. One Mike, a comedy and music club, will open at 1331 Broadway St. in Detroit, a $1.5 million property that was formerly home to Punch Bowl Social, said two people familiar with the project. Punch Bowl...
Comments / 0