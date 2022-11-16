Read full article on original website
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio
From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
West Virginia charities need more help for Thanksgiving meals
The Frank Veltri dinner is a long standing tradition in Charleston.
WSAZ
Queen of Clean | Get rid of odor in smelly shoes
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - How to:. - Put the peroxide in a spray bottle (or put a sprayer on the peroxide bottle) and spritz the inside of the shoes and let dry. This acts as a disinfectant killing bacteria. - TEA TREE OIL - This is a Anti-Bacterial Anti -...
Charleston-native actor in ‘The Office’ reads book to West Virginia students
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Students at Montrose Elementary School were read “The Office: A Day at Dunder Mifflin Elementary” by an actor in the hit TV show “The Office.” According to the Kanawha County Schools’ Facebook page, Bobby Ray Shafer, who played Bob Vance in the show, stopped by to read the book. The […]
WSAZ
“Drive Through Christmas” in South Point this weekend
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - All across the region, people are getting into the holiday spirit. Becky Bowling and Connie Lynd stopped by First Look at Four to talk about a way you can celebrate the Christmas season without leaving the warmth of your car.
Mom reflects on special birth memories at West Virginia hospital
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) – The Saint Mary’s Medical Center will be closing the doors on its labor and delivery center Friday, Nov. 18, and one mom in the area says as sad as it is to see the facility go, she’s even more sad that other mothers in the area won’t have the same experience […]
ashlandbeacon.com
Paramount Arts Center Restores Marquee: Hallmark of Downtown Ashland Will Continue to Shine Bright
The Paramount Arts Center (PAC) has been considered the “crown jewel” of Ashland, Kentucky since its doors first opened September 5, 1931. Originally the PAC was created to showcase silent films that were made exclusively by Paramount Studios. It was during the process of planning for the PAC that films with sound came into the picture. These films were called “talkies.” The Paramount’s first film ever shown was a film entitled “Silent;” despite the film’s name, it was actually a talking film. With the introduction of talkies, the PAC became one of the first transitional theatres that was built for talking pictures produced by Paramount Studios.
Landau Eugene Murphy’s ‘Home for the Holidays’ tour returns to West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Logan County, West Virginia native and America’s Got Talent Season 6 winner Landau Eugene Murphy will be touring the Mountain State this December for his 12th annual “Home for the Holidays” Christmas tour. This year, Landau will bring his tour to 12 towns throughout West Virginia performing a variety of Christmas […]
Ashland, November 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice
thelevisalazer.com
Grandsons of Wayne County resident honor late grandfather with new scholarship
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – Three Marshall University medical alumni have established a new endowed scholarship at the Marshall University Joan C. Edwards School of Medicine in honor of their late grandfather. Cousins Samuel D. Wellman Jr., M.D., class of 1983 and a neonatologist in Hickory, North Carolina; Marc A. Workman,...
West Virginia fire, Bible found 3 ft. from point of origin
LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
Ironton Tribune
Food distribution event set for Friday at fairgrounds
PROCTORVILLE — The SE Ohio Foodbank (a HAPCAP program) and Facing Hunger Foodbank will distribute food for Lawrence County residents at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday. Fresh produce and other food items will be available for residents with who qualify for state benefits...
Students hold Title IX protest at Marshall University
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Some Marshall University students held a protest at noon on Friday, Nov. 18. Earlier Friday morning, a group of students met with Marshall University President Brad Smith to discuss Title IX concerns. The protest and discussion come after a USA Today story that highlighted a sexual assault case stemming from a 2016 incident […]
albuquerquenews.net
18 school children hurt in Kentucky school bus crash
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Kentucky: A school bus carrying 18 children crashed on November 14, leading to multiple injuries, according to Kentucky State Police. The bus exited the roadway on state Route 40 when it went over an embankment, injuring the students and the bus driver, authorities said. The students and the...
Hunters required to bring deer for data collection in 4 West Virginia counties
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The West Virginia Division of Natural Resources is reminding hunters in Barbour, Jackson, Mason and Upshur counties that they must bring any deer they harvest on Nov. 21 and Nov. 22 to a biological data collection station for a carcass examination. According to the WVNDR, the collection is part of a […]
WVU Medicine, Thomas Health acquisition means big medical changes in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The merger of two of West Virginia’s biggest employers is almost final, and with it will come some big health care changes. Given the unhealthy nature of West Virginia, it’s no surprise that the largest industry in the state is health care. Earlier this year, the state’s biggest employer WVU Health […]
wchsnetwork.com
Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.
Snow emergency canceled in Jackson County
UPDATE: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the Level 1 snow emergency. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jackson County in southern Ohio has declared a Level 1 snow emergency due to winter weather hitting the southern and eastern parts of the state. To find out what each level of snow emergency means, read the descriptions […]
George Wagner IV testifies in Rhoden family massacre trial
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – George Wagner IV finished testimony in his own defense on Thursday for the Rhoden family massacre trial, answering questions from prosecutors. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found dead in Pike County on April 22, 2016. Prosecutors claimed the murders stemmed from a custody dispute over the daughter of Jake Wagner […]
WSAZ
Local standout signs with Marshall Softball
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ramey George didn’t have to consider her college choice for very long. The Huntington St. Joseph’s student grew up in the shadow of Marshall University and when it came time to decide on where she wanted to play college softball, the Herd won the day.
