The Paramount Arts Center (PAC) has been considered the “crown jewel” of Ashland, Kentucky since its doors first opened September 5, 1931. Originally the PAC was created to showcase silent films that were made exclusively by Paramount Studios. It was during the process of planning for the PAC that films with sound came into the picture. These films were called “talkies.” The Paramount’s first film ever shown was a film entitled “Silent;” despite the film’s name, it was actually a talking film. With the introduction of talkies, the PAC became one of the first transitional theatres that was built for talking pictures produced by Paramount Studios.

ASHLAND, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO