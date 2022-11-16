ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Catlettsburg, KY

Travel Maven

Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in Ohio

From dazzling light displays to Christmas markets, there are so many fun and festive ways to ring in the holiday season in the state of Ohio. While all of these remain tried and true traditional activities, if you're looking to spice things up and try something a little out of the ordinary, you have to check out this one-of-a-kind Christmas attraction. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

Queen of Clean | Get rid of odor in smelly shoes

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - How to:. - Put the peroxide in a spray bottle (or put a sprayer on the peroxide bottle) and spritz the inside of the shoes and let dry. This acts as a disinfectant killing bacteria. - TEA TREE OIL - This is a Anti-Bacterial Anti -...
HUNTINGTON, WV
ashlandbeacon.com

Paramount Arts Center Restores Marquee: Hallmark of Downtown Ashland Will Continue to Shine Bright

The Paramount Arts Center (PAC) has been considered the “crown jewel” of Ashland, Kentucky since its doors first opened September 5, 1931. Originally the PAC was created to showcase silent films that were made exclusively by Paramount Studios. It was during the process of planning for the PAC that films with sound came into the picture. These films were called “talkies.” The Paramount’s first film ever shown was a film entitled “Silent;” despite the film’s name, it was actually a talking film. With the introduction of talkies, the PAC became one of the first transitional theatres that was built for talking pictures produced by Paramount Studios.
ASHLAND, KY
High School Football PRO

Ashland, November 17 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Paul G. Blazer High School football team will have a game with Boyd County High School on November 17, 2022, 15:00:00.
ASHLAND, KY
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia fire, Bible found 3 ft. from point of origin

LOGAN, WV (WOWK)—A structure fire spread to a neighboring home in Logan on Monday night. The City of Logan Fire Department says that they were dispatched to a fire on the 700 block of Stratton St. in Logan at around 11:17 p.m. They say that they quickly extinguished the fire on both structures, but the […]
LOGAN, WV
Ironton Tribune

Food distribution event set for Friday at fairgrounds

PROCTORVILLE — The SE Ohio Foodbank (a HAPCAP program) and Facing Hunger Foodbank will distribute food for Lawrence County residents at the Lawrence County Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. to noon on Friday. Fresh produce and other food items will be available for residents with who qualify for state benefits...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

Students hold Title IX protest at Marshall University

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK)—Some Marshall University students held a protest at noon on Friday, Nov. 18. Earlier Friday morning, a group of students met with Marshall University President Brad Smith to discuss Title IX concerns. The protest and discussion come after a USA Today story that highlighted a sexual assault case stemming from a 2016 incident […]
HUNTINGTON, WV
albuquerquenews.net

18 school children hurt in Kentucky school bus crash

MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Kentucky: A school bus carrying 18 children crashed on November 14, leading to multiple injuries, according to Kentucky State Police. The bus exited the roadway on state Route 40 when it went over an embankment, injuring the students and the bus driver, authorities said. The students and the...
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, KY
wchsnetwork.com

Buzz Food Service acquires Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. — Two of the most well-known wholesale meat distributors in southern West Virginia are now one. On Tuesday, Kanawha Valley-based Buzz Products, Inc. announced the acquisition of Huntington-based S.S. Logan Packing Company. S.S. Logan Packing was founded in 1925 by the Logan family, is the manufacturer and distributor of Cavalier Brand hot dogs, bologna, bacon, and other popular regional grocery items.
CHARLESTON, WV
NBC4 Columbus

Snow emergency canceled in Jackson County

UPDATE: The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office has canceled the Level 1 snow emergency. COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Jackson County in southern Ohio has declared a Level 1 snow emergency due to winter weather hitting the southern and eastern parts of the state. To find out what each level of snow emergency means, read the descriptions […]
JACKSON COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

George Wagner IV testifies in Rhoden family massacre trial

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – George Wagner IV finished testimony in his own defense on Thursday for the Rhoden family massacre trial, answering questions from prosecutors. Eight members of the Rhoden family were found dead in Pike County on April 22, 2016. Prosecutors claimed the murders stemmed from a custody dispute over the daughter of Jake Wagner […]
PIKE COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Local standout signs with Marshall Softball

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Ramey George didn’t have to consider her college choice for very long. The Huntington St. Joseph’s student grew up in the shadow of Marshall University and when it came time to decide on where she wanted to play college softball, the Herd won the day.
HUNTINGTON, WV

