Kankakee Valley Ladies had an outstanding 1st meet of the season. They represented KV well bringing back 16 placings in 1st – 3rd place alone. A personal record (pr) was shattered by Brianna Castle in the 200 IM and Allie Rushmore grabbed 2 personal wins in the 200 and 100 freestyle along with the 200 freestyle relay consisting of Rylee Swafford, Maddie Lee-Whited, Danica Samuelson, and a Allie Rushmore. Great job ladies!

WHEATFIELD, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO