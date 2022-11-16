The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce has announced a date change for the annual Christmas parade. The change was made in anticipation of a potential conflict with the 5A state football championship game, in which Ruston High is currently in the playoffs. Should RHS make the championship game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, the Chamber wanted to ensure that students and their families have the opportunity to support the Bearcats in New Orleans as well as participate in the parade.

