Natchitoches, LA

KTBS

Behind the Badge: Natchitoches, La.

NATCHITOCHES, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces those who serve and protect in Natchitoches, La. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktalnews.com

New restaurant in Natchitoches plans to hire 100 team members

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Job seekers in Natchitoches are in luck. A new restaurant coming to town is planning to hire 100 full and part-time employees. Chick-fil-A Natchitoches opened Thursday with big plans. As well as providing dozens of jobs, Chick-fil-A is surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the area with free Chick-fil-A for a year. The restaurant also plans to donate $25,000 to Feeding America in support of the greater central Louisiana area.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
Natchitoches Times

Chick-fil-A opened at 6 a.m. today, Nov. 17, 2022

Chick-fil-a Natchitoches is open as of 6 a.m. today. The restaurant will be open for drive-thru, dine-in and carry-out service and is hiring 100 full and part-time team members in the community. In honor of Chick-fil-A Natchitoches’ opening, Chick-fil-A will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
ktalnews.com

Stretch of I-20 in Dixie Inn now Kim Cannon Memorial Interchange

DIXIE INN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The site of a tragic accident in Dixie Inn, La. now serves to honor a local woman’s legacy. Family and friends of Kim Cannon gathered at Interstate 20 near mile-marker 44 near Dixie Inn for a ceremony this morning. Cannon was only 35 years old when an 18-wheeler slammed into her vehicle and killed her in September 2020.
DIXIE INN, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Natchitoches Police welcome three new officers

The Natchitoches Police Department has three new officers that graduated from the Alexandria Regional Police Academy on Nov. 17. The three new officers are Kelly Kowalsky, Alexis Nelson and Sean Michot. The new officers spent several grueling months at the Alexandria Regional Police Academy and will participate in the Natchitoches...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Chamber announces new date for Christmas parade

The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce has announced a date change for the annual Christmas parade. The change was made in anticipation of a potential conflict with the 5A state football championship game, in which Ruston High is currently in the playoffs. Should RHS make the championship game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, the Chamber wanted to ensure that students and their families have the opportunity to support the Bearcats in New Orleans as well as participate in the parade.
RUSTON, LA
ktalnews.com

Natchitoches mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week

NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges. Police say they first arrested the 12-year-old boy on November 4 when they responded to a burglary on the 100 block of Chinquapin Pl. After a brief foot chase, they placed him in custody and charged with simple burglary. They brought him back to the police department, where officers attempted to contact his mother.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
kalb.com

Natchitoches man arrested after throwing AR-15 out of vehicle

NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man was arrested Sunday, November 13, on traffic and weapons charges after he threw an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from his vehicle on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Khalil B. Wadood, 20, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro south on I-49 around noon, speeding at 98 mph in a post 75 mph area.
NATCHITOCHES, LA
KTBS

Sheriff: Sabine inmate caught with drugs

MANY, La. -- An inmate in the Sabine Parish Detention Center faces more charges after deputies say he was caught with methamphetamine in a cup. Austin Ray Cooley, 29, of Leesville was assigned to the litter crew at SPDC, and during a search of inmates upon returning to the jail deputies found approximately 1 ounce of meth in a cup Cooley was carrying.
SABINE PARISH, LA
Natchitoches Times

Man arrested following domestic assault investigation; Narcotics and weapon seized

A domestic assault investigation has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on several charges including the seizure of a firearm and narcotics. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies were following up on a domestic assault complaint Tuesday, Nov. 15 shortly after 6 p.m. on La. Hwy 484 south of Natchez, when a property owner called NPSO reporting a suspicious black Ford F-150 parked on their property without any headlamps on. The complainant observed the vehicle leaving traveling westbound on La. Hwy 484 and provided that information to NATCOM 911 Center.
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Shot at Multiple Times While Hunting on His Property, Authorities Asking for Help from Public in Investigation

Louisiana Man Shot at Multiple Times While Hunting on His Property, Authorities Asking for Help from Public in Investigation. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on November 17, 2022, that on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at about 12:30 PM, 66-year-old Wendell Wayne George of Converse, Louisiana claimed being shot at three times by what he assumed was a shotgun while hunting on his land.
SABINE PARISH, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Students arrested on drug charges

Two Grambling State University students were arrested by GSU Police Thursday after a search of their dorm room. A housing official conducting a walk-through of a room in Knott Hall detected a strong odor of burning marijuana. A search warrant was secured and executed, leading to the arrest of Jaylon...
GRAMBLING, LA

