LHSAA Cross Country State ChampionshipUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
He Was Found Encased In Cement Inside A Metal Drum? Who Is The Natchitoches John Doe?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNatchitoches Parish, LA
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Cross Country Trails - Providence, Calvary, and Cedar Creek Win Across Louisiana and ArkansasUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Natchitoches, La.
NATCHITOCHES, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces those who serve and protect in Natchitoches, La. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at...
ktalnews.com
New restaurant in Natchitoches plans to hire 100 team members
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Job seekers in Natchitoches are in luck. A new restaurant coming to town is planning to hire 100 full and part-time employees. Chick-fil-A Natchitoches opened Thursday with big plans. As well as providing dozens of jobs, Chick-fil-A is surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the area with free Chick-fil-A for a year. The restaurant also plans to donate $25,000 to Feeding America in support of the greater central Louisiana area.
Natchitoches Times
Chick-fil-A opened at 6 a.m. today, Nov. 17, 2022
Chick-fil-a Natchitoches is open as of 6 a.m. today. The restaurant will be open for drive-thru, dine-in and carry-out service and is hiring 100 full and part-time team members in the community. In honor of Chick-fil-A Natchitoches’ opening, Chick-fil-A will be surprising 100 local heroes making an impact in the...
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of LouisianaThe Charley Project. In 2021, the National Crime Information Center reported that one-third of the 300,000 girls and women reported missing in the United States are black.
ktalnews.com
Stretch of I-20 in Dixie Inn now Kim Cannon Memorial Interchange
DIXIE INN, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The site of a tragic accident in Dixie Inn, La. now serves to honor a local woman’s legacy. Family and friends of Kim Cannon gathered at Interstate 20 near mile-marker 44 near Dixie Inn for a ceremony this morning. Cannon was only 35 years old when an 18-wheeler slammed into her vehicle and killed her in September 2020.
natchitochesparishjournal.com
Natchitoches Police welcome three new officers
The Natchitoches Police Department has three new officers that graduated from the Alexandria Regional Police Academy on Nov. 17. The three new officers are Kelly Kowalsky, Alexis Nelson and Sean Michot. The new officers spent several grueling months at the Alexandria Regional Police Academy and will participate in the Natchitoches...
kalb.com
16-year-old girl is missing from Natchitoches Parish; NPSO is asking for public’s help
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KSLA) - Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Deputies (NPSO) is asking for the public’s help in finding a 16-year-old female teen runaway from Cloutierville, south Natchitoches Parish. On Nov. 18, NPSO posted a plea to the public on Facebook for help finding Jalynn Hope Reed, 16. She was...
KSLA
KSLA INVESTIGATES: Family of boy who took his own life at Ware Youth Center speaks out about troubles at facility
COUSHATTA, La. (KSLA) - Almost four years ago at the Ware Youth Center in Red River Parish, two teenage boys died by suicide just 72 hours apart. While that detention center was cited for several violations of state regulations, Ware and its administrators didn’t face any penalties. The image...
lincolnparishjournal.com
Chamber announces new date for Christmas parade
The Ruston-Lincoln Chamber of Commerce has announced a date change for the annual Christmas parade. The change was made in anticipation of a potential conflict with the 5A state football championship game, in which Ruston High is currently in the playoffs. Should RHS make the championship game scheduled for Friday, Dec. 9, the Chamber wanted to ensure that students and their families have the opportunity to support the Bearcats in New Orleans as well as participate in the parade.
kalb.com
Inmate attempts escape by jumping off third floor of parking garage in Alexandria
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - According to the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office, an inmate that was being transported from the 9th Judicial District Court in downtown Alexandria back to Detention Center 3, attempted to escape by jumping from the third floor of the parking garage Monday morning around 11:38 a.m.
Natchitoches Times
INMATE IN NATCHITOCHES PARISH DETENTION CENTER DIES FOLLOWING SUDDEN MEDICAL EVENT
According to Sheriff Stuart Wright, the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office and Natchitoches Parish Coroner’s Office is investigating the sudden death of an offender at the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center. Offender Mr. Carlos Thomas, 45, was transported Nov. 10 to Natchitoches Regional Medical Center after complaints of severe back pain.
Louisiana inmate jumps off parking garage in an attempt to escape
An inmate in Louisiana attempted to escape by jumping off the thrid-floor of a parking garage.
ktalnews.com
Natchitoches mother charged after child arrested 3 times in one week
NATCHITOCHES, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A Natchitoches mother is facing charges after police arrested her child three different times in six days on theft and burglary charges. Police say they first arrested the 12-year-old boy on November 4 when they responded to a burglary on the 100 block of Chinquapin Pl. After a brief foot chase, they placed him in custody and charged with simple burglary. They brought him back to the police department, where officers attempted to contact his mother.
kalb.com
Natchitoches man arrested after throwing AR-15 out of vehicle
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Natchitoches man was arrested Sunday, November 13, on traffic and weapons charges after he threw an AR-15 semi-automatic rifle from his vehicle on I-49. According to the Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s Office, Khalil B. Wadood, 20, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Camaro south on I-49 around noon, speeding at 98 mph in a post 75 mph area.
KSLA
Sabine Parish man shot three times while hunting on own property
SABINE PARISH, La. (KPLC) - A Sabine Parish man was shot while hunting on his property Wednesday, Nov. 16 around 12:30 p.m., authorities say. Wendell Wayne George, 66, of Converse, said he was shot at three times by what he thought was a shotgun, said Sabine Parish Sheriff Aaron Mitchell.
KTBS
Sheriff: Sabine inmate caught with drugs
MANY, La. -- An inmate in the Sabine Parish Detention Center faces more charges after deputies say he was caught with methamphetamine in a cup. Austin Ray Cooley, 29, of Leesville was assigned to the litter crew at SPDC, and during a search of inmates upon returning to the jail deputies found approximately 1 ounce of meth in a cup Cooley was carrying.
Natchitoches Times
Man arrested following domestic assault investigation; Narcotics and weapon seized
A domestic assault investigation has led to the arrest of a Natchitoches man on several charges including the seizure of a firearm and narcotics. Natchitoches Parish Sheriff’s deputies were following up on a domestic assault complaint Tuesday, Nov. 15 shortly after 6 p.m. on La. Hwy 484 south of Natchez, when a property owner called NPSO reporting a suspicious black Ford F-150 parked on their property without any headlamps on. The complainant observed the vehicle leaving traveling westbound on La. Hwy 484 and provided that information to NATCOM 911 Center.
Documents: Joaquin man killed woman as part 'sacrifice,' cut off her toes, fingers and ears
SHELBY COUNTY, Texas — Documents show an East Texas man charged with murder for a woman's death in Shelby County Sunday afternoon killed her as a part of a sacrifice. His mother also told investigators he was satanic. Ethan Myers, 26, of Joaquin, was arrested Sunday in connection with...
Louisiana Man Shot at Multiple Times While Hunting on His Property, Authorities Asking for Help from Public in Investigation
Louisiana Man Shot at Multiple Times While Hunting on His Property, Authorities Asking for Help from Public in Investigation. Sabine Parish, Louisiana – The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on November 17, 2022, that on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at about 12:30 PM, 66-year-old Wendell Wayne George of Converse, Louisiana claimed being shot at three times by what he assumed was a shotgun while hunting on his land.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Students arrested on drug charges
Two Grambling State University students were arrested by GSU Police Thursday after a search of their dorm room. A housing official conducting a walk-through of a room in Knott Hall detected a strong odor of burning marijuana. A search warrant was secured and executed, leading to the arrest of Jaylon...
