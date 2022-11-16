Read full article on original website
A warning is issued by the owner of a golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rollsB.R. ShenoyKnoxville, TN
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in TennesseeTravel MavenPigeon Forge, TN
Oak Ridge, Tennessee the secret city that build the atomic bomb that ended WWIISara BOak Ridge, TN
Pastors Urge Patience as Nation Awaits Election ResultsAdvocate AndyKnoxville, TN
Women’s Basketball: No. 14 Ohio State opens season with 87-75 win over No. 5 TennesseeThe LanternColumbus, OH
Knoxville restaurant puts insurance on the bill
Craven Wings are beginning to provide healthcare for their employees, something that is largely unheard of in the service industry.
1 dead after hit-and-run crash; Knoxville police investigating
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is dead after a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run crash on Magnolia Avenue Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. On Saturday, Nov. 19, at around 8:20 p.m., KPD officials responded to the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue to find a man who was reportedly struck while crossing the road by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to a release.
East Tennessee Amazon Warehouses sit empty, incomplete ahead of looming deadlines
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As the end of 2022 nears, two proposed Amazon Warehouses only 15 minutes apart sit empty. In Alcoa, an Amazon Fulfillment Center remains under construction. It was announced in February of 2021, and construction continues on the property with most of the work focused on infrastructure...
Winter weather in the Smokies
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
3 charged following road rage situation
Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department.
Driver hurt following late night crash on I-40 East
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A truck driver was seriously hurt following a crash on I-40 East early Friday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland tells WVLT News it appears a semi without a trailer crashed into another tractor trailer between West Hills and Papermill. Crews...
Jefferson County Schools closing for illness ahead of Thanksgiving
Another East Tennessee school system is closing for illness. Jefferson County Schools shared Friday evening that they would be closed on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 21 and 22 due to illness.
Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Tennessee
The Volunteer State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Sevier County, you might just want to visit.
Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive stroke on Nov. 3. Forsyth, 59, worked in Knox County Schools for 21 years. She was working bus duty at Bell Camp Elementary School when she suffered a stroke. Doctors said the event was an anomaly. Otherwise, she was in good health.
WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
East TN schools got $500 million in COVID-19 funds, and now they're spending it on much-needed repairs
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — For decades, East Tennessee schools have struggled to keep up with the costs of maintenance. Parents, students and teachers have complained about leaky roofs, crowded classrooms and outdated technology. The solutions often came with million-dollar price tags that districts simply can't afford. Then, East Tennessee...
THP: 2 people killed in wreck on Edgemoor Road
A passenger in a vehicle was pronounced dead after a crash on Edgemoor Road during the weekend.
Claiborne County Schools move to remote learning for illness
Claiborne County Schools is the latest to be impacted by illness, causing a temporary switch to remote learning.
Deadly I-40 Crash
Hops and Holler's owner talks future plans after announcing bar's closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half.
Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke
Hops and Holler’s owner talks future plans after announcing bar’s closing. Todd Wakefield speaks about why he decided to close the bar and his new golf apparel business Inward Half. Deadly I-40 Crash. Updated: 7 hours ago. One man died in a crash on I-40 after hitting a...
Man dies in fiery I-40 crash in Roane Co.
ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died in a crash on I-40 East in Roane County Wednesday morning, according to a preliminary crash report obtained by WVLT News. Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez was driving a commercial motor vehicle with one passenger, John Michel Gogvava Leon, when he lost control near the Buttermilk Rd. exit.
College football fans react to Tennessee's shocking upset to South Carolina, Playoff hopes over
Tennessee lost in a shocking upset to unranked South Carolina Saturday night 63-38. The Gamecocks outplayed the Volunteers from the get-go in a landmark victory for Shane Beamer. Spencer Rattler threw for 6 touchdowns and 438 yards, as the offense racked up a whopping 603 total yards. Saturday night was...
3 people charged after road rage shooting in East Knoxville
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Officers said they are investigating what was an apparent road rage incident that led to shots being fired on Strawberry Plains Pike near Cracker Barrel Lane Wednesday evening.
How much snow could East Tennessee get this winter?
It is time once again for our winter weather outlook here in East Tennessee.
Woman charged with elder neglect after death at Jefferson Memorial Hospital
A New Market woman has been arrested on a charge of aggravated neglect after investigators responded to Jefferson Memorial Hospital on a report of possible elder abuse.
