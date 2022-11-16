ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

WATE

Knoxville restaurant puts insurance on the bill

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

1 dead after hit-and-run crash; Knoxville police investigating

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man is dead after a pedestrian-involved hit-and-run crash on Magnolia Avenue Saturday night, according to the Knoxville Police Department. On Saturday, Nov. 19, at around 8:20 p.m., KPD officials responded to the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue to find a man who was reportedly struck while crossing the road by a vehicle that fled the scene, according to a release.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Winter weather in the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - For many, this is the perfect time of the year for a hike in the Smokies, but hikers should be ready to interact with snow and ice. The weather can be harsh and some of the largest snows leave piles of the white stuff around. “This...
GATLINBURG, TN
WATE

3 charged following road rage situation

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Driver hurt following late night crash on I-40 East

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A truck driver was seriously hurt following a crash on I-40 East early Friday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD spokesperson Scott Erland tells WVLT News it appears a semi without a trailer crashed into another tractor trailer between West Hills and Papermill. Crews...
KNOXVILLE, TN
Travel Maven

Visit the Largest Christmas Shop in Tennessee

The Volunteer State has quite a few wonderful ways to usher in the holiday season. Between the magical Christmas light displays and festivals, there is so much going on you’ll be hard-pressed to fit it all in this season. However, after you take a look at this one-of-a-kind Christmas shop in Sevier County, you might just want to visit.
PIGEON FORGE, TN
wvlt.tv

Beloved Knox County teacher fighting for life

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knox County teacher, La Rhonda Forsyth, is fighting for her life after she suffered a massive stroke on Nov. 3. Forsyth, 59, worked in Knox County Schools for 21 years. She was working bus duty at Bell Camp Elementary School when she suffered a stroke. Doctors said the event was an anomaly. Otherwise, she was in good health.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
WBIR

WBIR's Beth Haynes is moving on to new adventures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — For the past two decades, Beth Haynes has touched the lives of so many people in East Tennessee with her Straight from the Heart storytelling. She's put a spotlight on the challenges families face with infertility and the reality of suicide to open up tough, but important, conservations. She has also opened a window into the lives of people in our home who've made lasting impressions with her Homegrown series and work on Live at Five at Four.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Deadly I-40 Crash

KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Beloved Knox County teacher suffers stroke

KNOX COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Man dies in fiery I-40 crash in Roane Co.

ROANE CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - One man died in a crash on I-40 East in Roane County Wednesday morning, according to a preliminary crash report obtained by WVLT News. Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol said Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez was driving a commercial motor vehicle with one passenger, John Michel Gogvava Leon, when he lost control near the Buttermilk Rd. exit.
ROANE COUNTY, TN
WATE

3 people charged after road rage shooting in East Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were charged after a road rage incident on Strawberry Plains Pike, according to Knoxville Police Department. Officers said they are investigating what was an apparent road rage incident that led to shots being fired on Strawberry Plains Pike near Cracker Barrel Lane Wednesday evening.
KNOXVILLE, TN

