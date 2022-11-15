ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Davis, CA

ucdavisaggies.com

Aggies Take Down Gauchos in Five Set Classic

DAVIS, Calif, - The UC Davis volleyball team started its final homestand of the regular season as they took on UC Santa Barbara at the University Credit Union Center. The Aggies won 3-2 over the visiting Gauchos in a match that featured two sets that went extra serves including a all-time classic third set which went an additional 28 serves.
DAVIS, CA
ucdavisaggies.com

MBB to host Arkansas State for Friday Night Matchup

UC Davis (2-1) vs. Arkansas State (2-1) FRIDAY, NOV. 18 | 6:00 P.M. PT | UNIVERSITY CREDIT UNION CENTER | DAVIS, CALIF. Davis, Calif. — The UC Davis Men's Basketball team returns to the University Credit Union Center Friday evening when the visiting Arkansas State Red Wolves come out West for a matchup between two, 2-1 squads.
DAVIS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cal Athletics faces aftermath of cryptocurrency FTX collapse

BERKELEY, Calif. - Cal Athletics appears to be dealing with the aftermath of the recent collapse of cryptocurrency FTX. Last week, the crypto exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after its value tanked in a matter of just 9 days. According to a UC Berkeley report, Cal Athletics is one of those affected by the collapse.
BERKELEY, CA
nomadlawyer.org

Roseville: 7 Amazing Places To Visit In Roseville, California

Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Roseville, California. Located near Sacramento, Roseville, California is a large city that has plenty of attractions for the entire family. Whether you are interested in the history of the city, shopping, or sports, there is something for everyone in Roseville. The city offers several...
ROSEVILLE, CA
KCRA.com

Northern California radio duo Pat and Tom celebrate 30 years on air together

KNCI's "Pat and Tom" are celebrating a historic anniversary this week: 30 years together on the radio. That is longer than any other radio duo in Northern California. In 1992, Tom Mailey moved to Sacramento from Seattle, with his wife and newborn baby, to host a morning show with Pat Still. And the rest in radio broadcast history.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

California drug bust shuts down ‘major trafficking operation’ in several counties

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Hundreds of pounds of illegal drugs were seized along with firearms and more than $150,000 in cash after warrants were served in several California counties, according to the Modesto Police Department. The seizure was made by police with assistance from the Stanislaus County District Attorney’s Office, the FBI, Merced Area Gang […]
STANISLAUS COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Student stabs another student in Sacramento, police say

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — On Tuesday, a student stabbed another student in the hand with scissors, according to the Sacramento Police Department. School administrators confirmed a “physical altercation causing an injury” occurred at Sacramento Charter High School. According to police, officers arrived at the campus after receiving reports of an assault. According to police, officers […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Viewers Call Kurtis to get help with towing refund

SACRAMENTO — A Sacramento couple said their car was wrongfully towed while visiting family, and when they couldn't get a refund, they called on Kurtis Ming to investigate.Part of the difficulty with Brandie LaTour and Evan Mauvais' situation was that they said they had a parking permit hanging from the rear-view mirror the whole time. But how do they prove it?Brandie said they realized what happened when the car was brought up at the tow yard."They pull the car up, and that's when we see the pass," she said. "It was still hanging in the window."The could say someone must...
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

Her Puerto Rican cookbook is hot, but author has lukewarm feelings for ‘dust-bucket’ Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One of Sacramento’s native daughters just released one of the hottest cookbooks on the market. Her feelings about the city, though, seem conflicted. Illyanna Maisonet’s “Diasporican: A Puerto Rican Cookbook” stands out by refusing to adhere to rigid definitions of Puerto Rican food and recipes. Instead, it’s a celebration of the dishes Maisonet and the other the 5.5 million “Diasporicans” grew up on and made their own, such as Hawaiian-influenced pastele stew or bread pudding known as “budin” with California walnuts.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Multiple injured in rollover crash in Rancho Cordova: Metro Fire

RANCHO CORDOVA, Calif. (KTXL) — Several people were injured Thursday in Rancho Cordova during a rollover crash, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The crash between a box truck and a minivan happened around 4 p.m. on White Rock Road, near Prairie City Road.  The CHP said a large box truck lost control while driving […]
RANCHO CORDOVA, CA
KCRA.com

'Weirded out and disgusted': Substitute teacher in Sacramento accused of inappropriately touching students

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At least two middle school students in Sacramento said they were groped by a substitute teacher. The alleged misconduct occurred at Sam Brannan Middle School, which is part of the Sacramento City Unified School District. The mothers of the two students, both eighth-grade girls, said they were notified by the school Thursday morning about the accusations.
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Fight between parents in front of River City High in West Sacramento prompts lockdown

WEST SACRAMENTO — An investigation is underway after a group of parents got into a fight in the River City High School parking lot, prompting the school to go on lockdown. School officials say the incident happened Monday in the front parking lot at the school.Exactly what led up to the fight is unclear, but the situation prompted River City High to go on a temporary lockdown. Campus security officers and administrators responded immediately and West Sacramento police were called. In a statement, the school urged parents to contribute to a positive culture at the campus. "Parents, please remember that school safety is a shared responsibility," River City High officials stated. The school says any disciplinary action is pending a thorough investigation of the incident. 
WEST SACRAMENTO, CA

