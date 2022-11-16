Read full article on original website
Related
Supreme Court allows Congress to obtain Trump’s tax returns. What happens next?
Why did the Supreme Court grant the House access to Trump’s tax records? What happens next with Trump’s tax information?
Elon Musk wanted to reinstate a right-wing satire account on day one as Twitter chief
In the few past days, divisive and previously banned figures like Kanye West and Donald Trump have had their accounts restored by Musk.
Rich countries driving the climate crisis have agreed to pay developing nations for damage. But collecting the money will be tough.
World leaders reached a historic deal to pay developing countries for climate damages but did little to slow fossil fuels that are warming the planet.
Federal Judge Grants Preliminary Injunction In New York Private Property Case
A federal judge in western New York has granted a preliminary injunction against enforcement of the “private property exclusion” tenet of the state’s new gun control law, calling it unconstitutional. The case, known as Christian et. al. v. Nigrelli, et. al., was brought by the
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Buffalo digs itself out of 80 inches of snow
Just two days after more than 6 feet of snow battered the Buffalo region, many of the hardest-hit communities are already returning to their routines. An expedient effort to clean up “one of western New York’s most extreme snowfalls on record” was fueled by “armies of people and hundreds of plows, loaders, snowblowers and tracked vehicles,” The Washington Post reported.
How is climate change affecting the US? The government is preparing a nearly 1,700 page answer.
As federal officials enter final stages of preparing the national climate change assessment, they're seeking comment and art to illustrate the report.
Indigenous mom leads call to learn about 'Truthsgiving'
The Indigenous community members who live in the United States tell a much different story about Thanksgiving.
Comments / 0