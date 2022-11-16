ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
floridavacationers.com

19 Best Things to do in North Florida You Must Do!

Looking for the Best Things to do in North Florida?. When you think of Florida, most people think of beaches and Disney. But there is so much more to the sunshine state! Shopping, dining, beaches, and hiking- the list could go on with all that there is to do in North Florida. If you’re just starting to make your vacation itinerary, it might feel a little overwhelming. So if you need some help, here’s a list of the 19 best things to do in North Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
WYSH AM 1380

One dead in I-40 wreck

One person was killed in a fiery tractor trailer crash on Interstate 40 in Roane County on Wednesday morning. The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports that 56-year-old Jorge Luis Leon Ramirez of Florida had been headed east in a semi truck near the Buttermilk Road overpass around mile marker 359 shortly before 8:30 am Wednesday when he lost control of the rig and went off the side of the interstate.
ROANE COUNTY, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy