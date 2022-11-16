Read full article on original website
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama vs. Austin Peay: How to watch Week 12 matchup and early games open thread
Alabama gets a scrimmage week against the FCS Austin Peay. It doesn’t happen often, but this time around, the Crimson Tide is not being televised on a major network channel. Instead, it has been moved to the SECN+ and can be streamed on demand through the WatchESPN app or Sling/YouTubeTV/etc. if you have a subscription that supports it.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Iron Bowl Odds: Crimson Tide Posted As Huge Favorite Over Auburn
Not to look ahead to next week, but yeah... We’re looking ahead to next week. DraftKings has released their opening line for the Iron Bowl with Alabama as 26.5 point favorite over the Auburn Tigers. The over/under has not been released as of yet. The Crimson Tide has been...
Roll 'Bama Roll
Jumbo Package: Fired up Nick Saban speaks about getting back to the “Alabama standard”
Happy Friday, everyone. Tide basketball hosts Jacksonville State tonight at 8pm central, and will be televised on SEC Network. We will have full coverage of that one later. Of course the football team has its annual FCS date before the Iron Bowl. Nick Saban had quite the eventful coach’s show last night.
Roll 'Bama Roll
Alabama Football vs Austin Peay: A preview
Look, Austin Peay is an FCS squad out of Tennessee who is coming to Tuscaloosa to collect a paycheck and give the Alabama Crimson Tide a practice game. The Governors have been around a while and bounced around between being division 2, independent, and FCS over the last 100 years. They had been in the Ohio Valley Conference since 2007, and jumped into the Atlantic Sun Conference this year, along with teams like Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, and North Alabama.
