Look, Austin Peay is an FCS squad out of Tennessee who is coming to Tuscaloosa to collect a paycheck and give the Alabama Crimson Tide a practice game. The Governors have been around a while and bounced around between being division 2, independent, and FCS over the last 100 years. They had been in the Ohio Valley Conference since 2007, and jumped into the Atlantic Sun Conference this year, along with teams like Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, and North Alabama.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO