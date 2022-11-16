ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Roll 'Bama Roll

Alabama vs. Austin Peay: How to watch Week 12 matchup and early games open thread

Alabama gets a scrimmage week against the FCS Austin Peay. It doesn’t happen often, but this time around, the Crimson Tide is not being televised on a major network channel. Instead, it has been moved to the SECN+ and can be streamed on demand through the WatchESPN app or Sling/YouTubeTV/etc. if you have a subscription that supports it.
Iron Bowl Odds: Crimson Tide Posted As Huge Favorite Over Auburn

Not to look ahead to next week, but yeah... We’re looking ahead to next week. DraftKings has released their opening line for the Iron Bowl with Alabama as 26.5 point favorite over the Auburn Tigers. The over/under has not been released as of yet. The Crimson Tide has been...
Alabama Football vs Austin Peay: A preview

Look, Austin Peay is an FCS squad out of Tennessee who is coming to Tuscaloosa to collect a paycheck and give the Alabama Crimson Tide a practice game. The Governors have been around a while and bounced around between being division 2, independent, and FCS over the last 100 years. They had been in the Ohio Valley Conference since 2007, and jumped into the Atlantic Sun Conference this year, along with teams like Jacksonville State, Kennesaw State, and North Alabama.
