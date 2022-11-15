Read full article on original website
gojohnnies.com
SJU Swimming & Diving Competes Saturday at Gustavus
The Johnnie swimming and diving team travels south this Saturday, Nov. 19, to compete at Gustavus Adolphus' Grace Goblirsch Invitational. The meet is scheduled for 10 a.m. in St. Peter. – Live Video. A LOOK AT THE JOHNNIES: Saint John's hosted Hamline last Friday night (Nov. 11) in the...
gojohnnies.com
Johnnie Hockey Hosts St. Scholastica Friday, Visits Duluth Saturday
The Johnnie hockey team begins a home-and-home series with St. Scholastica at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18, at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center in St. Cloud. The two teams complete the weekend series at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at Mars Lakeview Arena in Duluth. LIVE COVERAGE. -Friday, Nov....
gojohnnies.com
Three Johnnies Earn MIAC Elite 22 Awards for Fall
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Three Saint John's University student-athletes – junior distance runner Tommy Allen (Woodbury, Minn./St. Paul Academy), senior defender Aidan Becken (Prior Lake, Minn.) and junior golfer Nate Loxtercamp (Richmond, Minn./Melrose Area) – earned the MIAC's Elite 22 Award for their respective sports on Wednesday, Nov. 16.
Remsen St. Mary’s completes redemption story with 8-man state title
SIOUX CITY, IOWA (KCAU)- Following Remsen St. Mary’s State runner up finish in baseball last July, the Hawks said it was a feeling they didn’t want to experience again. Now, undefeated RSM has a shot to start off their athletic year as winners, contending for their 2nd 8-man State football title in 3 years. But […]
kicdam.com
Vehicle Rollover Leads to Injuries for Emmetsburg Man
Emmetsburg, IA (KICD) — The snow and ice on the roads led to a single vehicle rollover near Emmetsburg on Monday according to the Palo Alto County Sheriff’s Office. The report says 61-year-old Timothy Twaiten was Eastbound in his pickup on 370th Street just East of Emmetsburg around 12:30 p.m. when he tried to keep in his lane to safely pass an oncoming vehicle. Twaiten was reportedly unable to see any lines due to snow and ice and drove onto the shoulder while attempting to stay near the fog line. He lost control while trying to correct his truck and slid into the ditch, where his vehicle rolled coming to rest on the driver’s side.
stormlakeradio.com
Multiple Local Winners at Lakes Corridor Business Recognition Luncheon
There were several local award winners on Wednesday at the 12th annual Lakes Corridor Development Corporation's Business Recognition Luncheon at the Clay County Events Center in Spencer. Inder Singh of Storm Lake is this year's Entrepreneur of the Year award winner. Inder owns and operates The Brew Oil LLC convenience...
1380kcim.com
Railroad History Expected To Pass Through Carroll Thursday
Several pieces of railroad history will be traveling through Carroll this week. Earlier this year, Union Pacific Railroad announced they were donating three well-known locomotives, Challenger UP 3985, Centennial UP 6936, and Santa Fe-type UP 5511, to the Railroading Heritage of Midwest America (RRHMA) Foundation for restoration and preservation. The delivery train set out from Cheyenne, Wyo. on Friday and is making its way to the RRHMA facility in Silvis, Ill. The planned route includes passage through Nebraska and Iowa. According to a Union Pacific spokesperson, the engines are not operating under their own power. They are not scheduled for public viewing stops before reaching their destination. However, train enthusiasts are more than welcome to keep an eye out for the iconic locomotives as they make their way through the region. Unfortunately, Union Pacific cannot provide an accurate estimate for when the delivery train will reach Carroll, but tentative schedules show early afternoon on Thursday being the most likely. In addition to the three iconic engines, the delivery includes an unrestored passenger locomotive, four coaches and diner cars built in the 1950s, two business-class cars, a baggage car, and a caboose.
A New Farmland Record Set After $2.19 Million Sale In Iowa
Just when we thought farmland prices couldn’t get any higher… they do. A month ago, we saw 55 acres of farmland smash land record prices by going for $26,250 an acre totaling at $1.4 million. The bidding started at $17,000 an acre and rose to $25,000 per acre as three bidders battled it out. The winning bid eventually went to a local farmer.
Massive Iowa Christmas Light Display Celebrating Its 26th Year [VIDEO]
A longtime Iowa holiday light display doesn't just delight people during the holidays. It benefits area adults, and even children, throughout the entire year. Rob Scheitler has always loved Christmas. He hung some outdoor lights while growing up on a farm as a kid. Little did he know what his love of the season would result in.
kicdam.com
Europe Based Wind Company Bringing North America Headquarters to Estherville
Estherville, IA (KICD)– A pair of Europe-based companies with a longstanding partnership are expanding with the North American headquarters slated to be in Estherville. Poland-based Windhunter announced this week it is setting up its North American operation in Emmet County where long-time partner Windtest, a German company, has been operating since 2014.
KELOLAND TV
Iowa county attorney allegedly intoxicated in courthouse
SPIRIT LAKE, Iowa (KELO) — A county attorney in Dickinson County, Iowa, was arrested at the county courthouse, according to a post by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office. The post states that the sheriff’s office was notified on Nov. 10 that there was an intoxicated individual in the...
kicdam.com
Dickinson County Attorney Pleads Not Guilty to Public Intoxication Charge
Spirit Lake, IA (KICD)– The Dickinson County Attorney has pled not guilty to a public intoxication charge following an alleged incident last week in Spirit Lake. Amy Zenor was arrested by the Dickinson County Sheriff’s Office last Thursday after receiving a complaint of an intoxicated person in the courthouse.
Documents allege Sioux City man assaulted woman during third robbery attempt
A man who had been previously convicted of robberies was accused of being the perpetrator behind a string of robberies that happened in and around Sioux City.
kicdam.com
DOT Awards Highway 71 Construction Project through Great Lakes
Arnolds Park, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Department of Transportation re-let the highway 71 construction project through the Great Lakes after only one bid was received during a prior attempt. Project Engineer Dakin Schultz says on the second attempt, Cedar Valley Contracting was awarded the job with a low bid of 19.6 million dollars.
kiwaradio.com
UPDATED: Premier Communications Says Outage Was Caused By Equipment Upgrade
Sioux Center, Iowa — Many northwest Iowans woke up to no internet and no landline telephone service this (Tuesday) morning. Premier Communications spokesperson Scott TeStroete says it was time for scheduled maintenance, but things didn’t go as planned. He says some of their people were up all night...
nwestiowa.com
Firefighters thank farmers with steak supper
SIOUX CENTER—Sioux County firefighters fired up their grills Wednesday, Nov. 9, as another form of service to county residents. Members of the Sioux County Firefighter’s Association hosted a steak supper at the Sioux Center fire station to thank area farmers who have helped out their neighbors and firefighters by using their own equipment and time to respond to field fires in recent years.
kscj.com
DAVE DREW NOMINATED FOR WOODBURY SUPERVISOR’S POST
WOODBURY COUNTY SUPERVISOR ROCKY DEWITT WILL BE SWORN IN TO THE IOWA SENATE IN EARLY JANUARY AND WILL RESIGN FROM HIS COUNTY POST. DEWITT STILL HAS TWO YEARS LEFT ON HIS SUPERVISORS TERM, SO A REPLACEMENT WILL BE NAMED OR ELECTED TO REPLACE HIM. WOODBURY COUNTY AUDITOR PAT GILL SERVES...
nwestiowa.com
Jail inmate charged for punching another
PRIMGHAR—An O’Brien County Jail inmate faces an additional charge after punching another inmate about 1:25 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, at the facility in Primghar. Twenty-two-year-old Walker Lee Hollenbeck of Archer punched a Sheldon man several times, according to the O’Brien County Sheriff’s Office. Hollenbeck was charged...
stormlakeradio.com
Spencer Man Arrested on Drug Charges
A Spencer man has been arrested on multiple drug charges. According to Spencer Police Chief Mark Warburton, a search warrant was executed at an apartment on Grand Avenue at around 9pm on Wednesday. 23-year-old Jade Schleisman was arrested and charged with Possession of Controlled Substance With Intent to Deliver Marijuana, and Failure to Affix Drug Tax Stamp, both class D felonies...Possession of a Controlled Substance Marijuana, a serious misdemeanor...and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a simple misdemeanor.
