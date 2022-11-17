ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

Comedian Daniel Tosh performs homecoming shows at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center tonight

By Valerie Galarza
Orlando Weekly
Orlando Weekly
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OXM4d_0jCauYnG00
Daniel Tosh

On the same night cult-comic Todd Barry performs at the Dr. Phil, Daniel Tosh is also making his way back home to that same Orlando venue as part of a “Florida Trash” mini-tour.

The comedian and TV personality is best known for his Comedy Central show Tosh.O , where he skewered viral internet videos for a mind-boggling 12 seasons. The University of Central Florida alum also has a long history of hosting the Comedy Central
Live at Gotham stand-up series, has performed on Premium Blen d, and has even been a pitchman for Taco Bell.

We’ll be at home right with him when he headlines two shows at the Dr. Phillips Center.

7:30 & 10 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $49.50-$99.50.



Coming soon: Orlando Weekly Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Orlando stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Orlando Weekly

Comedian Todd Barry brings his 'Stadium Tour' to Orlando's Dr. Phil on Thursday

So much of the comedy of cult-favorite Todd Barry hinges on his razor-sharp deadpan delivery that it’s fitting he’s named his current tour “The Stadium Tour.” But, nacho-buying opportunities aside, the Dr. Phillips Center is a much better place to revel in Barry’s sardonic and skewed outlook (he had a joke about Fugazi’s $5 cover charge in the 1990s, for gods’ sake) than an enormodome. The comedian — improbably a UF alum — has been speaking softly and carrying a nihilistic stick for over 35 years on stage, in multiple Netflix specials, and in animated fare like Dr. Katz and Bob’s Burgers. This is a rescheduled show from late September that got postponed because of Ian, which was itself a rescheduled show from 2021.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Comedian Bill Burr makes a 'slight return' to Orlando with arena show this week

Bill Burr, fresh off being immortalized with an action figure of his character on the Star Wars spin-off The Mandalorian, is coming to Orlando as part of his Slight Return comedy tour. The American comedian, long a hit on the stand-up circuit for a blunt style that pulls no punches but pushes all boundaries, has also successfully crossed over into the worlds of acting in film and television and podcasting. Burr has been nominated for a Grammy for his Netflix comedy special, Paper Tiger, and praised on Spotify with a 4.9 star rating for his “Monday Morning Podcast” in which he holds forth on relationships, sports and the Illuminati.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Jessie Reyez heads into Orlando's House of Blues on her 'Yessie' Tour Thursday

Jessie Reyez is the “Only One” we have on our minds and on repeat as we prepare for The Yessie Tour’s stop at House of Blues. Reyez’s newest album, Yessie, has undeniable R&B moves with a mix of hip-hop influences that will have you singing in both Spanish and English. The Colombian-Canadian singer-songwriter began writing songs in high school, inspired by a bout of teenage heartbreak, but fast-forward a few years later and she’s a pop force to be reckoned with: several million monthly listeners on Spotify, a Grammy nomination for her album Being Human in Public, features on Eminem tracks and a scorching “Tiny Desk” set for NPR.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

It's win-win when Thomas Wynn and Hannah Harber Wynn play Orlando's Lil Indie's

In terms of talent concentration, there’s probably no greater power couple in Orlando music than leading Americana light Hannah Harber Wynn and Southern rock messiah Thomas Wynn. They’re each powerful solo artists in their own right and have built their sterling names independently of one other. This special engagement, however, is a chance to see those forces together up close and personal.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Bollywood singing star Shreya Ghoshal performs in Orlando on Friday

The longevity of Shreya Ghoshal’s singing career in Bollywood — her first major playback role was in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s iconic Devdas back in 2002 — is notable both for the number of blockbuster films her voice has been featured in, and for the consistency of said voice. The sonics of Bollywood films have dramatically transformed over the last two decades, as have the texture and tone of the song genres on their soundtracks; Ghoshal’s textured singing and wide vocal range has been a perfect fit throughout, whether she’s singing lush romantic ballads, devotional songs, nostalgia numbers, ghazals, or dancefloor-oriented pop. That has made her one of the most well-known talents in the industry and gives her plenty to choose from for her marathon live shows.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Dropkick Murphys plot annual St. Patrick's Day-ish return to Orlando

Celt-punks Dropkick Murphys have confirmed a round of holiday tour dates, and it's nothing to do with Christmas or New Year's. The band will be heading out for their traditional St. Patrick's Day tour in March, and Orlando will once again be in the mix. Dropkick Murphys' St. Patrick's Day tour kicks off at the beginning of March in Charlotte, North Carolina. The third date of this tour is in Orlando, with only two other Florida showS in the books —  in Pensacola and St. Pete.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay get lush at Orlando's Beacham next week

The synth-pop pair with Florida origins, Magdalena Bay, near the end of their ‘Mercurial World’ U.S. tour with a show at the Beacham over Thanksgiving break. With Mercurial World, their 2021 album, singer-songwriter Mica Tenenbaum and producer Matthew Lewin deliver dream-pop delicacies unintentionally parallel to the swirling and sparkly neon glamor shots of Jupiter and Saturn gifted to us by NASA's Webb  telescope. A guarantee of dreamlike lyrics (“Til in the sky thirty-eight green blinding lights are here to take you home") and danceable beats, this show is for fans of Kylie Minogue, Carly Rae Jepson and CHVRCHES. Magdalena Bay play the Beacham on Tuesday, Nov, 22, at 8 p.m.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Amon Amarth headline stacked death metal show at Orlando's Hard Rock Live this weekend

For fans of death metal in all its gory sonic hues, Swedish vikings Amon Amarth have put together one of the best package tours in recent memory. Aforementioned headliners Amon Amarth are celebrating their newest, rampaging full-length, The Great Heathen Army, and live, they’re exemplars of muscular metal pageantry paired with keen, sharp melodies. But the hand-selected openers — my god (and/or Odin, depending which band you’re talking to), it’s like time travel through death metal’s greatest moments.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Central Florida's Strawberry Festival reveals 2023 music headliners Willie Nelson, Tanya Tucker and more

Central Florida's Strawberry Festival will return to Plant City next spring, and besides the strawberries and unfeasible amounts of fair food, the live music component of next year's event is formidable. Strawberry Festival organizers currently have nearly 20 headliners confirmed for the festival in March and there's a mix of old and new musicians that offers the proverbial something for everyone. There will be more performers added in the lead-up to the event. Thursday, March 2 10:30 a.m. Jimmy Sturr & His Orchestra 3:30 p.m.
PLANT CITY, FL
Orlando Weekly

Celebrate the most wonderful time of the year at Orlando's Miracle holiday pop-up bar

Forget Miracle on 34th Street, it's time for a Miracle on Orange Ave. Miracle, a pop-up cocktail bar experience, will bring its festive cheer and holiday spirit(s) to Orlando this winter. From Nov. 24 to Dec. 24, the Courtesy will be transformed into a winter wonderland complete with a cocktail list that can beat any present that may be waiting for you under the tree. Who can resist the urge to order a drink as cleverly named as the "Christmapolitan?" There are 11 Miracle locations in Florida alone - including pop-ups in St. Petersburg, Daytona Beach, Tampa, Sarasota, Miami and Jacksonville. Miracle has grown internationally and is continuing to open pop-ups in new areas with each coming year.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando, are you ready? Electric Daisy Carnival is here

The multi-day EDM extravaganza Electric Daisy Carnival is here! Taking over Tinker Field in downtown Orlando, EDC is bringing in big names like Afrojack, Green Velvet, REZZ, Alison Wonderland and a legion of other star producers and DJs. Few festivals around these parts are as immersive as EDC, which this year boasts five themed stages, including the keneticField stage (“always in motion, forever evolving”) and the circuitGROUNDS, which is about being “rooted in the land in which we dance.” At this three-day weekender, the eclectic and fantastically attired attendees often overshadow the performers, so if you’re planning to attend you’d better be fabulous. Friday-Sunday, Nov. 11-13, Tinker Field, 287 S. Tampa Ave., orlando.electricdaisycarnival.com, $200-$410.
ORLANDO, FL
Orlando Weekly

Orlando Weekly

Orlando, FL
2K+
Followers
604
Post
408K+
Views
ABOUT

Orlando Weekly is the Orlando area’s award-winning alternative media company. We have been Orlando’s source for local and state news, opinion, events and culture for over 30 years.

 https://www.orlandoweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy