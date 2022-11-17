Comedian Daniel Tosh performs homecoming shows at Orlando's Dr. Phillips Center tonight
On the same night cult-comic Todd Barry performs at the Dr. Phil, Daniel Tosh is also making his way back home to that same Orlando venue as part of a “Florida Trash” mini-tour.
The comedian and TV personality is best known for his Comedy Central show Tosh.O , where he skewered viral internet videos for a mind-boggling 12 seasons. The University of Central Florida alum also has a long history of hosting the Comedy Central Live at Gotham stand-up series, has performed on Premium Blen d, and has even been a pitchman for Taco Bell.
We’ll be at home right with him when he headlines two shows at the Dr. Phillips Center.
7:30 & 10 p.m., Thursday, Nov. 17, Steinmetz Hall, Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts, 445 S. Magnolia Ave., drphillipscenter.org, $49.50-$99.50.
