FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The night of Oct. 28, Keegan Hamilton was at The Riverside Hotel in Boise, Id., knowing the next day he'd be making his first collegiate start. A year earlier, to the day, he had been on the field for Rock Canyon, beating Castle View 21-14. No, he never dreamed a year later he'd be in the position he is, starting at center for Colorado State. He's not the only one, either.

FORT COLLINS, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO