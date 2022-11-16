ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Collins, CO

Rams Ready to Run at NCAA Championships

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – After a successful season, it will all come to a head this weekend as Colorado State sends both squads to the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2004. The Rams will run at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Okla., hosted by Oklahoma State on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Moors Career Day Leads Rams over South Carolina

CHARLESTON, SC – Out team, out tough, outwork the other. Niko Medved and his staff preach that every day to the Colorado State men's basketball team and that's exactly what they did Thursday night to open the Charleston Classic. CSU defeated the University of South Carolina 85-53 in their own state.
Hamilton's Rise Comes Through a Fortunate Series of Events

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The night of Oct. 28, Keegan Hamilton was at The Riverside Hotel in Boise, Id., knowing the next day he'd be making his first collegiate start. A year earlier, to the day, he had been on the field for Rock Canyon, beating Castle View 21-14. No, he never dreamed a year later he'd be in the position he is, starting at center for Colorado State. He's not the only one, either.
