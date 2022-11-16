Read full article on original website
Yung Gravy adds new show to Australian tour
Yung Gravy has added a second and final Sydney show to his upcoming Australian and New Zealand tour due to overwhelming demand. One of the biggest viral breakout rappers of the last few years sold out his initial Sydney and Melbourne dates less than a week after tickets went on sale.
Watch Amy Shark and Hanson perform together
Amy Shark unveiled her next era of music last month, but a collaboration with Hanson never seemed on the cards. On Fifi, Fev & Nick on Melbourne’s 101.9 The Fox this morning, Amy performed exclusively with the beloved boyband. And you don’t need three guesses to work out which...
Class of 2022: powerful singer-songwriter Jess Cornelius
As we approach the end of 2022, this Tone Deaf series celebrates some of the artists from Australia, New Zealand and beyond that have impressed us this year. The music industry may be slowly returning to normal, but the past few years have been tough on musicians. The artists in this series are proof that creativity always endures, even in uncertain times.
Class of 2022: majestic baroque pop performer Princess Chelsea
Premiere: Gut Health produce one of the best debuts of the year on ‘Electric Party Chrome Girl’
Tone Deaf is happy to be premiering the debut EP of Melbourne’s excitable post-punk outfit Gut Health, which comes out tomorrow. Sometimes the assured touch a band displays on a debut release is confounding or confronting – how did The Strokes produce something like Is This It at the first attempt? – but with Gut Health, everything was primed for them to so audibly impress on their debut EP, Electric Party Chrome Girl.
Blindsided Neighbours stars not informed about soap’s return
The announcement of the return of Neighbours should be happy one for the actors on the show. However, blindsided former-cast members have been left confused about why they weren’t informed about the revival. It’s been revealed that only four Neighbours actors – Stefan Dennis, (Paul Robinson) Alan Fletcher, (Dr...
Signs MAFS’ Al Perkins is dating Brent’s mate (who’s not on Love island)
MAFS Al Perkins has made a splash ever since he entered the Love Island villa, however, some mysterious comments from Brent Leon and his girlfriend suggest the reality star is dating someone outside of the show. Reality gossip Instagram account The Wash shared a photo that Al had posted on...
Ausmusic T-Shirt Day 2022: What Paul Kelly, The Wiggles, the PM & more wore
Ausmusic T-Shirt Day is back for another year today, and a lot of famous faces have joined in the fun. The annual fundraising event, which encourages music fans across the country to support our music scene by purchasing a music t-shirt and wearing it with pride on social media, was launched last month with a campaign backed by the likes of Chris Hemsworth and Darren Hayes.
Jack Vidgen says a lot of drama was edited out of ‘The Challenge’
Australian singer Jack Vidgen has revealed that a lot of drama was edited out of the first few episodes of The Challenge Australia – so much so that he thinks the first episode could have been turned into four. “There’s just so much that happened and there’s so much...
‘Neighbours’ is already back for a new season on Amazon Freevee
Neighbours aired its final episode last year but now, thanks to Amazon Freevee, the Australian soap is getting picked up for a new season. The Australian soap Neighbours is coming back after a short hiatus since its “series finale” that aired earlier in 2022. The soap has now found a new home on Amazon’s AVOD service, Freevee, which bought the rights from former Neighbours distributor, Fremantle.
The Challenge star Jack Vidgen reveals that he has Tourette’s
Jack Vidgen has revealed that he has Tourette’s after fans pointed out his “twitching” while on The Challenge. The reality star took to his Instagram stories and said he decided to speak about his condition because of some of the “nasty thing” people have been saying about him.
Toadie is very excited about the return of ‘Neighbours’
Australia – and soap fans across the world – rejoiced yesterday when it was announced that Neighbours was coming back from the dead. The iconic Aussie soap has been revived thanks to a landmark deal between Amazon Prime Video and Network 10. It comes just months after the long-running show was axed when UK’s Channel 5 decided to stop co-funding it.
