Buffalo's Devin Ceaser, right, stumbles under pressure and loses the ball to Connecticut's Tristen Newton in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022, in Hartford, Conn. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill) Jessica Hill

HARTFORD — Tristen Newton was looking for his first impact game as a member of the UConn men’s basketball team.

The senior guard found it Tuesday.

Newton finished with a triple-double of 22 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the 25th-ranked Huskies topped Buffalo 84-64 before an announced crowd of 10,112 at the XL Center.