eastcoasttraveller.com
Best 8 Must-Try Restaurants to Dine in Virginia
1. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm in Lovettsville. The Restaurant at Patowmack Farm offers a unique dining experience in a rural corner of Northern Virginia. This small restaurant is located in a stately all-glass dining room, with a modern decor paired with rustic charm. It is the ideal place to hold a special occasion.
fox5dc.com
Holiday events this weekend in DC, Maryland and Virginia
The holidays are here, and the D.C. area is ready with crafts, food, gifts and more! Enjoy a walk through D.C.'s annual Downtown Holiday Market, pop over to Prince George's to make your own festive wreath or try your hand (or feet) at ice skating in Alexandria. Want more ideas...
PhillyBite
Top 5 Best Wings in Maryland
- Whether you're looking for the best wings for a night out or just an excellent place to grab a quick bite, there are a few places you can count on in Maryland. Here are five places to try:. 1. Fat Daddy’s in Ocean City. In the heart of...
Ocean City Today
Most commonly seen birds in Maryland
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Maryland from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
eastcoasttraveller.com
What is the State Bird of Iowa?
The State Bird of Iowa is the American Goldfinch or Eastern Goldfinch. The idea of choosing a bird for the state first arose during a meeting of the International Ornithologists Union in 1926. Walter Rosene, the union's president, was one of the people who put forward the idea. He was backed by a committee composed of IOU members who brainstormed lists of five or six species of birds and sent them to school districts throughout the state. This resulted in Bird Day, which is celebrated on March 21.
Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race
Mail-in ballots favored Democrats by an average of about 70% throughout the state. The post Dems take two more Senate seats, win Frederick County exec race appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Invasive Northern Snakehead reeling in restaurant guests in Maryland
BALTIMORE -- Fresh local seafood is on the menu at True Chesapeake Oyster Co. in Hampden. But for one dish, the less you know, the better. "It's creepy looking," said Chef Zack Mills. "If you google it, it's a bad idea. Because you're not going to want to eat it after you google it." Mills is talking about the Northern Snakehead that's taking over the Chesapeake Bay. Native to Asia and Russia, the fish is 33 inches long, thick, and slimy. It can also reproduce quickly. This voracious predator was first discovered in a pond in Crofton in 2002, and has been...
Wbaltv.com
Gov. Larry Hogan welcomes vet dog, 'Hogan,' to Maryland
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — The newest service dog-in-training is named in tribute to Maryland's governor and the state's commitment to helping wounded veterans, the governor's office announced. Gov. Larry Hogan recently welcomed the newest member of the state's partnership with America's VetDogs to the State House in Annapolis. Named as...
This Buffet Has Been Named the Best in Virginia
An American tradition that got its start in Las Vegas, the buffet is the perfect place to head to if you're looking for an epic all-you-can-eat experience. Virginia is home to dozens of different buffets that specialize in everything from Asian cuisine to homestyle cooking but one, in particular, has caught the eye of the online food media outlet known as Daily Meal. They put together a list of some of the best and most sought-after buffets in the country and Charlotteville's Michie Tavern made the list. Keep reading to learn more.
WBOC
Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony Brown Announces Transition Team
LARGO, Md. – Maryland Attorney General-elect Anthony G. Brown on Thursday announced advisors who will serve on his Transition Steering Committee as well as co-leads for policy teams on issues related to the Office of the Attorney General. Advisors and co-leads will advise the Attorney General-elect on civil rights,...
Rising respiratory illnesses have local hospitals warning of a 'bed crisis'
WASHINGTON — Like much of the nation, our area is seeing a surge in respiratory viruses following two years of mask wearing and social distancing. The impact is taking over area hospitals. THE QUESTION:. How many hospital beds remain available and just how at-risk is our area?. THE SOURCES:
bethesdamagazine.com
I-270, I-495 toll lanes project’s fate to rest with Gov.-elect Wes Moore’s administration
The Maryland Department of Transportation announced Thursday that it is extending its deadline for the contractor of a project to widen parts of I-270 and I-495, and rebuild the American Legion Bridge. Commuters hoping for wider lanes on I-270 and a reconstructed American Legion Bridge will have to wait longer, if the projects move through at all.
In Montgomery County, Two New Councilmembers Look To Represent More Rural, Redder Areas ‘Upcounty’
Democrats dominating elections in Maryland as they did last week is not surprising; registered Democrats outnumber Republicans in the state two to one. The outcome is even less surprising in Montgomery County, where that margin grows to one Republican voter for every four Democrats. As expected, Democrats secured all four at-large county council seats as well as every district seat.
Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in Maryland
A popular discount grocery store chain with more than 442 locations throughout the country just opened another new supermarket location in Maryland this week. Read on to learn more.
Four Unique Towns on Maryland's Eastern Shore
Sunset over Saint Michaels, Maryland(Credit: Steve Sindiong) The Eastern Shore of Maryland, east of the Washington D.C. / Baltimore metropolitan area, is dotted with unique, quaint historic towns offering excellent and varied food, fun events, beautiful architecture, museums and lodging sure to relax one’s mind.
Maryland Weather: Temperatures continue to drop
BALTIMORE-- It's a chilly start to our Purple Friday, but it's going to shape up to be a beautiful one. Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. While temperatures are expected to top out in the mid 40s, it won't feel that way due to breezy west winds. Expect it to feel like the upper 30s at the warm point today. The colder air is hanging around and temperatures will continue to drop through the weekend, making it a bone-chillingly cold Ravens game on Sunday at M&T Bank Stadium.
weaa.org
Maryland probe finds 158 abusive priests, over 600 victims
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — An investigation by Maryland’s attorney general has identified 158 Roman Catholic priests in the Archdiocese of Baltimore accused of sexually and physically abusing more than 600 victims over the past 80 years. That's according to court records filed on Thursday. Attorney General Brian Frosh...
Customers out thousands of dollars after Maryland pool contractor suddenly goes out of business, blames 'world events'
SEVERNA PARK, Md. — Maryland pool contractor, Catalina Pools Builders, LLC, closed its door in October leaving dozens of customers scrambling for options. The company blamed ‘world events’ for the closure, an Oct. 27 email said. The notice added the decision was made over "many months". The...
State recommends new, politically connected company for lucrative airport deal
Timing of vote in the Board of Public Works becomes an issue. The post State recommends new, politically connected company for lucrative airport deal appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Maryland's plan to install 3,400+ electric charging stations gets underway
The first state-sponsored electric vehicle charging station is now up and running in Maryland, and two more are coming soon.
