Williamson County, TX

19-year-old elected as Hays County District Clerk

SAN MARCOS – In the 2022 mid-term election, Avrey Anderson was elected as District Clerk for Hays County, beating the incumbent District Clerk, Beverly Crumley, who has 30 years of experience in office, by an estimate of 2,500 votes. Anderson grew interested in politics around the age of 15,...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
Williamson County Radio Communications Systems RCS Advisory Board Special Meeting Notice

Williamson County Radio Communications Systems RCS Advisory Board Special Meeting Notice. Cynthia Long, Commissioner Pct. 2, Chairperson, Williamson County. Leigh Carrico, Round Rock (Primary) Chris Bakas, Round Rock (Alternate) Clay Shell, Georgetown (Primary) Kelly Cruz, Georgetown (Alternate) John Cummins, Cedar Park (Primary) James Mallinger, Cedar Park (Alternate) Dwain Jones, Hutto...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Commissioner faces charges in livestock investigation

Commissioner faces charges in livestock investigation Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 11/18/2022 - 03:58 Image The county sold 79 head of cattle surrendered by a county commissioner at a San Saba livestock to recoup a portion of the cost of care and feeding. File photo Commissioner Billy Wall at recent Burnet County Commissioners meeting in Burnet. ...
BURNET COUNTY, TX
City in talks to slow, or possibly stop, residential growth

Residential growth in Liberty Hill may soon be slowing down significantly, or even coming to a halt. At a joint workshop earlier this month, the Liberty Hill City Council, Planning and Zoning Commission and City staff discussed their mutual concerns that the City does not have enough water for all of the residential development that is poised to come to town.
LIBERTY HILL, TX
City of Wimberley considers new transportation plan

The city of Wimberley has proposed a new transportation plan — its first in over a decade. The last transportation plan was adopted by the city in 2010. Earlier this year, Wimberley city officials and staff engaged transportation consultants with CP&Y Inc. to study roadway safety, traffic flow, roads and pedestrian issues throughout the city limits. The engineering, architectural and field services consulting firm provided recommendations, many of which are included on the city’s proposed plan. “The Transportation Plan is a major component of the City’s Comprehensive Plan,” City Administrator Mike Boese said in March. “Council budgeted for this piece first because...
WIMBERLEY, TX
Highway Expansion Moves Forward in Austin Despite Local Opposition

A new double-decker highway segment will radically alter the look of Interstate 35 in Austin, where, in spite of protests from community groups and local officials, the Texas Department of Transportation plans to move forward with the highway expansion project. Nathan Bernier reports on the project for KUT. Despite decades...
AUSTIN, TX
Double-decker highway coming to South Austin

Amid howls of protest and a legal challenge in federal court, the Texas Department of Transportation is plowing ahead with the first of three projects to widen I-35 through Travis County. The I-35 Capital Express South project stretches from Ben White Boulevard south to State Highway 45 East. The signature...
AUSTIN, TX

