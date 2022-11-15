Read full article on original website
Related
ktswblog.net
19-year-old elected as Hays County District Clerk
SAN MARCOS – In the 2022 mid-term election, Avrey Anderson was elected as District Clerk for Hays County, beating the incumbent District Clerk, Beverly Crumley, who has 30 years of experience in office, by an estimate of 2,500 votes. Anderson grew interested in politics around the age of 15,...
wilco.org
Williamson County Radio Communications Systems RCS Advisory Board Special Meeting Notice
Williamson County Radio Communications Systems RCS Advisory Board Special Meeting Notice. Cynthia Long, Commissioner Pct. 2, Chairperson, Williamson County. Leigh Carrico, Round Rock (Primary) Chris Bakas, Round Rock (Alternate) Clay Shell, Georgetown (Primary) Kelly Cruz, Georgetown (Alternate) John Cummins, Cedar Park (Primary) James Mallinger, Cedar Park (Alternate) Dwain Jones, Hutto...
Eviction rates are skyrocketing in Travis County, says HHS
Eviction rates have shot up more than 250 percent of the average in the Austin area, according to Travis County Health and Human Services. “We have been absolutely inundated with crisis applications,” Kirsten Siegfried, HHS chief deputy, told the Travis County Commissioners Court. Siegfried said it took HHS six...
Commissioner faces charges in livestock investigation
Commissioner faces charges in livestock investigation Connie Swinney Associate Editor Fri, 11/18/2022 - 03:58 Image The county sold 79 head of cattle surrendered by a county commissioner at a San Saba livestock to recoup a portion of the cost of care and feeding. File photo Commissioner Billy Wall at recent Burnet County Commissioners meeting in Burnet. ...
lhindependent.com
City in talks to slow, or possibly stop, residential growth
Residential growth in Liberty Hill may soon be slowing down significantly, or even coming to a halt. At a joint workshop earlier this month, the Liberty Hill City Council, Planning and Zoning Commission and City staff discussed their mutual concerns that the City does not have enough water for all of the residential development that is poised to come to town.
City of Wimberley considers new transportation plan
The city of Wimberley has proposed a new transportation plan — its first in over a decade. The last transportation plan was adopted by the city in 2010. Earlier this year, Wimberley city officials and staff engaged transportation consultants with CP&Y Inc. to study roadway safety, traffic flow, roads and pedestrian issues throughout the city limits. The engineering, architectural and field services consulting firm provided recommendations, many of which are included on the city’s proposed plan. “The Transportation Plan is a major component of the City’s Comprehensive Plan,” City Administrator Mike Boese said in March. “Council budgeted for this piece first because...
KVUE
Report: Construction on complex with affordable housing now underway in North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Construction is now underway for a mixed-income multifamily community in North Austin that will be called Saison North. According to the Austin Business Journal, construction started in October. The building will include 116 units and three-quarters of those units will be affordable housing. The building will...
fox7austin.com
Williamson County Constable asks people to stop illegally dumping
You can be arrested for dumping anything over five pounds. Anything under 1,000 pounds is a misdemeanor, and over 1,000 pounds is a state jail felony.
Can Texas legislators really strip city council? Bill filed to create ‘District of Austin’
Mixed in the stack of Texas bills intended to disrupt a historically liberal Austin City Council, House Bill 714 and House Joint Resolution 50 would strip it of its power altogether.
CBS Austin
North Texas State Rep. pushing for bill that abolishes the City of Austin's government
AUSTIN, Texas — A State Representative is pushing for a bill that would abolish the City of Austin’s government and replace it with a “District of Austin.” This would strip away powers from Austin city council along with the mayor and allow elected state leaders to do the job instead.
PLANetizen
Highway Expansion Moves Forward in Austin Despite Local Opposition
A new double-decker highway segment will radically alter the look of Interstate 35 in Austin, where, in spite of protests from community groups and local officials, the Texas Department of Transportation plans to move forward with the highway expansion project. Nathan Bernier reports on the project for KUT. Despite decades...
Travis County officials investigating after woman found dead in Lago Vista
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — The Travis County Sheriff's Office is investigating what it's calling a suspicious death after a body was found in Lago Vista on Thursday. Officials first received the deceased person call from the 5100 block of Sundown Street around 6:40 p.m. The deceased person has only...
Officials to consider creation of TIRZ for Hutto Megasite
The Megasite is approximately a 1,400-acre tract near Hutto's eastern edge set aside for industrial development. (Courtesy city of Hutto) Hutto City Council will hold a public hearing at its Nov. 17 meeting before voting on creation of a new tax increment reinvestment zone at the city's 1,400-acre Megasite on Hwy. 79.
dailytrib.com
Llano County man charged with negligent homicide in head-on collision
John Paul Myers, 48, of Llano County was arrested and charged with negligent homicide on Wednesday, Nov. 16, in the death of 38-year-old Ashley Dunklin. Myers is accused of driving on the wrong side of the road and colliding head on with Dunklin’s vehicle on June 16 in Buchanan Dam.
tpr.org
Double-decker highway coming to South Austin
Amid howls of protest and a legal challenge in federal court, the Texas Department of Transportation is plowing ahead with the first of three projects to widen I-35 through Travis County. The I-35 Capital Express South project stretches from Ben White Boulevard south to State Highway 45 East. The signature...
Austin Community College South campus shelter in place lifted
A shelter in place order has been lifted at Austin Community College's South campus.
Patterson family announces intent to sue after body found near Austin memory care facility
AUSTIN, Texas — The family of Paull Patterson, the 76-year-old man who died after leaving a local memory care facility, spoke to news outlets Thursday after his body was discovered the day prior. In a separate press conference Wednesday, police reported they believe Patterson's body was discovered not far...
fox7austin.com
Law enforcement express concerns over stabbing of Bastop County deputy in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas - A Bastrop County Sheriff’s deputy is recovering from surgery after being stabbed multiple times over the weekend. According to APD, Jamie Canales, 40, was found shoplifting at a southeast Austin HEB Saturday morning. As he was trying to leave with the stolen items, loss prevention employees...
Former Texas Governor wants to legalize sports betting in the state
Former governor Rick Perry, is the new spokesman for the sports betting alliance. They’re trying to change the law, and allow gambling with an app on your phone.
TxDOT breaks ground on I-35 Capital Express South Project
On Tuesday, TxDOT broke ground on the I-35 Capital Express South Project.
Comments / 0