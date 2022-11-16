Read full article on original website
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona this weekKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
NYC Pizza Restaurant Opening In PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
statepress.com
ASU football battles No. 23 Oregon State this weekend on Senior Day
ASU (3-7) plays its last home game against No. 23 Oregon State (7-3). It's Senior Day and Homecoming for the Sun Devils, with 16 players playing in their final game at Sun Devil Stadium. ASU squandered its opportunity for bowl eligibility with a 28-18 loss to Washington State last weekend....
teamusa.org
No. 5 Arizona State defeats No. 3 Missouri, 19-17, in Tempe
TEMPE, Ariz. – The No. 3 ranked University of Missouri wrestling team fell short on the road in Tempe, Ariz., losing 19-17 to No. 5 Arizona State. The Tigers move to 1-1 this season, and are 2-5-1 all-time against the Sun Devils. Senior Jarrett Jacques got the Mizzou bench...
statepress.com
New beginnings: An emphasis on love for Natasha Adair
When ASU's all-time win leader Charli Turner Thorne announced her retirement following the 2021-22 season, ASU sought out a new head coach who would bring enthusiasm, experience and love to the culture at the University. An emphasis on love and togetherness is what Natasha Adair thrives and coaches on. Many...
statepress.com
Sun Devil hockey strong bench continues to shine in five-game win streak
It's no secret the Sun Devil hockey squad is as loaded as ever. This weekend's series against Alaska Anchorage however, proved their depth is stronger than some originally thought. Due to a handful of injuries to various key starters, a few guys who have struggled to find ice time finally...
statepress.com
Meet the people behind Duffl, a new student-run delivery service near ASU
It's an average night in October 2019. Eight UCLA students are squeezed into an apartment. Most are in a band together, head-banging to the beat of guitars and keyboards. On the other side of the room, three Duffl workers received orders from an email inbox. Despite the chaos of yelling...
statepress.com
Students reflect on the most impactful classes at ASU
Attending college means choosing from a wide range of classes, which can oftentimes be intimidating. But for students at ASU, some of those classes can offer more excitement than others. The State Press spoke to students across majors to find out which classes impacted them the most at ASU. The...
statepress.com
Andrew Yang addresses students at ASU's Downtown campus
Andrew Yang, the founder of the Forward Party and former Democratic presidential candidate, came to the Westward Ho at ASU's Downtown campus to speak with students about the future of independent parties in a two-party system. ASU's Center for an Independent and Sustainable Democracy worked with Watts College to bring...
asu.edu
The future of water in Arizona
ASU experts predict how water consumption might look in our state, based on the science of today. Editor's note: This is the third in a three-part series examining water in the Southwest in recognition of the 100th anniversary of the Colorado River Compact. Read the first installment on the history of the Colorado Water Compact and the second installment on what it means for cities, agriculture and the individual.
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Says Race for Arizona Is Not over Yet
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released a video Thursday sharing that she is not conceding in the race for governor and will continue to fight for the people of Arizona. “I can promise you one thing, this fight to save our Republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona,...
statepress.com
Satire: A day in the life of an ASU Starship robot
I wake up as the sun peeks over the horizon and shines on ASU's Tempe campus on a fine Monday morning. The birds are chirping and the sun isn't painful yet. An alert jolts me into action. I turn on my headlights and start my engine. Now that I'm booted...
statepress.com
ASU's Triceratops and other fossil replicas tell the story of dinosaurs
The Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Building 4 in Tempe has a plethora of fun things to look at, like a replica of the Curiosity Mars rover and a meteorite collection, but one that sticks out — in three big ways — is Trixie, a replica of a Triceratops skull.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona faces prospect of vote recount amid extremely tight races
PHOENIX - It appears that some Arizona races in this year's election are headed towards a recount. This year, a record 2.5 million Arizonans, voted in the midterm elections, and two statewide races - Superintendent of Public Instruction and Attorney General - seem ripe for recounts. This year's election took place after a new state law was passed that expands the threshold for recounts to a level five times greater than before.
iheart.com
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona
Burgers are an American staple at barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal. But some are just better than others. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state. The websites states, "To...
roselawgroupreporter.com
New report documents $80 million in taxpayer savings through municipal fleet electrification
Ten of Arizona’s largest municipalities could save a combined total of $80 million by replacing retiring light-duty cars and trucks with electric vehicles (EVs) over the next decade, according to new research by the Arizona PIRG Education Fund and Frontier Group. Each of the 10 municipalities surveyed – from the West to the East Valley and Phoenix and Tucson – would save money over the lifetime of light-duty vehicles by “going electric.”
AZFamily
Popular Arizona resort among places cited for numerous health code violations
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Every week, Arizona’s Family looks up restaurants recently inspected by Maricopa County’s Environmental Services Department. Restaurants with some of the highest numbers of “risk factors,” considered as major health code violations by inspectors, are selected for our Dirty Dining Report. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system, visit Maricopa County’s website.
AZFamily
With 2 majors races too close to call, here’s how recounts work in Arizona
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — As the final ballots are counted across Arizona, there are still several races that are too close to call. And thanks to a change in the automatic recount law earlier this year, there’s a better likelihood that some of these races will continue well into December.
Phoenix New Times
Voters Retain Controversial Maricopa County Judge Who Ruled Against Tempe’s Shady Park
Maricopa County voters have chosen to retain a controversial Superior Court judge who ruled against Tempe music venue Shady Park in its legal battle with a neighboring senior living apartment building. Judge Brad Astrowsky, who has served on the Maricopa County Superior Court bench for 10 years, won retention in...
azbigmedia.com
A 7,000-feet-underground look at Arizona mining industry
Two weeks ago, four intrepid adventurers traveled nearly 7,000 feet deep into the earth during their visit to Resolution Copper, a mining project located in Superior, Arizona. The Arizona Junior Fellows, a project of the Arizona Chamber Foundation, were joined by representatives from the Arizona Mining Association and led by employees of Rio Tinto, the parent company of Resolution Copper, as they explored the mine for a closer look at the Arizona mining industry.
Nonprofit hospital system Honor Health outbids Banner in Arizona land auction
A vigorous bidding war kept a standing room only crowd on their toes on Wednesday as two nonprofit hospital systems battled for a 48-acre parcel of Arizona land.
budgettravel.com
4 Star Phoenix Resort - $106
Stay at this beautiful 4 star resort and savor incredible food, treat yourself to a relaxing spa or enjoy their award winning 18 hole golf course all while basking in the majestic mountain landscape. What You Get. Stay for two in a 1 King 1 Bedroom Suite, 2 Queen Beds...
