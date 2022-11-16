Read full article on original website
Drug-Trafficking Tattoo Shop Owner Sentenced to PrisonTaxBuzzChandler, AZ
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
Popular Italian Restaurant Opens New Location, Complete With Drive-ThroughGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Legendary Burger Chain Returning to The ValleyGreyson FTempe, AZ
Popular discount retail store chain opening another new location in Arizona this weekKristen WaltersSurprise, AZ
statepress.com
New beginnings: An emphasis on love for Natasha Adair
When ASU's all-time win leader Charli Turner Thorne announced her retirement following the 2021-22 season, ASU sought out a new head coach who would bring enthusiasm, experience and love to the culture at the University. An emphasis on love and togetherness is what Natasha Adair thrives and coaches on. Many...
Michigan Basketball: 3 takeaways from an irritating loss to Arizona State
From the word go Michigan basketball had no chance against a club that literally shot the lights completely out of the Barclays Center. Arizona State played one of the best games of the Booby Hurley era, while Michigan basketball was the exact opposite for Juwan Howard. The Wolverines have not beaten the Sun Devils and that streak continued on Thursday night. Here are the three takeaways from the unexpected debacle in the Legends Classic finals.
Michigan Daily
Michigan handed first loss of season in meltdown against Arizona State
BROOKLYN, N.Y. — Just one day after appearing to find a groove in its dominant win over Pitt, the No. 20 Michigan men’s basketball team had an opportunity to build upon that momentum further. But with a slow start that illustrated the Wolverines’ glaring early-season weaknesses on both...
statepress.com
Sun Devil hockey strong bench continues to shine in five-game win streak
It's no secret the Sun Devil hockey squad is as loaded as ever. This weekend's series against Alaska Anchorage however, proved their depth is stronger than some originally thought. Due to a handful of injuries to various key starters, a few guys who have struggled to find ice time finally...
peoriatimes.com
Centennial set for Open Division bracket after big win
For the better part of four years, the Centennial High School football program has been considered one of the best teams in the West Valley, as they had made the Open Division in both 2019 and 2020. In 2021, though, the program had a rare subpar season while under Arizona...
East Valley Tribune
Manny Pino taking Mesa football to new level
Manny Pino has always had a dream of being a starting quarterback at a high level and he is finally getting to show off his talents as a Mesa Jackrabbit in his senior year. Although Pino spends most of his time trying to perfect his game, he also has many hobbies outside of football.
statepress.com
Students reflect on the most impactful classes at ASU
Attending college means choosing from a wide range of classes, which can oftentimes be intimidating. But for students at ASU, some of those classes can offer more excitement than others. The State Press spoke to students across majors to find out which classes impacted them the most at ASU. The...
statepress.com
Meet the people behind Duffl, a new student-run delivery service near ASU
It's an average night in October 2019. Eight UCLA students are squeezed into an apartment. Most are in a band together, head-banging to the beat of guitars and keyboards. On the other side of the room, three Duffl workers received orders from an email inbox. Despite the chaos of yelling...
Slain Valley mom remembered as dedicated soccer coach
PHOENIX — The Valley soccer community is mourning the loss of a beloved coach who was found dead Wednesday morning alongside her three young children. Marla Hudgens, a local attorney and coach for the Madison Futbol Club, was found deceased in her family's home near 7th and Northern avenues with her 3-year-old son and 6-month-old twin daughters. Her husband, Jasen Hudgens, is suspected of killing the family before fatally shooting himself.
statepress.com
Andrew Yang addresses students at ASU's Downtown campus
Andrew Yang, the founder of the Forward Party and former Democratic presidential candidate, came to the Westward Ho at ASU's Downtown campus to speak with students about the future of independent parties in a two-party system. ASU's Center for an Independent and Sustainable Democracy worked with Watts College to bring...
statepress.com
ASU's Triceratops and other fossil replicas tell the story of dinosaurs
The Interdisciplinary Science and Technology Building 4 in Tempe has a plethora of fun things to look at, like a replica of the Curiosity Mars rover and a meteorite collection, but one that sticks out — in three big ways — is Trixie, a replica of a Triceratops skull.
statepress.com
Satire: A day in the life of an ASU Starship robot
I wake up as the sun peeks over the horizon and shines on ASU's Tempe campus on a fine Monday morning. The birds are chirping and the sun isn't painful yet. An alert jolts me into action. I turn on my headlights and start my engine. Now that I'm booted...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Says Race for Arizona Is Not over Yet
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake released a video Thursday sharing that she is not conceding in the race for governor and will continue to fight for the people of Arizona. “I can promise you one thing, this fight to save our Republic has just begun. I love you, Arizona,...
iheart.com
This Is The Best Burger Joint In Arizona
Burgers are an American staple at barbecues, parties, and even family dinners. It seems like most restaurants these days have some version of the meal. But some are just better than others. 24/7 Wall Street compiled a list of the best burger joints in each state. The websites states, "To...
WATCH: Rare Javelina Sighting Caught on Ring Cam in Arizona Neighborhood
Arizona is home to a wide variety of desert wildlife, including rattlesnakes, Gila monsters, prairie dogs, javelina, horned toads, and, of course, the roadrunner (yes, the mohawk-sporting bird does exist outside of the Looney Tunes universe and, in fact, is hunted by coyotes). Typically, however, these animals remain in the...
Arizona man executed for 1980 double murder
Convicted murderer Murray Hooper, 76, was executed on Wednesday morning for killing two people on New Year's Eve in 1980 at a home in Phoenix, Arizona.
KTAR.com
Here’s what Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs said in victory speech
PHOENIX – Projected Arizona Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs promised voters Tuesday that she would work with Democrats and Republicans to move the state forward after a contentious election season and other challenges. “It is truly the honor of a lifetime and I will do everything in my power to make...
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona faces prospect of vote recount amid extremely tight races
PHOENIX - It appears that some Arizona races in this year's election are headed towards a recount. This year, a record 2.5 million Arizonans, voted in the midterm elections, and two statewide races - Superintendent of Public Instruction and Attorney General - seem ripe for recounts. This year's election took place after a new state law was passed that expands the threshold for recounts to a level five times greater than before.
The richest person in Phoenix, Arizona
Earlier this year, Forbes published its annual list of the richest people on the planet with its billionaire's list. Nearly 2,674 billionaires, more than 25%, live in the United States. Collectively these billionaires are worth $13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list.
Faucets poised to run dry for hundreds of Arizona residents by year's end
RIO VERDE FOOTHILLS, Ariz. — More than 500 homes in this affluent desert community that boasts mountain views, ample trees and ranches hidden in the crooks of scrubby hills will run out of water by year's end as drought tightens its grip on the West. Residents of Rio Verde...
