10 free holiday things to do in ChicagoJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Christmas In Chicago | Where To GoThe Ellison HomesteadChicago, IL
Chicago Rapper K. Noble Reveals New Album PainkillersMusic NewsChicago, IL
The Original Juice WRLD Biography: The Story Behind The Chicago NativeThe Daily ScoopChicago, IL
First Full Social Equity Cannabis Dispensing Organization Licenses Issued in IllinoisWilliam DavisIllinois State
evanstonroundtable.com
City announces Thanksgiving holiday schedule
The City of Evanston has announced changes in service delivery and facility hours in recognition of the 2022 Thanksgiving holiday. No collections will occur on Thursday, November 24. Thursday’s trash, food and yard waste and recycling collections will occur on Friday, November 25. Friday condo trash and recycling collections will occur on Saturday, November 26.
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Friday daily digest
Happy Friday morning, Evanston. Kip Kirn, left, and David Gonzalez import firewood from Missouri and deliver it across the Chicago region throughout the winter. “You can’t find pretty wood like this up here,” Kirn told RoundTable photographer Richard Cahan. Better stock up on wood, hand warmers and...
evanstonroundtable.com
Updated mobile app makes paying to park easier in Evanston
The City of Evanston announces the update of its mobile payment application for parking, ParkEvanston. The app, first launched in the fall of 2017, now includes an update with a more modern user interface allowing for smoother navigation, and improved transparency for changes in parking rates and rules. Drivers can use their smartphones to extend their parking sessions remotely using the convenient sliding scale feature, and the new “quick park” feature saves users’ most recently used parking locations so that paying to park is easier than ever before.
evanstonroundtable.com
Picturing Evanston
The last unicorn of Evanston adorns the entrance of the Artist Book House aka the Harley Clarke Mansion on Sheridan Road. (Photo by Joerg Metzner) Joerg Metzner is a photographer and graphic designer from Germany who has been calling Evanston home since 1993. More by Joerg Metzner. The RoundTable will...
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
It all started four decades ago on Orrington Avenue. Kip Kirn (left) was a teenager and needed money. He loaded his pickup with firewood and knocked on doors until it all sold. “And the rest is history,” said David Gonzalez, who helps Kirn make deliveries from Chicago to Lake Forest. Every year, Kirn gets more customers. “Now we are working pretty nonstop, seven days a week,” he said. Kirn imports the wood from Missouri. “You can’t find pretty wood like this up here.” Why do people make fires? “It’s relaxing,” said Kirn. “And cozy.” (Photo by Richard Cahan)
Brazen theft at luxury retailer Moncler in Chicago
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A video that's been seen more than 300,000 times shows a woman leaving a high-end retailer with an arm full of clothes and getting away in a waiting car. CBS 2's Suzanne Le Mignot reported Thursday night from Oak Street, where police are still looking for the woman caught on video. That woman is seen on the sidewalk, then, she starts running onto to Oak Street with her arms full of merchandise.A woman runs with what appears to be at least two coats in her arms from luxury retailer Moncler, 59 E. Oak St. A police officer tries to...
fox32chicago.com
Bloomie's opens at Old Orchard Mall in Skokie
SKOKIE, Ill. - A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Thursday at Old Orchard Mall. It marked the grand opening of Bloomie's, a smaller concept store from Bloomingdale's that used to anchor the mall. Shoppers got a chance to enjoy food trucks, a DJ and some photo booths as they shopped.
purewow.com
The 16 Best Places to View Christmas Lights Around Chicago￼
It’s not for nothing that people often sing of Christmastime in the city. Between the festive window displays (we’re looking at you, Macy’s on State Street), the hustle and bustle of holiday shoppers and the snow falling softly down, Christmas is a special time of year in the Toddlin’ Town and its surrounding neighborhoods—especially if you know where to find the best Christmas lights near Chicago. Whether you want to take the family on a whimsical hike through a forest rigged with automated lights or stay in the car and admire some truly stellar illumination patterns from afar, you’ll undoubtedly be enchanted by these 16 spots for holiday bulb viewing.
luxury-houses.net
Perched High with Phenomenal Panoramic Lake Views, This $7,999,900 Home Delivers Modern, Open-Concept Living in Glencoe, IL
The Home in Glencoe is a luxurious home with great vistas of the lake make for a relax living experience, now available for sale. This home located at 325 Shoreline Ct, Glencoe, Illinois; offering 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with 10,800 square feet of living spaces. Call Jena Radnay – @properties Christie’s International Real Estate – (Phone: 847-881-0200) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Glencoe.
New Store In Orland Park, Illinois Is Like A Shopping Time Capsule
A new store in Orland Park is triggering a sense of nostalgia for some residents. It's not the current store but the faded memories of a defunct big box store many Illinois residents might remember. A new Meijer store in Orland Park may look different on the inside but some of the exteriors is like looking into a time machine.
evanstonroundtable.com
UL divisions moving in downtown brings hope for economic growth
Evanston business leaders and economic development officials have repeatedly spoken about the importance of increasing foot traffic downtown, particularly coming out of the pandemic. More workers downtown presumably means more people frequenting restaurants and buying at local stores during their lunch hours and after work – and just as important,...
NBC Chicago
6 Chicago Restaurants Open for Thanksgiving Dinner
Just because it's Thanksgiving doesn't mean you have to cook. In fact, plenty of restaurants across Chicago have special Thanksgiving menus and offerings for those that are looking to dine in on the holiday. From traditional turkey dinners to an Argentinian twist, here are six restaurants in Chicago that are...
Developer Plans To Purchase And Revitalize Several Closed Grocery Stores on the South and West Sides
The recently shuttered Whole Foods store in Englewood is a building of frustration for Asiaha Butler. “Just another blow for our community,” Butler said. “I hate the term food desert – this is food apartheid. This was done on purpose.”. A plan approved by the City Council’s Finance...
Garage thefts reported in Lincoln Park, River North and Streeterville
CHICAGO (CBS)-- Thieves are targeting auto repair shops in the latest round of car thefts.Thursday morning , Chicago police said thieves stole car keys and several vehicles from businesses by North and Clybourn avenues.Chicago police also issued a community alert about these crimes in Streeterville and revealed a total of six incidents in all.In each case, a group of three to five men break into the secured garages, get the keys, and take off with the cars.
midwestliving.com
Festive Trains to Ride This Holiday Season
Throughout November and December, scenic trains across the Midwest transform into decked-out, magical locomotives bursting with cheer. These family-friendly holiday train rides are short and sweet, ranging from hour-long jaunts to two-hour voyages, and often include Christmas treats, dazzling decorations, enchanting music and visits with Santa Claus. Allstate CTA Holiday...
Eater
Amy Morton and Chef Debbie Gold Bring Their Memories of France to Evanston
A hospitality partnership three decades in the making will come to fruition when Amy Morton (Found, The Barn Steakhouse) and James Beard Award-winning chef Debbie Gold unveil LeTour, their new contemporary French American brasserie with Moroccan influences in Evanston. LeTour translates from French to “round” — both a reference to...
fox32chicago.com
Police warn of pick-pocket thefts targeting the elderly in suburban Chicago
COOK COUNTY - Police in suburban Chicago are warning the public about a series of pick-pocket thefts that have recently occurred in retail stores and restaurants. The crimes appear to be targeting the elderly community. The pick-pockets recently occurred in Northbrook, but police say it's the same pattern of thefts...
Where is Chicago’s best Italian beef sandiwch?
WGN News Now is searching for the best of yet another Chicago favorite, and we need your help!. Tell us where to find your most favorite Italian beef sandwich in all of the city by using the form below. Like our best tacos and best hot dogs stories before this,...
3 Great Steakhouses in Illinois
If you live in Illinois or you wish to travel there in the near future, here is a list of three amazing restaurants that you should absolutely visit if your haven't already because all of them are highly praised by local people.
evanstonroundtable.com
City’s holiday light recycling program begins Dec. 1
The City of Evanston’s annual holiday light recycling program will be held from Thursday, December 1, 2022 through Tuesday, January 31, 2023 in conjunction with the Solid Waste Agency of Northern Cook County and Elgin Recycling. All holiday string lighting is accepted through this free program. Garlands, live greens...
