Bianca Belair On Her Goal Of Wanting To Bring More Eyes To WWE
Bianca Belair has accomplished a lot in her WWE career already, but the Raw Women’s Champion has even bigger goals for the future. As the current Raw Women’s Champion, Bianca Belair has taken on all comers from when she beat Becky Lynch to win the title at WrestleMania 38 along with a big rematch at SummerSlam. In recent months, Belair has beaten Bayley to keep her title in a Ladder Match and also a Last Woman Standing Match at Crown Jewel.
The Shield Cross The Forbidden Door To Discuss The Group’s Impact
All three members of The Shield have given their thoughts on the group’s impact in WWE, a decade after they burst onto the scene. At the 2012 Survivor Series, CM Punk defended his WWE Championship against Ryback and John Cena in the main event. However, unbeknownst to the challengers Punk and his wise man of the day Paul Heyman had an ace up their sleeve to ensure that the WWE Title stayed with CM Punk, three aces, in fact, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Dean Ambrose – The Shield.
Cody Rhodes “Frustrated & Upset” With ROH Following All In
Details have now come to light about the frustrations felt by Cody Rhodes after he won the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at All In. Cody Rhodes became part of the first father and son duo to win the coveted title when he defeated Nick Aldis in September 2018. Aldis was able to become a two-time champion the following month, regaining the belt at NWA’s 70th Anniversary event.
Ric Flair Thinks Steve Austin Should Beat CM Punk “In 30 Seconds”
Ric Flair has given his thoughts on a potential WrestleMania bout for the ages and why if Steve Austin and CM Punk square off, it should be done in seconds. The future of CM Punk in the wrestling world remains uncertain following the alleged backstage fight that took place at All Out. The other party involved, The Elite, is set to return to AEW television imminently but Punk – who was also injured in the All Out main event – remains out in the cold.
Chris Jericho On Potential WWE-AEW Crossover
Chris Jericho won’t be breaking any more walls or doors down anytime soon. Jericho has heard comments from many fans who still hold onto a big dream concept: an AEW/WWE cross-promotional event. These comments have grown louder since the Forbidden Door event co-promoted by AEW and NJPW. However, Jericho...
Jackie Chan Once Feared He Might Have Accidentally Killed Someone in a Fight
Jackie Chan feared that he might have cost someone their life in a fight after he discovered a tooth in his knuckle.
WWE Possibly Forced To Change Survivor Series Main Event (SPOILERS)
A new report suggests that WWE might have to make a major change to their planned Survivor Series – WarGames main event. A brawl between eight men at the conclusion of the 11th November 2022 edition of Friday Night SmackDown has led to plenty of speculation that those competitors will be the ones stepping inside the steel structure later this month.
Current WWE Star Has Huge Goal To One Day Host The Tonight Show
Under the ring name of Top Dolla, AJ Francis wants to be the host of “The Tonight Show.”. Playing in the National Football League (NFL) prior, Top Dolla signed with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) in 2020, making his debut in NXT next year. He went on to form the Hit Row faction with Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, B-Fab and Ashante “Thee” Adonis.
NJPW Star Has “An Offer From WWE”
A current NJPW star is being sought by WWE, with the Triple H-led company offering them a deal according to a new report. JONAH is currently part of the NJPW roster having previously competed in NXT as Bronson Reed. During his time on the then-black and gold brand, the Australian star captured the North American Championship but was released from the company in August 2021 by the previous management under Vince McMahon.
Chris Jericho Wants Pro Wrestling To Be Part Of The Olympics
Chris Jericho has made an interesting argument about why pro wrestling should an Olympic sport. While pro wrestling has its roots in amateur and freestyle grappling and in carnival strongman competitions, the modern understanding of wrestling as a ‘work’ has existed for a century. It was Raymond ‘Toots’...
“I Think I Deserve To Be In There” – Legendary Referee On WWE Hall Of Fame
If you ask legendary referee Earl Hebner, he’ll tell you straight up that he deserves to be in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Hall of Fame. Earlier this week, Earl Hebner appeared on his son Brian Hebner’s “Refin’ It Up” podcast, where the two would speak about a multitude of topics, including the former possibly being in the WWE Hall of Fame one day.
TJRWrestling AEW Full Gear 2022 Preview
It’s AEW Full Gear 2022 with Jon Moxley defending the AEW World Title against MJF, The Elite make their return to in-ring action and several other huge matches on the show as well. John: Welcome to the TJRWrestling AEW Full Gear 2022 preview. It’s a pretty good card, but...
Former NXT Star “WWE Bound”
A former NXT star looks like the latest competitor to be set to return to WWE with a new report stating that it’s being talked about as a “done deal.”. Former NXT star Chelsea Green could very well be on her way back to WWE following her release from the company in April 2021.
Seth Rollins Recalls Moment He Knew Roman Reigns Was Perfect Fit For The Shield
Seth Rollins has vividly recalled a tough training session which was the turning point where he knew Roman Reigns was the right person to join The Shield. The chemistry between Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns and Jon Moxley (then known as Dean Ambrose) was clear when they debuted in WWE at the 2012 Survivor Series, showing over the coming weeks and months what a cohesive unit was capable of. However, it would seem the initial spark between two of the members came long before that.
The Miz Thinks Jake Paul Could Succeed In WWE
The rise of Logan Paul in WWE has been a great story this year and The Miz believes that Logan’s brother Jake Paul could also succeed in WWE if he wants to do it. Ever since Logan Paul had his first match in WWE at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed up with The Miz to beat The Mysterios, he has impressed people. From there, Logan beat The Miz in a singles match at SummerSlam. Since Logan was so impressive in that match, WWE felt confident enough to put Logan in the Crown Jewel main event against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns.
Matt Hardy Calls MJF “The Face Of AEW For A Very Long Time”
With MJF looking to reach the top of the mountain in AEW this weekend, Matt Hardy feels ‘The Salt Of The Earth’ can lead the company into the future. MJF surprised many when he didn’t cash in his Casino Ladder Match poker chip with a blindside attack on AEW Champion Jon Moxley, instead opting to give him fair warning that he wanted his shot at Full Gear.
Former WWE Writer On His Disconnect With AEW’s Darby Allin
To a lot of All Elite Wrestling (AEW) fans, Darby Allin is one of the biggest stars of the company, however, former World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) writer Freddie Prinze Jr. disagrees, saying there’s a disconnect there between the AEW wrestler and himself. Recently making an appearance on the November...
Jake Paul Provides Logan Paul Injury Update
After further assessment, Jake Paul has given an insight on how serious the injury Logan Paul suffered at Crown Jewel is. Logan Paul, in only his third professional wrestling match, battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship in Saudi Arabia at Crown Jewel. Although he came up short in the contest, he made many memorable moments and was even joined at ringside by ‘The Problem Child’ Jake Paul.
Ex-WWE PC Trainer Deletes Twitter Following Divisive Intergender Wrestling Comments
Former WWE Superstar and Performance Center trainer Scotty 2 Hotty has left Twitter after some controversial comments. During his wrestling career, Scotty 2 Hotty was first known as “Too Hot” Scott Taylor that would be part of a tag team called Too Much with Brian Christopher. After the two men had success as a team, their name was changed to Too Cool with Taylor’s name changed to Scotty 2 Hotty while Christopher became Grandmaster Sexay.
Tony Khan Discusses Potentially Stripping Thunder Rosa Of AEW Women’s World Title
The ending of Thunder Rosa’s AEW Women’s Title could happen soon without her competing in a match, according to recent comments from AEW’s Tony Khan. Thunder Rosa has been the AEW Women’s World Champion since defeating Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D. in a Steel Cage match on the March 16th St. Patrick’s Day Slam edition of AEW Dynamite.
