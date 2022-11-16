The rise of Logan Paul in WWE has been a great story this year and The Miz believes that Logan’s brother Jake Paul could also succeed in WWE if he wants to do it. Ever since Logan Paul had his first match in WWE at WrestleMania 38 when he teamed up with The Miz to beat The Mysterios, he has impressed people. From there, Logan beat The Miz in a singles match at SummerSlam. Since Logan was so impressive in that match, WWE felt confident enough to put Logan in the Crown Jewel main event against the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion “Tribal Chief” Roman Reigns.

16 HOURS AGO