U.S. and U.K. reportedly nearing a deal for America to supply much-needed gas to Britain
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak speaks at the COP27 climate change conference in Egypt on Nov. 7, 2022. The U.K. and the U.S. are nearing a deal that will see America inject huge supplies of natural gas into the British market, according to a new report. Skyrocketing natural gas prices...
Yardbarker
Spain banned from taking squad favourite food to Qatar
Should Spain triumph on the grandest stage of all, at the World Cup, they will not be able to celebrate it with their national delicacies. The Cava may well remain corked until they touch down on the Iberian peninsula, due to Qatar’s ban on public alcohol consumption. If they do rustle up something, they will not be able to use it to wash down some Spanish ham.
kitco.com
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
Rishi Sunak refuses to apologise for damage done to economy under Liz Truss and says much has now been reversed – UK politics live
Latest updates: PM claims damage done to national finances by mini-budget has now been mostly repaired
rigzone.com
IEA Says Diesel Demand Destruction Starting to Look Inevitable
Unprecedented diesel prices mean that demand destruction for the fuel is probable, the International Energy Agency said. Both the outright price of the fuel and its trading level relative to crude oil rose to records in October, jumping 70% and 425% respectively year-on-year, the Paris-based adviser said in its monthly report on the state of the oil market.
Chinese imports to US dropping faster than total imports: report
Chinese imports to the U.S. have fallen faster than total imports in recent months as political upheavals around the world force businesses to rethink traditional supply chains
freightwaves.com
US imports from China falling faster than from other countries
America and China remain intimately intertwined via trade despite worsening tensions over Taiwan and the Russia-Ukraine war. More than a third of all U.S. containerized imports arrive from China. More than a sixth of China’s export value derives from U.S. purchases. But there are growing signs of at least...
FTX Collapse Slaps the Winklevoss Brothers
Cryptocurrency brokerages Gemini and Genesis are reassuring people that their operations are still solvent after the massive collapse of exchange FTX. The insolvency of FTX could result in more companies in the industry facing severe liquidity issues, including crypto exchanges and lenders. Gemini, the exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins,...
kalkinemedia.com
Putin calls for price controls as Russian car sales crash to record low
MOSCOW (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin urged the Russian government on Wednesday to control car prices, as one industry head said Western sanctions could send annual sales crashing to below 1 million for the first time since records began. Auto sales have fallen over 60% so far this year, and...
swineweb.com
China snaps up U.S. beans while its hog herd remains under scrutiny
China has been sporadic in the U.S. soybean market lately, though its purchases last week were unexpectedly large and probably much-needed as the top importer’s bean supplies have run thin. However, China’s pig industry, the world’s largest, could be on rocky ground as evidenced by higher hog prices, suggesting...
KPMG: The Pandemic Housing Bubble is bursting—U.S. home prices falling 15% looks ‘conservative’
It didn’t take long for white-collar professionals in 2020 to realize that expanded work-from-home policies meant they could buy real estate pretty much anywhere. Vacation markets went gangbusters. Exurbs got red-hot, as did so-called Zoom towns like Boise. Even big cities that were losing residents, like New York and San Francisco, got overheated as decoupling roommates created a spillover effect from the rental market into the housing market.
Awkward exchange between Xi and Trudeau caught on camera
Xi Jinping and Justin Trudeau were caught having an awkward exchange on the sidelines of a G20 meeting in Bali after China’s president raised concerns about the details of their earlier talks being leaked to the media.“Everything we discussed has been leaked to the papers and that’s not appropriate,” President Xi could be seen telling the Canadian leader through his translator. “That’s not the way conversation was conducted, if there is sincerity on your part (sic).”Prime minister Trudeau, who nodded incessantly while looking at China’s head of state, responded sharply to the remarks.“Well I do believe in free and...
CNBC
Gold stalls near multi-month peak on softer dollar
Gold stalled near a three-month peak on Wednesday, buoyed by a softer dollar, while the market focus shifted from global tensions to the Federal Reserve's interest rate strategy. Spot gold was 0.16% lower at $1,775.39 per ounce, while U.S. gold futures were slightly higher at $1,778.9 per ounce. News that...
Daily Beast
Fallen Crypto Billionaire Admits His Persona Was a Sham in New Interview
If there were lingering doubts about Sam Bankman-Fried’s strategic thinking—assuming one could overlook the bankruptcy filing, the bizarre tweets, and the billions of dollars in missing customer assets—those doubts surely evaporated after midnight on Wednesday, when the fallen billionaire chose to DM with a reporter at Vox to discuss his imperiled crypto exchange FTX, delivering answers with a level of candor that would make many attorneys retch.
Futurism
The FTX Collapse Has Another Crypto Company Preparing for Bankruptcy
The crypto crisis is far from over. Just last week, crypto exchange FTX imploded in spectacular fashion, wiping out $32 billion in valuation, and forcing it to declare bankruptcy. Now, another major crypto company could be poised to follow suit. BlockFi — a major crypto lender that was bailed out...
Bitcoin price falls further as Genesis becomes latest crypto casualty
A multi-billion dollar lending unit of a cryptocurrency firm has been forced to halt withdrawals, the company’s CEO announced. Genesis Global Capital, which had $2.8 billion in total active loans at the end of September, blamed the collapse of the crypto exchange FTX for temporarily suspending its services. The...
Autoblog
As Russia wages war, car sales plummet and Putin seeks a fix
MOSCOW — President Vladimir Putin urged the Russian government on Wednesday to control car prices, as one industry head said Western sanctions could send annual sales crashing to below 1 million for the first time since records began. Auto sales have fallen over 60% so far this year, and...
BBC
Rishi Sunak's G20 meeting with Chinese president cancelled
A planned meeting between Rishi Sunak and Chinese President Xi Jinping has been cancelled after a missile blast in Poland. The encounter, at the G20 summit in Indonesia, was due to be the first in-person meeting between a British PM and Chinese leader since 2018. Early reports had suggested Russia...
US News and World Report
Italy PM: It 'Changes Very Little' if Poland Blast Was Not Due to Russia
ROME (Reuters) - Italy believes it does not make much difference if the missile that caused a deadly explosion in Poland was not Russian, because Moscow is still to blame for attacking infrastructure in Ukraine, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Wednesday. Talking to reporters at the G20 summit in...
NASDAQ
Sterling ticks up as UK inflation hits 41-year high
LONDON, Nov 16 Reuters) - Sterling rose against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday following UK inflation data that topped expectations and raised the chances of yet more interest rate hikes by the Bank of England (BoE). At 1010 GMT, the pound GBP=D3 was up 0.51% at $1.1921, and down 0.28%...
