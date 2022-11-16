Read full article on original website
Morning Journal
Avon vs. Toledo Central Catholic football: Eagles’ comeback falls short in 28-20 regional final loss
SANDUSKY — After winning five straight regional titles, that incredible streak has come to an end for the Avon Eagles. The No. 1 seed Eagles trailed, 28-7, with 10:42 left, but had a chance to tie it late. The comeback fell short with a 28-20 defeat at the hands of No. 3 seed Toledo Central Catholic in the Division II, Region 6 final at Sandusky Perkins.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Bellbrook controls Beavercreek in season opener
BELLBROOK — Experience immediately showed its worth on opening night for Bellbrook. Breaking open a tie game short after halftime, the Golden Eagles used a 15-0 run to close out the third quarter and take control of the action for a season-opening 54-41 victory against Beavercreek at home on Friday.
Xenia Daily Gazette
Cedarville women defeat Central State
CEDARVILLE — Lydia Sweeney scored 20 points to lead four players in double figures as Cedarville hung on to edge Central State, 84-81, in a battle of Greene County rivals. The Maurauders, who were playing their season opener, got as close as two points in the final seconds and misfired on a three-pointer at the buzzer.
Ohio State 5-Star Commitment Responds To The Worrying
Five-star wide receiver recruit Brandon Innis has reaffirmed his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes. There was some worry that Innis might decommit after four-star running back recruit Mark Fletcher rescinded his collegiate decision on Wednesday night. Fletcher and Innis are both highly-touted recruits and teammates at American Heritage High School in Fort Lauderdale.
Eleven Warriors
Mark Fletcher Decommits from Ohio State
Ohio State has lost its lone running back commitment in the 2023 class. Four-star Florida running back Mark Fletcher decommitted from Ohio State Wednesday evening, as the 6-foot-1, 225-pound bruising back has been flirting with other schools such as Florida and Miami. With Fletcher's decommitment, Ohio State is now down...
Why a Loss in the Big Game Won't Eliminate Michigan or Ohio State.
The loser of the Big Game between Michigan and Ohio State won’t be eliminated from CFP contention, provided that loss is a close one. After last night’s rankings, both team sit in a good spot to make the playoffs, even with a loss.
There's 1 Main Reason Why Ohio State Is Ranked Above Michigan
Ohio State remained ahead of Michigan in the third set of College Football Playoff rankings. Both Big Ten programs are 10-0, but the Buckeyes have ranked above the Wolverines each week. One key difference in their schedules has primarily caused a disparity between the two foes. According to Bill Rabinowitz...
Late-night diner to cater to Toledo's night owls
TOLEDO, Ohio — A new restaurant is opening in central Toledo that caters to the night owls looking to fill their stomachs after dark. When the sun sets, the Night Owl Diner opens, literally. Starting on Nov. 22, from 6 p.m. to 4 a.m. Tuesday to Sunday, guests can get a full meal, something sweet and some conversation.
27 First News
Lake Erie conditions make for heavy snow from NE Ohio to Buffalo, NY
(WKBN) – Lake effect snow develops when cold air moves across warm water. The downwind side of a lake effect area is known as a snowbelt. This process can be light, or extreme, depending on the difference in the air temperature and the water. As of Thursday afternoon, Lake...
thevillagereporter.com
Fulton County Students Win Equestrian Championships
Several Fulton County students recently won titles as part of the Napoleon OIHA Equestrian teams. EQUESTRIAN CHAMPIONS … Napoleon Team A Division 1 Reserve Champions: Front row – Shalyn Findling, Addison Kirkland, Paige Bartels, Tommi Bok. Second Row – Derek Horstman, Breah Ruger, Jordan Rodriguez, Joselyn Mohring, Julianna Rossi. Third row – coaches Tyne Rosebrock, Allison Miller, Lindsay Ferguson. Missing from photo: Stephanie Berger. (Names in bold indicate Fulton County students) (PHOTOS PROVIDED)
City of Toledo announces Snow Angels Shoveling Program
TOLEDO, Ohio — Help your neighbors, or get help yourself, this winter with shoveling walks and driveways as a part of The city of Toledo’s new Snow Angels Program. Snow-covered sidewalks can be very hazardous for everyone. That is why The city of Toledo's Snow Angels Program will pair older residents and residents with disabilities with nearby neighbors who volunteer to assist them with snow removal on their sidewalks and driveways.
themirrornewspaper.com
Maumee Residents Seek Solutions To Water Billing Problems
This photo illustrates the three components that comprise Maumee residential water meters. Water flows through the brass water meter, pictured near the top of the photo, and is registered by the gallon on the meter head (in blue), which sits on top of the brass meter. The telemetric unit, pictured in gray at the bottom of the photo, is the device that electronically relays the meter reading to the city’s utility billing department. The brightly colored battery in the telemetric unit, shown above in the cutaway of the node, has failed prematurely by the thousands throughout the city, causing an interruption in the transmission of the electronic water reading to the city’s utility billing department, resulting in repeated estimated quarterly bills until the battery is replaced and a manual reading is recorded. MIRROR PHOTO BY MIKE McCARTHY.
UPDATE: Missing south Toledo man located
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated story that aired on Oct. 12, 2021. UDPATE: Per a Twitter post from Toledo police, Cole has been located. Toledo police are asking the public for help locating a missing adult. In a Facebook post, Toledo police...
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
13abc.com
Toledo Correctional Institution inmates receive diplomas
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A special graduation was held for inmates at Toledo Correctional Institution on Tuesday. Fourteen men were honored during the prison’s education recognition ceremony for taking steps to prepare themselves upon their release. “I’m motivated because I’m going home in a year. So, it’s getting me...
West Toledo residents say 'It's Time to be Tough on Crime'
TOLEDO, Ohio — West Toledo residents are planning on coming together Wednesday night to host a 'It's Time to be Tough on Crime' event. The idea is to educate one another on the resources available and come up with solutions on how to end violence in Toledo neighborhoods. As...
Ohio restaurants forced to hike prices due to inflation
MAUMEE, Ohio — What used to be a $10 sandwich at Dale's Bar & Grill in Maumee is now going for $13. In fact, almost every item on the menu has seen a price hike recently. Owner Bill Anderson said it's all the restaurant can do to fight rising costs caused by inflation.
13abc.com
‘She was always so happy’ Family honors memory of woman killed in Toledo double homicide
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Family members are mourning the loss of Malinda Moore, a 28-year-old woman who was shot in killed in Toledo last week. According to Toledo Police, 24-year-old Prince Jones shot and killed Malinda Moore and Brent Roscoe in the 2700 block of Albion in Toledo late Thursday night. Just hours later, police shot and killed Jones.
13abc.com
TFRD: Family displaced, home deemed complete loss after fire
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A local home was destroyed after combusting Tuesday evening. The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department were dispatched on a call of a house fire on the 200 block of Walbridge Ave. The home was occupied during the incident. According to a statement released by TFRD, one...
Xenia Daily Gazette
Man sentenced after gulity plea
XENIA — The man who admitted to shooting a woman he intended to kill was sentenced to 20-25 years in prison Nov. 17. Ladashiaun Brown, 21, pled guilty to one count of attempted aggravated murder with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of aggravated robbery with an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of felonious assault with, an attached three-year firearm specification, one count of tampering with evidence with an attached one-year firearm specification, and one count of having weapons while under disability. He was sentenced immediately by Common Pleas Court Judge Adolfo A. Tornichio.
