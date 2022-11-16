Read full article on original website
csurams.com
Rams Suffer First Loss Friday Night
CHARLESTON, SC – The first loss always hurts. For Colorado State men's basketball that feeling came on Friday night dropping the semifinal game of the Charleston Classic 74-64 to host College of Charleston. In a game where CSU had a better shooting percentage than the Cougars 45.9% to 37.3%, it was a key stretch in the first half that proved to be the difference.
csurams.com
Rams Start Road Trip at Mississippi State
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State women's basketball will play away from Moby Arena for the first time this season as it heads to Mississippi State for a contest on Sunday at 2:00 p.m., MT. The game will be broadcast on the SEC Network+ as well as on the radio on Power 102.9 and the Varsity Network app.
csurams.com
Moors Career Day Leads Rams over South Carolina
CHARLESTON, SC – Out team, out tough, outwork the other. Niko Medved and his staff preach that every day to the Colorado State men's basketball team and that's exactly what they did Thursday night to open the Charleston Classic. CSU defeated the University of South Carolina 85-53 in their own state.
csurams.com
Rams Ready to Run at NCAA Championships
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – After a successful season, it will all come to a head this weekend as Colorado State sends both squads to the NCAA Championship for the first time since 2004. The Rams will run at the Greiner Family OSU Cross Country Course in Stillwater, Okla., hosted by Oklahoma State on Saturday, Nov. 19.
csurams.com
Hamilton's Rise Comes Through a Fortunate Series of Events
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The night of Oct. 28, Keegan Hamilton was at The Riverside Hotel in Boise, Id., knowing the next day he'd be making his first collegiate start. A year earlier, to the day, he had been on the field for Rock Canyon, beating Castle View 21-14. No, he never dreamed a year later he'd be in the position he is, starting at center for Colorado State. He's not the only one, either.
csurams.com
Hagen Welcomes Eight New Rams
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Colorado State soccer welcomes eight new Rams to the program. The 2023 recruiting class features multiple signees from California and Texas along with Colorado, Iowa and Spain. They breakdown to three forwards, four midfielders and a goalkeeper. "We are looking forward to having eight new...
Westword
Lawsuit Time Bomb That Could Explode on Denver's Next Mayor
Fifteen people have filed paperwork to run for mayor of Denver in April 2023, and the winner will face myriad challenges — including more than twenty lawsuits that bring the potential of big-money payouts and more negative publicity for the city. At least 23 complaints are pending against the...
Here’s how much snow Denver could see by Friday
A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday and Friday morning as another round of snow and cold moves into Colorado.
Colorado city among best spots in the country for 'singles to find love'
A recent data analysis from Zillow sought to determine which American cities were the best places for 'singles to move to for love.' While major metropolitans like Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles were skipped over, one place in Colorado made the list. Ranking 4th overall, Denver was determined...
cpr.org
Colorado rejects private bid for toll lane expansion of I-25 between Denver and Fort Collins
The state of Colorado has rejected a bid from a private international firm to build and operate toll lanes on Interstate 25 between Denver and Fort Collins. The state has been slowly adding toll lanes to I-25 between the two cities for years, citing their ability to ease congestion, help fund construction and speed up public transit buses. Toll lanes exist or are under construction between downtown Denver and the northern suburbs, and from State Highway 56 near Loveland to Fort Collins.
Website dubs Colorado spot one of best RV parks for 2023
According to a blog that's all about life on the road, one of the top destinations for an RV trip is right in Colorado. Traveling Lifestyle's list of 'top 5 outdoor destinations,' which focused on spots catering to RVs, listed the 'Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains' site as one of the country's best spots. With RV sites here starting at just $65 per night, Sun Outdoors Rocky Mountains sounds like a spot worth checking out during a road trip.
denverite.com
Monfort Companies bought the legendary jazz club El Chapultepec and the Giggling Grizzly
El Chapultepec, the legendary jazz club that shut down in December 2020, and Giggling Grizzly have been purchased by Monfort Companies, a development firm run by Kenneth Monfort. “Tremendous opportunity exists in Denver’s Ballpark neighborhood and we could not be more excited to announce our latest investments on the block,”...
I-25 commute? Here's how much snow to expect between Colorado Springs and Wyoming
As winter weather starts to hit Colorado, many are likely worried about their Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes. The National Weather Service has already warned those in the Denver metro area against unnecessary travel, with four to six inches of snow expected in the area through Friday morning. However, it's likely that travel impacts will occur far outside of the Mile High City.
Panel OKs name change of Colorado mountain tied to massacre
DENVER — (AP) — A Colorado state panel recommended Thursday that Mount Evans, a prominent peak near Denver, be renamed Mount Blue Sky at the request of the Cheyenne and Arapaho tribes. The Colorado Geographic Naming Advisory Board voted unanimously for the change. Colorado Gov. Jared Polis will...
KDVR.com
Break-ins concern tight-knit mountain community
Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Residents along a remote stretch of Jefferson County are becoming increasingly concerned about recent business burglaries. Greg Nieto reports. Denver renters without heat. Denver renters in this building say they've been...
Here’s how much snow fell in your city Thursday-Friday
A fresh blanket of snow arrived in Colorado on Thursday, causing slick road conditions and dropping temperatures.
Person killed at construction site in northern Colorado
WINDSOR, Colo. — Police are investigating after a person was killed in an accident at a construction site in northern Colorado Tuesday afternoon. The Windsor Police Department said the accident happened around 3:45 p.m. at a construction site in the area of Crystal Creek Drive and Rumley Creek Drive. The person was run over by a large piece of construction equipment and killed, police said.
35 years later: Remembering the Stapleton Airport crash of Flight 1713
DENVER — Joseph Pietrafeso spent more than 40 years working for Continental and United Airlines, some of that at the old Stapleton Airport in Denver, and one particular day sticks out in his mind: Nov. 15, 1987. It was snowing, with freezing temperatures, when Pietrafeso, who now lives in...
coloradopolitics.com
Denver Gazette: Gun control — for Colorado’s criminals
A federal court ruling has drawn a brighter line between the right to arms for law-abiding citizens — and the need for strict laws to keep guns out of the hands of criminals. The ruling underscores the folly of Colorado’s legislature in watering down those laws. As reported...
kunc.org
Favorite Fort Collins restaurant is at the center of property dispute
One of Fort Collins’ oldest Mexican restaurants closed last Spring, and its new owner wants to sell the property to a fast food chain that plans to knock the building down. But now the Perez family, who ran the restaurant for decades, is fighting to preserve the building and its history.
