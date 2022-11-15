ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon

Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Tom Cruise disrupting Call The Midwife filming

Jenny Agutter claims Tom Cruise has been "ruining" 'Call The Midwife' filming. The 69-year-old actress - who plays Sister Julienne in the popular TV drama - revealed she and her co-stars are regularly having to reshoot scenes because of the sound of the action star flying himself onto the nearby set of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two', with both projects being filmed at Longcross Studios in Surrey.

