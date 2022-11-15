Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
'Grey’s Anatomy' Fans Say They’re “Done” With the Show After the Way Meredith Left
This story contains spoilers from the season 19 fall finale of Grey's Anatomy. Grey's Anatomy fans, it's time to say goodbye. After 19 seasons of leading the medical drama, Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) has clocked in her final day as an attending in Seattle. Throughout the latest ABC installment, viewers...
Pierce Brosnan's Sons Dylan And Paris Got Real About Nepotism And Said They "Recognize" Their "Blessings"
Because nepo-baby discourse is, let's be real, everyone's favorite sort of discourse — and these days, there's plenty on hand.
msn.com
Bradley Cooper Is Rebooting An Action Film Icon
Bradley Cooper and Steven Spielberg are working together for the first time, in a reimagining of the Steve McQueen classic Bullitt. According to a report by Deadline, Cooper just signed on to star in and produce Spielberg’s latest directorial project, although official word has not been released. The film will likely be Cooper’s next project after Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 (which opens in May of next year) and the Leonard Bernstein biopic Maestro, which is currently in post-production.
Ryan Reynolds said he co-wrote a 'Deadpool' Christmas movie that 'got lost in the shuffle' of Disney's merger with Fox
Reynolds told Big Issue in a new interview that he's hopeful the holiday hero flick will still get made "one day."
msn.com
Tom Cruise disrupting Call The Midwife filming
Jenny Agutter claims Tom Cruise has been "ruining" 'Call The Midwife' filming. The 69-year-old actress - who plays Sister Julienne in the popular TV drama - revealed she and her co-stars are regularly having to reshoot scenes because of the sound of the action star flying himself onto the nearby set of 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part Two', with both projects being filmed at Longcross Studios in Surrey.
Adele Kissed Boyfriend Rich Paul Mid-Performance At Her Vegas Show, And It's Super Cute
This residency is already amazing.
Stalking Your Crush, Hating Your Wife, And 12 Other Tired TV Tropes That Have Aged Like Milk Since The ’90s
A lot has certainly (and thankfully) changed since the '90s.
Tell Us What You Think Are The Funniest TV Moments Of The Year
This year was weird. Let's laugh about it together!
msn.com
Bradley Cooper ‘to play famous Steve McQueen role’ in new Steven Spielberg film
Bradley Cooper may be taking on one of Steve McQueen’s most famous roles in a new Steven Spielberg film. The actor and director will reportedly play San Francisco cop Frank Bullitt in a movie based on the 1968 classic. According to Deadline, McQueen’s son, Chad, and granddaughter, Molly, will...
Comments / 0