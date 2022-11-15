Clyde Adrain Welch, Sr., 85, of Deweyville, Texas, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, on Monday, November 21, 2022, at New Cherry Grove Baptist Church, in Deweyville, Texas; Pastor Jeremy Walton officiating. Rite of Committal and interment will be held following services at Richard-Welch Resting Place Cemetery. Visitation of family and friends will be held prior to services, from 11:00 AM until service time.

DEWEYVILLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO