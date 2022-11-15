Read full article on original website
Elizabeth Chandler Boyett
Elizabeth Chandler Boyett, 88, of Bridge City, Texas, passed away on November 19, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Bridge City, surrounded by her loved ones. Funeral services will be held at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at Claybar Funeral Home in Bridge City. Officiating will be Pastor Matthew Chandler of Life Church in Orange. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.
Maxine Geldard Rawls
Maxine Geldard Rawls, 76, passed from this life into life eternal on November 14, 2022. Graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19th at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Maxine was born in Vidor, TX, the second child of Max and Shellie Geldard. She grew up...
Shirley “Teresa” Broussard Krout
Shirley “Teresa” Broussard Krout, 85, of Orange, passed away on November 17, 2022, in Beaumont, Texas. Funeral services will be held at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange, Texas at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 26, 2022. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022, at Claybar...
Gary Wayne Rost
Gary Wayne Rost, 70, of Orange, Texas, passed away on November 17, 2022, peacefully at home. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, November 22, 2022, at Claybar funeral Home in Orange. Officiating will be Reverend Jeff Bell. Burial will follow at St. Mary Cemetery in Orange. Visitation...
Clyde Adrain Welch
Clyde Adrain Welch, Sr., 85, of Deweyville, Texas, passed away at his home on Wednesday, November 16, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 PM, on Monday, November 21, 2022, at New Cherry Grove Baptist Church, in Deweyville, Texas; Pastor Jeremy Walton officiating. Rite of Committal and interment will be held following services at Richard-Welch Resting Place Cemetery. Visitation of family and friends will be held prior to services, from 11:00 AM until service time.
Kessell OSHA Certified
Orangefield High School student, Travis Kessell, recently earned his Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA) certification in Practicum in Agriculture, Food, and Natural Resources class, taught by Mr. Tim Singleton. The 30-hour General Industry Training Program provides a variety of training that emphasizes hazard identification, avoidance, control and prevention.
