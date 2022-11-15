Montgomery Central High School men’s basketball is about to officially get underway. Coach Decatur says that he is pleased with the turnout as practice leads them into the first scrim- mage against West Stanly on the road and to their opening game at home against Southern Lee on Friday, November 18. There are 30 players on the roster and they are still deciding who will end up on varsity and who will play on JV. Coach Dectaur is glad that 10 seniors will be stepping up, and he says that they are “rock solid.” That will leave five underclassmen to come in and fill the varsity spots available. There are 12 freshmen coming in to boost the JV numbers and the future numbers of the program. Coach Decatur feels that kind of turn out is one of their “biggest blessings” moving forward.

TROY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO