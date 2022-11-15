Read full article on original website
Tommy Darrell McCaskill
Tommy Darrell McCaskill, 57, of Candor, passed away November 15, 2022. A funeral service will be held November 22, 2022, at Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Candor. McCaskill is the son Bessie Lee Barrett of West End. He is survived by his wife, Margaret McCaskill of the home; daughters, Tiasha McCaskill of Columbus, Ohio, Quenteria Houge of Albemarle and Taquana McRae of Charlotte; three sisters, 15 grandchildren and four great- grandchildren.
Church Bulletin
MT ZION AME ZION CHURCH – Sunday school 10 a.m., morning service 11 a.m. Antonio Little will give his trial sermon November 27, at 11 a.m. LOVE JOY CHURCH – Boston Butt Sale, Friday, December 16, $40 each. Tickets are on sale now. Also please join us each Sunday for Sunday school at 10 a.m. and worship service at 11 a.m.
MCHS wrestling begins a new era
The new season for Montgomery Central High School wrestling is about to begin and there are some new developments to look at going forward as the sport continues to grow. Coach Michael Maness is a Montgomery County native and lifelong resident. Maness has been coaching high school wrestling in Montgomery County for over 20 years. Logan Jordan will be the assistant coach this season. Coach Maness says, “Anybody familiar with MCHS knows who Jordan is and knows having him on board is a huge plus for these kids.”
Happening around the county
The closing for the property purchased by Tillery Charter School was recently completed. The charter school group is purchasing just over 34 acres for $171,450. Biscoe Police Officer Dale Capel has taken a new job in Lee County. Capel spearheaded the drive to purchase the K-9 for the town and.
MCHS men's basketball is set for tipoff
Montgomery Central High School men’s basketball is about to officially get underway. Coach Decatur says that he is pleased with the turnout as practice leads them into the first scrim- mage against West Stanly on the road and to their opening game at home against Southern Lee on Friday, November 18. There are 30 players on the roster and they are still deciding who will end up on varsity and who will play on JV. Coach Dectaur is glad that 10 seniors will be stepping up, and he says that they are “rock solid.” That will leave five underclassmen to come in and fill the varsity spots available. There are 12 freshmen coming in to boost the JV numbers and the future numbers of the program. Coach Decatur feels that kind of turn out is one of their “biggest blessings” moving forward.
