ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

NHL on TNT games tonight: Oilers Connor Mcdavid, Kings Anze Kopitar clash headlines Wednesday night national tv doubleheader

By Bryan Murphy
Sporting News
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Sporting News

Is Stephen Curry playing tonight? Warriors vs. Knicks start time, TV channel and live stream for Friday NBA game

The Warriors have gotten out to a slow start to the 2022-23 season but they'll have a chance to right the ship against the Knicks on Friday night. Golden State will host New York at the Chase Center in San Francisco for one quick home game before heading back out on the road. The Warriors have been one of the worst road teams in the NBA this season, but their 6-1 home record is tied for second-best in the NBA behind the Bucks.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sporting News

History of defending NBA champions shows Stephen Curry, Warriors could be going down dark path

The Warriors have been looking more like cubic zirconia than gold to start the 2022-23 season. Through the first month of the new campaign, Golden State has been one of the most disappointing teams in the NBA. After a loss to the Suns on Wednesday night, which prompted some strong criticism from head coach Steve Kerr, the Warriors are sitting near the bottom of the Western Conference standings.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Sporting News

Inside Yuta Watanabe's historic 3-point shooting: How Nets forward suddenly became NBA's most accurate shooter

With each passing game, Yuta Watanabe continues to prove that he belongs in the Nets' rotation. Though defense and energy have been his calling card thus far, the 28-year-old has unexpectedly emerged as Brooklyn's best 3-point shooter. In fact, he's shooting so well that after draining a career-high five 3s in a win over the Trail Blazers, Watanabe now leads the entire league in 3-point field goal percentage.
BROOKLYN, NY
Sporting News

How long is Zion Williamson out? Injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Pelicans star

Zion Williamson just can't avoid the injury bug. The Pelicans star has been forced to sit out multiple games early in the 2022-23 season because of a nagging foot injury. Williamson missed most of his rookie season and the entire 2021-22 campaign after suffering knee and foot injuries, but it's unclear if this latest health issue will lead to long-term problems.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Sporting News

CFL Rouge, explained: Defining the one-point score awarded in Canadian Football League

In the NFL, the only way for a team to score a single point is on an extra-point attempt after a touchdown. That's not the case in the CFL. In the Canadian Football League, there is something called a rouge, which is worth one point. It is one of a number of differences between the two professional football leagues.
Sporting News

AJ Griffin, son of Raptors coach Adrian Griffin, hits game-winning alley-oop vs. father's team in overtime

You always hear about those tough moments for a father when they realize their son is finally able to beat them in any sort of competition. It's typically a game of one-on-one in the driveway where youth and athleticism prevail over age and "dad strength," but for Hawks rookie AJ Griffin, that moment just happened to come on a slightly bigger stage than most.
Sporting News

Giannis vs. Embiid is the NBA's best rivalry: How Bucks, 76ers stars follow in the footsteps of Wilt & Russell

The NBA has always been about player rivalries and whether we've realized it or not, there's an all-time great one unfolding right in front of our eyes. When Giannis Antetokounmpo and Joel Embiid go head-to-head on Friday, two of the most dominant players in the sport will clash for the 13th time in their careers and the majority of those matchups have not let us down.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Sporting News

Giannis Antetokounmpo vs. Montrezl Harrell beef, explained: Free throws, ladders and more to know about Bucks-76ers postgame altercation

The 76ers did an admirable job preventing Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo from getting easy buckets on Friday night. It turns out that they tried to stop him after the game, too. Following Philadelphia's 110-102 victory over Milwaukee, Antetokounmpo wanted to practice free throws. The two-time NBA MVP missed 11 of...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy