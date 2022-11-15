NHL on TNT games tonight: Oilers Connor Mcdavid, Kings Anze Kopitar clash headlines Wednesday night national tv doubleheader

The Warriors have gotten out to a slow start to the 2022-23 season but they'll have a chance to right the ship against the Knicks on Friday night. Golden State will host New York at the Chase Center in San Francisco for one quick home game before heading back out on the road. The Warriors have been one of the worst road teams in the NBA this season, but their 6-1 home record is tied for second-best in the NBA behind the Bucks.

