Romundt to discuss how floating eco-restorative homes could change the way we live and travel. During his session at HT-NEXT 2022, Romundt will discuss his vision for these homes, the process that has gone into building them, the technology that powers them, and why he thinks they’ll change the way we live and travel in the near future. This is a session you don’t want to miss, so register today! (And don’t forget to check out our other amazing educational sessions!)

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO