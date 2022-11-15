Read full article on original website
International students flocking to U.S. universities, but enrollment still lags pre-pandemic levels
David L. Di Maria is associate vice provost for international education at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County. India is up. China is down. Very few U.S. students studied abroad during the first year of the pandemic. Those three points, in a nutshell, represent key findings from recent data released...
Day before FIFA World Cup, Qatar faces overcrowding troubles
DOHA, Qatar — (AP) — Authorities turned away thousands of fans Saturday night from a concert celebrating the World Cup beginning the next day in Qatar, revealing the challenges ahead for Doha as it tries to manage crowds in FIFA's most-compact tournament ever. Disappointed fans took being turned...
foodsafetynews.com
IAFP offers a chance for students to attend the EU symposium
Students can now apply for a travel scholarship to attend IAFP’s European event on food safety. The International Association for Food Protection’s (IAFP) European Symposium is in Aberdeen, Scotland from May 3-5, 2023. Graduate and undergraduate students living in Europe and enrolled in a college or university food...
hospitalitytech.com
HT-NEXT 2022 Announces Grant Romundt, CEO, Ocean Builders as a Feature Speaker
Romundt to discuss how floating eco-restorative homes could change the way we live and travel. During his session at HT-NEXT 2022, Romundt will discuss his vision for these homes, the process that has gone into building them, the technology that powers them, and why he thinks they’ll change the way we live and travel in the near future. This is a session you don’t want to miss, so register today! (And don’t forget to check out our other amazing educational sessions!)
