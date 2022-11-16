Read full article on original website
Kalamazoo man held girlfriend at gunpoint, forced her to drive after car in triple shooting, attorney says
KALAMAZOO, MI — A 31-year-old Kalamazoo man was arraigned on 17 felony counts for his suspected role in a triple shooting that left a 22-year-old college student and unborn baby dead. Myquan Deontae Rogers is accused of murdering 22-year-old Western Michigan student Naya Reynolds and shooting and injuring a...
Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
wkzo.com
Triple shooting suspect arrested by MSP & Portage police
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police and Portage Department of Public Safety Police Division have arrested a suspect in the triple shooting that occurred at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 back in August. Authorities took into custody 31-year-old Myquan Deontae Rogers of Kalamazoo for...
Kalamazoo man will stand trial for murder at LakeView Apartments
KALAMAZOO, MI — A Kalamazoo man accused of killing a 23-year-old man, possibly over a stolen dog, is headed to trial. Jayshaun Bishop, 23, was arrested by Kalamazoo Township police earlier this fall, nearly one year after Collin Mitchell, 23, was shot and killed, at 12:20 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021, at LakeView Apartments.
Suspect arrested in triple shooting, killing of Western Michigan University student
PORTAGE, MI — A 31-year-old Kalamazoo man wanted for the killing of a Western Michigan University student, as well as the shooting of a pregnant woman and her 18-month-old child, has been arrested. The Michigan State Police and Portage Department of Public Safety issued a joint news release on...
inkfreenews.com
Three Arrested After Shooting At Home In Walkerton
WALKERTON — Three men were arrested after allegedly firing rifles at a home in Walkerton that injured a child. Kendric Lee Emerson, 32, 301 Skylane Drive Apartment P8, Plymouth; Donovyn O’Neil Carmack, 22, Mishawaka; and Dalton C. Carmack, 25, 118 High Road, Bremen, are each charged with criminal recklessness, a level 5 felony.
abc57.com
Christian Maradiaga sentenced to 100 years in death of 4-year-old
ELKHART, Ind. - Christian Maradiaga, an Elkhart man accused of abusing a four-year-old child who later died, was sentenced to 100 years at the Indiana Department of Correction, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office. Maradiaga received the maximum sentence of 65 years for his murder charge. He received a...
WNDU
Elkhart police searching for fraud suspects
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help!. They’re currently investigating alleged fraud at several Michiana businesses and need your help identifying these two suspects!. Anyone with information should contact the Elkhart Police Department or leave an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
95.3 MNC
Mishawaka man sentenced to 46 months on weapons-related charges
A Mishawaka man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to 46 months in prison for weapons-related charges. Frank Willis, 57, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Willis was found to be in possession of a firearm back in February. Willis’...
abc57.com
Shots fired reported on Milton Street in South Bend
SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Milton Street Thursday morning. Police were notified at 10:50 a.m. Riley High School, Studebaker Elementary School, and St. Matthews, who were nearby, were alerted. No evidence of shots fired was...
95.3 MNC
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 18, 2022
Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 18, 2022:. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Jerald Minzey is wanted for Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury. Davetta Hasan is wanted for Theft. Cameron Perkins is also...
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo armed drug dealer sentenced to over 10 years in federal prison
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — For the third time in four years, a 23-year-old has been convicted of being a felon in possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Friday. Treshawn Kalian Bible, known to law enforcement as a member of the "Belmont Gangsters," in Kalamazoo, was sentenced to...
Kait 8
Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Several families in St. Joseph County finalized their adoptions in court on Friday. Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, were part of those families in court. WNDU reports the couple officially adopted a baby who was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby...
95.3 MNC
Berrien County man sentenced to 20 years for June shooting
A Berrien County man is going to prison for 20 years after a shooting that happened in June. Ethan Hoge, 23, pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of assault with intent to murder. This, after Hoge got into an argument with people outside a Speedway gas station. Leader Publications...
abc57.com
Michigan City Police mourn the loss of former officer
MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is mourning the loss of former officer Ed Bohle, who died on Sunday. Bohle began his career in law enforcement at Long Beach Police Department in 1973. He then served with Michigan City Police for many years.
95.3 MNC
South Bend police officer reunites with man she saved as a little boy
Back in 1998, a little three-year-old boy went missing from a troubled home. That Hispanic little boy, who couldn’t speak English yet, now goes by the name Roberto Theiss and he made a special trip to thank the police officer who found him. Theiss went missing one cold night...
22 WSBT
Plow truck driver dies in crash
STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A Starke County plow truck driver is dead after a crash early Friday morning. WKVI is reporting the accident happened near U-S 30 and 600 East in Hamlet. Police say the Starke County Highway Department plow slid off the road and rolled over in...
KDPS: Man hit, killed by train in Northside neighborhood
Authorities say a man was hit and killed by a train in Kalamazoo Thursday night.
95.3 MNC
Fight over wallet leads to deadly shooting
It was a fight over a wallet that led to a deadly shooting on Vassar Avenue last Friday morning, Nov. 13. Mikail Martinez, 23, is charged with murder for allegedly shooting to death Lawrence Witzke, 24, of South Bend. Witzke was shot and killed after Martinez showed up in the...
95.3 MNC
Niles man back in prison after stealing car outside gas station
A Niles man is back in prison, after driving away in a car left running outside of a gas station. Zachary Brooks, 35, pleaded guilty to receiving, concealing, or possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Monday. It happened in June, when Brooks took a car that was left running....
