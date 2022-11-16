ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

WWMTCw

Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash

KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
wkzo.com

Triple shooting suspect arrested by MSP & Portage police

PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The Michigan State Police and Portage Department of Public Safety Police Division have arrested a suspect in the triple shooting that occurred at the Oakland Drive entrance ramp to I-94 back in August. Authorities took into custody 31-year-old Myquan Deontae Rogers of Kalamazoo for...
PORTAGE, MI
MLive

Kalamazoo man will stand trial for murder at LakeView Apartments

KALAMAZOO, MI — A Kalamazoo man accused of killing a 23-year-old man, possibly over a stolen dog, is headed to trial. Jayshaun Bishop, 23, was arrested by Kalamazoo Township police earlier this fall, nearly one year after Collin Mitchell, 23, was shot and killed, at 12:20 a.m. on Sept. 21, 2021, at LakeView Apartments.
KALAMAZOO, MI
inkfreenews.com

Three Arrested After Shooting At Home In Walkerton

WALKERTON — Three men were arrested after allegedly firing rifles at a home in Walkerton that injured a child. Kendric Lee Emerson, 32, 301 Skylane Drive Apartment P8, Plymouth; Donovyn O’Neil Carmack, 22, Mishawaka; and Dalton C. Carmack, 25, 118 High Road, Bremen, are each charged with criminal recklessness, a level 5 felony.
WALKERTON, IN
abc57.com

Christian Maradiaga sentenced to 100 years in death of 4-year-old

ELKHART, Ind. - Christian Maradiaga, an Elkhart man accused of abusing a four-year-old child who later died, was sentenced to 100 years at the Indiana Department of Correction, according to the Elkhart County Prosecutor's Office. Maradiaga received the maximum sentence of 65 years for his murder charge. He received a...
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Elkhart police searching for fraud suspects

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - The Elkhart Police Department is asking for your help!. They’re currently investigating alleged fraud at several Michiana businesses and need your help identifying these two suspects!. Anyone with information should contact the Elkhart Police Department or leave an anonymous tip at tips@elkhartpolice.org.
ELKHART, IN
95.3 MNC

Mishawaka man sentenced to 46 months on weapons-related charges

A Mishawaka man has been sentenced in U.S. District Court to 46 months in prison for weapons-related charges. Frank Willis, 57, pleaded guilty to being a felon in possession of a firearm. According to court documents, Willis was found to be in possession of a firearm back in February. Willis’...
MISHAWAKA, IN
abc57.com

Shots fired reported on Milton Street in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. - The South Bend Police Department is investigating reports of shots fired in the 900 block of Milton Street Thursday morning. Police were notified at 10:50 a.m. Riley High School, Studebaker Elementary School, and St. Matthews, who were nearby, were alerted. No evidence of shots fired was...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 18, 2022

Michiana Crime Stoppers presents Fugitive Friday for Nov. 18, 2022:. If your anonymous tips lead to the arrest of one of these features, you could receive a $200 reward. Jerald Minzey is wanted for Battery Resulting in Moderate Bodily Injury. Davetta Hasan is wanted for Theft. Cameron Perkins is also...
MICHIANA, MI
Kait 8

Police officer adopts baby found in Safe Haven Baby Box

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU/Gray News) - Several families in St. Joseph County finalized their adoptions in court on Friday. Mishawaka Police Officer Bruce Faltynski and his wife, Shelby, were part of those families in court. WNDU reports the couple officially adopted a baby who was surrendered at a Safe Haven Baby...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Berrien County man sentenced to 20 years for June shooting

A Berrien County man is going to prison for 20 years after a shooting that happened in June. Ethan Hoge, 23, pleaded guilty on Monday to two counts of assault with intent to murder. This, after Hoge got into an argument with people outside a Speedway gas station. Leader Publications...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

Michigan City Police mourn the loss of former officer

MICHIGAN CITY, Ind. - The Michigan City Police Department is mourning the loss of former officer Ed Bohle, who died on Sunday. Bohle began his career in law enforcement at Long Beach Police Department in 1973. He then served with Michigan City Police for many years.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

Plow truck driver dies in crash

STARKE COUNTY, Ind. (WSBT) — A Starke County plow truck driver is dead after a crash early Friday morning. WKVI is reporting the accident happened near U-S 30 and 600 East in Hamlet. Police say the Starke County Highway Department plow slid off the road and rolled over in...
STARKE COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Fight over wallet leads to deadly shooting

It was a fight over a wallet that led to a deadly shooting on Vassar Avenue last Friday morning, Nov. 13. Mikail Martinez, 23, is charged with murder for allegedly shooting to death Lawrence Witzke, 24, of South Bend. Witzke was shot and killed after Martinez showed up in the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Niles man back in prison after stealing car outside gas station

A Niles man is back in prison, after driving away in a car left running outside of a gas station. Zachary Brooks, 35, pleaded guilty to receiving, concealing, or possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Monday. It happened in June, when Brooks took a car that was left running....
NILES, MI

