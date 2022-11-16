Read full article on original website
22 WSBT
Storm Alert Weather: South Bend sees record breaking snowfall
Since midnight on Friday, South Bend has seen over 6” of new snowfall, which breaks the record snowfall for November 18, set back in 1989. That old record was 4” of snow. All of this snow was due to lake effect snowfall, which limited visibility and made for some slushy conditions on the road.
fox2detroit.com
Winter storm warning: Snow starts Thursday in west Michigan, up to a foot possible
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Much of Michigan will be under a winter storm warning starting Thursday night at 7 p.m. as up to a foot of snow is possible during the first major snowstorm of the season for the Lower Peninsula. The National Weather Service is forecasting up to 12...
95.3 MNC
Lake-effect snow slowing morning travel in St. Joseph, LaPorte, Berrien, Cass Counties
(Maci Tetrick/ABC 57 Meteorologist) A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Michigan portion of our listening area through 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Heavy lake-effect snow was falling in those counties, as well as LaPorte County and the western portion of St. Joseph County early Friday morning, slowing travelers. Roads could be slick, even if they aren’t coated in a lot of snow, so give yourself lots of extra drive time.
WWMTCw
West Michigan residents adjust to winter while expected multi-day snow storm begins
PAW PAW, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan hunkered down as bursts of snow made their way through the region Thursday. Van Buren, Allegan and Kalamazoo counties were impacted heavily by lake effect snow which intensified during the third straight day of snowfall. "You can definitely feel the wind...
abc57.com
Heavy snow Wednesday night
The heaviest lake effect snow fall Wednesday evening into Thursday. Northen Laporte and St. Joseph, Southwest and Central Berrien counties looks to be the bullseye of greatest snow potential. Travel impact could last through the morning drive Thursday. Light lake effect snow showers continue Thursday and Friday, with accumulation near...
95.3 MNC
Below normal temperatures expected this weekend
It’s about to get colder this weekend across Indiana. The National Weather Service believes central and northern Indiana will have the coldest temperatures. Most places won’t even see high temperatures get above 30 degrees. “That next push for really cold air is going to begin Friday and the...
Some parts of Northern Indiana under Winter Storm Warning as lake effect snow moves through
Some parts of Northern and Northwest Indiana are under a Winter Storm Warning until Thursday morning.
Winter Storm Warning Issued for Northern Indiana Due to Heavy Lake-Effect Snow
A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, with heavy lake-effect snow expected to last through Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the warning includes northern LaPorte County and all of St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The warning also includes Cass and Berrien counties in southwestern Michigan.
WOOD
Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. MI
Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm moves through West Michigan. (Nov. 17, 2022) Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. …. Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm...
95.3 MNC
Total snow accumulation could reach 15″ in parts of Berrien County
Northern LaPorte and St. Joseph, Southwest and Central Berrien counties looks to be the bullseye of greatest snow potential. Travel impact could last through the morning drive Thursday. Light lake effect snow showers continue Thursday and Friday, with accumulation near the state line and throughout southwest and western Michigan into...
Wednesday’s snowfall, and 2 day lake effect totals
Wednesday’s late afternoon and early evening snow showers favored areas to the west, SW and south of Chicago. In Indiana, westerly wind flow across Lake Michigan produced lake-effect snow for portions of northwest Indiana and areas to the east of the lake in Michigan with heavy 2-day totals accumulated Tuesday morning to Thursday morning.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer
Winter storm warning hits campus ahead of last home football game
It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, and it’s already looking like a winter wonderland in South Bend, Indiana. The tri-campus and the greater St. Joseph County experienced continuous snowfall Wednesday, as the National Weather Service (NWS) declared a winter storm advisory beginning at 3 p.m. The warning will expire around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
Town-by-Town Mid-Michigan Snowfall Predictions for November 17-19
The first significant snowstorm of the season is poised to bear down upon portions of Mid-Michigan Thursday through Saturday, and forecasters say some areas could see several inches of snow. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for much of southwestern Lower Michigan, including Ionia and Eaton...
Which areas are under a winter storm warning vs. winter weather advisory
If you have plans on Thursday or Friday, you will want to keep an eye on the Pinpoint Weather team's forecast as a snow storm is headed for the Denver metro.
A Foot Of Snow Coming To Parts Of Michigan
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through the weekend.
wcsx.com
Michigan Snowstorm – When Will It End?
It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
Police close U.S. 131 for multiple crashes with heaviest snow on the way
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Police have closed parts of U.S. 131 In Allegan and Kalamazoo counties on Friday, Nov 18, after multiple crashes. The crashes are among many reported in West Michigan the area where lake-effect snow has made driving treacherous, police said. State police closed northbound U.S. 131...
Dreaming of a White Christmas? Will Indiana See Snow on Christmas Weekend? Here’s What the Farmer’s Almanac Says
Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? It sounds like you may want to keep the rain boots and winter coats handy. Now personally when it comes to snow, cold, and wintertime I'm not a big fan, but I am willing to admit that there is something extra special about snow on Christmas. Unfortunately, here in southern Indiana, there have only been a few Christmases that I can remember where they were actually snowy. In 2021 Christmas was actually the perfect Spring day outside and was super warm! But what is in the cards for 2022? Let's look to the trusty Farmer's Almanac!
WNDU
Tracking road conditions across Michiana
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Locals are reacting to Michiana’s first lake effect snow of the season. Back roads near State Road 23 and Redwood in South Bend were in pretty bad shape Wednesday night, and got worse the farther west you traveled. Snow was packed on branches and...
