Cass County, MI

22 WSBT

Storm Alert Weather: South Bend sees record breaking snowfall

Since midnight on Friday, South Bend has seen over 6” of new snowfall, which breaks the record snowfall for November 18, set back in 1989. That old record was 4” of snow. All of this snow was due to lake effect snowfall, which limited visibility and made for some slushy conditions on the road.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Lake-effect snow slowing morning travel in St. Joseph, LaPorte, Berrien, Cass Counties

(Maci Tetrick/ABC 57 Meteorologist) A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for the Michigan portion of our listening area through 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 18. Heavy lake-effect snow was falling in those counties, as well as LaPorte County and the western portion of St. Joseph County early Friday morning, slowing travelers. Roads could be slick, even if they aren’t coated in a lot of snow, so give yourself lots of extra drive time.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Heavy snow Wednesday night

The heaviest lake effect snow fall Wednesday evening into Thursday. Northen Laporte and St. Joseph, Southwest and Central Berrien counties looks to be the bullseye of greatest snow potential. Travel impact could last through the morning drive Thursday. Light lake effect snow showers continue Thursday and Friday, with accumulation near...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Below normal temperatures expected this weekend

It’s about to get colder this weekend across Indiana. The National Weather Service believes central and northern Indiana will have the coldest temperatures. Most places won’t even see high temperatures get above 30 degrees. “That next push for really cold air is going to begin Friday and the...
INDIANA STATE
NBC Chicago

Winter Storm Warning Issued for Northern Indiana Due to Heavy Lake-Effect Snow

A winter storm warning has been issued for parts of northern Indiana and southwestern Michigan, with heavy lake-effect snow expected to last through Thursday morning. According to the National Weather Service, the warning includes northern LaPorte County and all of St. Joseph County in northern Indiana. The warning also includes Cass and Berrien counties in southwestern Michigan.
LAPORTE COUNTY, IN
WOOD

Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. MI

Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm moves through West Michigan. (Nov. 17, 2022) Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. …. Drivers can expect hazardous road conditions and reduced visibility due to blowing snow as a winter storm...
MICHIGAN STATE
95.3 MNC

Total snow accumulation could reach 15″ in parts of Berrien County

Northern LaPorte and St. Joseph, Southwest and Central Berrien counties looks to be the bullseye of greatest snow potential. Travel impact could last through the morning drive Thursday. Light lake effect snow showers continue Thursday and Friday, with accumulation near the state line and throughout southwest and western Michigan into...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WGN TV

Wednesday’s snowfall, and 2 day lake effect totals

Wednesday’s late afternoon and early evening snow showers favored areas to the west, SW and south of Chicago. In Indiana, westerly wind flow across Lake Michigan produced lake-effect snow for portions of northwest Indiana and areas to the east of the lake in Michigan with heavy 2-day totals accumulated Tuesday morning to Thursday morning.
CHICAGO, IL
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Winter storm warning hits campus ahead of last home football game

It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, and it’s already looking like a winter wonderland in South Bend, Indiana. The tri-campus and the greater St. Joseph County experienced continuous snowfall Wednesday, as the National Weather Service (NWS) declared a winter storm advisory beginning at 3 p.m. The warning will expire around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
SOUTH BEND, IN
wcsx.com

Michigan Snowstorm – When Will It End?

It’s beginning to look a lot like a Michigan winter. It’s still technically fall, right? What’s extra crazy, of course, is that about a week ago, much of lower Michigan was in the mid-70s. Now, most of the state is buried under lots of snow. What happened?
MICHIGAN STATE
KISS 106

Dreaming of a White Christmas? Will Indiana See Snow on Christmas Weekend? Here’s What the Farmer’s Almanac Says

Are you dreaming of a white Christmas? It sounds like you may want to keep the rain boots and winter coats handy. Now personally when it comes to snow, cold, and wintertime I'm not a big fan, but I am willing to admit that there is something extra special about snow on Christmas. Unfortunately, here in southern Indiana, there have only been a few Christmases that I can remember where they were actually snowy. In 2021 Christmas was actually the perfect Spring day outside and was super warm! But what is in the cards for 2022? Let's look to the trusty Farmer's Almanac!
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

Tracking road conditions across Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Locals are reacting to Michiana’s first lake effect snow of the season. Back roads near State Road 23 and Redwood in South Bend were in pretty bad shape Wednesday night, and got worse the farther west you traveled. Snow was packed on branches and...
SOUTH BEND, IN

