This morning will feel like January; however, warmer temperatures are in store for the weekend.
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The cold artic air that settled into the region last night will cause it to feel like it is well below zero for the remainder of this morning despite warming up into the 20s to 30s this afternoon with mostly sunny skies to start out, winds will also pick up this afternoon once again as we could see wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour across Northwestern South Dakota and the western South Dakota plains. Cloud cover is expected to increase throughout the afternoon and into this evening.
Feeding South Dakota helps feed 1,500 families with Thanksgiving distribution
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Rising gas and grocery prices have left some families struggling to afford their Thanksgiving meals, and Feeding South Dakota is working to change that. “With all the grocery bills and stuff going up, everything is going up it’s harder for people to get food. So,...
Saturday afternoon the Valley Community Church held a drive-thru to give away free lunches for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday. The South Dakota Attorney General's office, along with the Department of Public Safety, celebrated a re-opening of the state's Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC). The State Legislature voted in 2020 to appropriate $2.4 million for a repair of the track.
Let the Red Kettle bells ring
The South Dakota Attorney General's office, along with the Department of Public Safety, celebrated a re-opening of the state's Emergency Vehicle Operations Course (EVOC). The State Legislature voted in 2020 to appropriate $2.4 million for a repair of the track.
Art Market
Both rising gas and grocery prices have left some families struggling to afford Thanksgiving meals this year. Saturday afternoon the Valley Community Church held a drive-thru to give away free lunches for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
Making stronger connections for Lakota students and South Dakota businesses
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A panel discussion was held today for students attending Oglala Lakota College and studying graphic art design. Black Hills Energy, a freelance graphic designer, and the Jackalope ad agency joined forces to talk about career opportunities, resume advice, and internships. The panelists explained different ways...
Saturday afternoon the Valley Community Church held a drive-thru to give away free lunches for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday.
Amber Alert issued for 14-year-old Wyoming girl
CASPER, Wyo. (KKTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued on Thursday in Wyoming for a 14-year-old girl. According to the Casper Police Department, Gracelyn Pratt may be with a family “acquaintance,” 36-year-old James Warren Martin. The two may be traveling in a black 2014 Ford F-150 with...
Get the Pack Back: United Way of the Black Hills $2.1 million fundraiser
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Fundraising season is under way, and for many in the Black Hills, that means giving back to the community but, it can also mean receiving from those around you as well. One Rapid City organization is looking to give some relief this holiday season. United Way of the Black Hills had their primary fundraising campaign today, Get the Pack Back.
USDA’s Farm Service Agency announces partnership with tribal lands
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thursday, the USDA’s Farm Service Agency announced a historic agreement with several tribes in South Dakota. The Cheyenne River Sioux, Oglala Sioux, and Rosebud Sioux Tribes will work with the USDA to improve grassland productivity, reduce soil erosion, and enhance wildlife habitat on tribal land.
