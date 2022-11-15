Read full article on original website
Shiba Inu (SHIB) and Dogecoin (DOGE) community to sell out Orbeon Protocol (ORBN ) presale
Meme coin holders have begun selling Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) to participate in the Orbeon Protocol phase one presale. Orbeon Protocol is revolutionizing the venture capital industry and granting access to investors. Analysts anticipate the native token ORBN to rally. >>BUY ORBEON TOKENS HERE<<. Shiba Inu (SHIB) has...
How and why is Tether linked to the FTX crisis?
Lucknow(CoinChapter):Several cryptocurrencies have had to bare the brunt of FTX’s collapse. Recently, questions were raised on whether Tether, the largest stablecoin by market cap, would survive the ongoing market turmoil. Popular YouTuber and social media user @Coffeezilla, who is well known for voicing opinions against SafeMoon, raised some concerns...
Crypto Lender Genesis Seeks $1 Billion Emergency Loan, Halt Withdrawals
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – According to reports, crypto lender Genesis is seeking a $1 Billion emergency loan by Monday and has halted customer withdrawals on its platform. The document accessed by the Journal cites a “liquidity crunch due to certain illiquid assets on its balance sheet”. The firm...
Top Five Crypto Market Performers Amid FTX Fiasco
YEREVAN (CoinChapter.com) – The FTX collapse left a wide gash in the crypto market, as its collective valuation dipped below $750 billion for the first time since Jan 2021. However, several digital assets defied the overall bearish trend, untouched by the FTX contagion. Here are five of the November winners: Trust Wallet Token (TWT), DYDX, Toncoin (TON), OKX (OKB), and Chiliz (CHZ).
How Badly is Solana Exposed to FTX contagion — An Overview
LUCKNOW (CoinChapter.com) — Solana (SOL) price has declined by over 70% in the aftermath of the collapse of its biggest investor, FTX. On Nov 16, the token was changing hands for around $14. And now, Solana’s revelations about the degree of its exposure to the FTX fiasco have raised concerns about more disasters ahead.
Will VeChain’s VET Soar Following the Much-Awaited Hard Fork Event?
LUCKNOW (CoinChapter.com) — VeChain’s price declined by 2.6% on Nov 17 amid a stagnant broader crypto market. Nevertheless, a new rally could be in the midst following the deployment of VeChainThor’s mainnet hard fork. On Nov 17, the final phase of ‘Proof of Authority 2.0’ (VIP-220) was...
Best ICOs for Beginners: Big Eye and Dash2Trade are on the list, but early buyers of Oryen are already +120%
Are you interested in investing in ICO projects and searching for the top presale in 2022? One of the best ways to purchase cryptocurrencies at a discount and profit significantly from your investment is to invest in initial coin offerings (ICOs). However, before investing in a new cryptocurrency project, you should research as an investor. However, we understand that most beginners need to learn how to spot the ones with high-profit potential. So, our crypto experts search the market regularly to help our readers find the best ICO crypto projects, just like Oryen.
MATIC Holds Price Well Despite Whole Market Crash, Oryen Network Goes One Better With A +120%
The recent liquidity announcement from FTX, one of the world’s top cryptocurrency exchanges, has shaken the digital asset market. The news’ impact has caused cryptocurrencies to tumble sharply and people to seek more solid investments in the industry. MATIC’s outstanding success was seen as it holds prices well...
Veax, a decentralized derivative trading protocol on NEAR, raises $1.2M pre-seed amidst global centralized finance breakdown
Pre-seed funding round of $1.2M raised with Circle Ventures, Proximity Labs, Tacans Labs, Outlier Ventures, Skynet Trading, and Qredo. Built differently than other DEXes with re-invented features including “Adaptable Liquidity Pool” and “True Margin leveraged trading” for efficient capital deployment. Incorporated in Zug, Switzerland, the crypto-valley,...
Uniglo.io Launch is about to happen with massive token burn, likely to list in the Top 100 next to Curve and Helium
The launch of Uniglo.io is just around the corner, and the team is gearing up for a massive token burn that will propel the project into the Top 100, next to Curve and Helium. This is an enormous achievement for a relatively new project, underscoring the team’s commitment to delivering value to its investors.
DWF Labs Offers Support for the Web3 Industry Amidst Market Turmoil
In light of the recent news of FTX filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, DWF Labs remains unaffected. As a high-frequency trading firm and market maker, DWF Labs has built a robust risk management framework that has enabled the firm to trade through such market events. “Many parties are being impacted...
Uniglo.io Opens The Door To Massive Returns Fueled By Cascading Burn Event, Can Big Eyes And IMPT Keep Up?
There’s no denying that the crypto world is brimming with early-stage startups that promise the world to investors. However, very few of them sustain market volatility and competition. In a bid to raise capital, many projects distribute unsold ICO tokens for personal gains. This is where Uniglo provides more transparency and confidence compared to other projects like Big Eyes and IMPT.
Litecoin Price Bulls Keeps Pushing, Why LTC Could Outpace BTC and ETH
Litecoin price remained well supported and climbed above $60. LTC/USD is trading above a major bullish trend line with support at $60.50 on the 4-hours chart. The price could gain bullish momentum if it clears the $64.00 resistance zone. Litecoin(LTC) price is showing positive signs above the $60 level. LTC/USD...
Cryptocurrency Price Prediction: Shiba Inu (SHIB), Ripple (XRP), Polkadot (DOT), Algorand (ALGO)
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The cryptocurrency market had barely survived the Terra collapse before the FTX contagion crippled the already stuttering recovery of the sector. Crypto tokens like XRP, DOT, and SHIB struggle to rise, while a few tokens like ALGO registered gains on Nov 18. The FTX collapse...
Ethereum Price Downtrend Far From Over, Why ETH Could Drop Below $1K
Ether price is struggling to recover above the $1,300 resistance zone. ETH/USD is following a declining channel with resistance near $1,250 on the 4-hours chart. A clear move below $1,150 could open the doors to $1,000 or even lower. Ethereum’s ETH price is showing bearish signs below $1,300. The price...
Crypto Virally Expands Crypto Marketing Services
Crypto Virally spreads awareness of new crypto projects and digital currency adoption. The company offers various services, including social media marketing, influencer outreach, and content marketing. To celebrate its expansion, Crypto Virally offers up to 70% discounts on certain services. This offer is limited, so those interested will need to...
Oryen Positive Demand Leads to a 110% Price Increase Surpassing Big Eyes, Doge, and Polygon
The crypto market has been on a rollercoaster ride since the beginning of the year. Oryen has stood out amid this uncertainty by providing investors with a haven for their coins. In just the last week alone, Oryen has seen a 110% increase in price. This is evidence that Oryen...
Best Bitcoin Casinos Welcome Offers – November 2022
One of the reasons bitcoin casinos have risen in popularity in recent years is that many operators are able to avoid the rigorous rules that standard internet casinos impose. Players open accounts and receive digital currency for registering, making deposits, and other activities on the site. What Is a Crypto...
Dogecoin News: DOGE Price faces 52% Drop From Bearish Pattern
NEW DELHI (CoinChapter.com) — The meme token Dogecoin (DOGE) price is coming down from the high of Elon Musk acquiring Twitter, as DOGE price forms a bearish pattern called the bear pennant. Pennants are continuation patterns. They form when a period of consolidation with converging trendlines follows a large...
Introducing KODO Assets – Participate in the Real Estate market through Tokenization
Long have individuals purchased and sold land as a form of long-term investment. Yet, with the restricted quantity of land and, by extension, structures everywhere, many governments and nations have highly severe restrictions around it. Their unit costs are relatively expensive because of scarcity and increasing demand; after all, every (also expanding) population wants a place to live and work.
