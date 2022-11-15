Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Spain banned from taking squad favourite food to Qatar
Should Spain triumph on the grandest stage of all, at the World Cup, they will not be able to celebrate it with their national delicacies. The Cava may well remain corked until they touch down on the Iberian peninsula, due to Qatar’s ban on public alcohol consumption. If they do rustle up something, they will not be able to use it to wash down some Spanish ham.
‘Disappointing and unsurprising’: Qatar 2022 organisers reject ‘fake fan’ claims
The Qatar 2022 Supreme Committee has rejected accusations there are fake paid football fans at the World Cup, after videos of Indian expats cheering on the England team in Doha went viral on social media
Furious England fans reveal how they will dodge Qatar booze ban in World Cup stadiums
DEFIANT England fans have vowed to still "get p****d" before games in the wake of Qatar's sudden stadium booze ban. The announcement comes despite supporters previously being promised they could drink beer in stadiums throughout the tournament. The stunning booze ban comes just two days before the tournament kicks off.
Concrete, searing heat and £12 beers: inside Doha’s World Cup fan festival
In the tetchy heat of a Doha lunch hour, there was a welcome loosening of ties – and then, surprisingly, of tongues. It came as Fifa launched a World Cup fan festival so vast that 40,000 supporters will soon be able to congregate in shared communion near the Corniche: to watch, to cheer, to drink overpriced beer, if only between 7pm and 1am. Perhaps even to love, too.
Sporting News
'Fake' fans at the 2022 FIFA World Cup: The claims, Qatar’s response and which supporters are travelling
More than one million football fans are expected to descend on a country with a population of less than three million as Qatar hosts the 2022 World Cup, but organisers have been accused of paying ‘fake fans’ to attend the controversial event. Videos circulated on social media in...
AdWeek
Budweiser's World Cup Stadium Plans Given Red Card as FIFA U-Turns on Alcohol Sales
Alcoholic beer will not be sold inside the perimeter of the eight 2022 World Cup stadiums in Qatar, following pressure from officials. The U-turn, announced by organizer FIFA two days before the tournament kicks off, could potentially cause a legal headache for soccer’s governing body if sponsor Budweiser—with which it has a $75 million sponsorship agreement—regards the decision as a breach of contract.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal says event should be held in 'football countries'
Host nation: Qatar Dates: 20 November-18 December Coverage: Live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru, BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app. Day-by-day TV listings - Full coverage details. Netherlands boss Louis van Gaal has again questioned the decision...
Inside the £220-a-day containers fans will stay in at World Cup in Qatar
Qatar has created a “football fan village” using Chinese-made container houses to provide mass accommodation for the World Cup.The 6,000 containers - each costing over £220-a-night - can accommodate up to 12,000 football fans during the event, with a number of communal areas.Footage shows each 16-square-meter room is equipped with a number of appliances, including two single beds, a wardrobe, a pantry, a toilet, an electric fan and an air conditioner.This fan village is located near the city’s Hamad international airport, and is about a 20-minute drive from the nearest stadium.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More World Cup: Football fans cheer on England as team arrives in QatarJames Maddison reveals his father cried over England World Cup call-upSteven Gerrard backs England to win World Cup: ‘We can go all the way’
Beer ban is show of strength and an almighty two fingers up to Qatar’s critics | Sean Ingle
The late decision on the sale of alcohol in World Cup stadiums shows that the host nation is running the show, not Fifa
Fans paid to attend World Cup by Qatar have daily allowance cancelled
Fans who have travelled to Qatar as part of a controversial paid-for supporters programme have been told by Qatari authorities that their cash has been cut. The Fan Leader Network is a scheme run by the Supreme Committee for Delivery and Legacy, the Qatari agency responsible for the World Cup. It has recruited supporters from around the globe, offering travel and accommodation and a place at the World Cup opening ceremony in return for enthusiasm and positive social media content. But the Guardian can reveal that a per diem payment for food and drink, upon which some supporters were depending, was cancelled just as fans were packing to travel to the Gulf.
U.S. Men's Soccer Team Sparks 'Outrage' Over LGBTQ Rainbow Crest
The U.S. men's soccer team is using a shield with rainbow colors in support of the LGBTQ community in some places at the World Cup.
World Cup matches are set to last up to 100 MINUTES to cut down on time wasting... with referee chief Pierluigi Collina insisting that only having the ball in play for less than 45 minutes is 'unacceptable'
Players have been warned to prepare for more stoppage time at the end of each half in the World Cup, including time to make up for long goal celebrations. ‘Celebrations might last one or one and a half minutes,’ said Pierluigi Collina, chairman of the FIFA referees committee. ‘It’s easy to lose three, four or five minutes, and this has to be compensated at the end.’
‘Like Fyre Festival’: World Cup fans’ shock at lacklustre Qatar accommodation
Video and images showing “luxury” World Cup fan accommodation in Qatar is drawing comparisons with the poor organisation and fraudulent advertising of Fyre Festival.“Fans’ rooms in Qatar,” posted @SportBible to Twitter on Tuesday, showing footage of basic white canvas tents lined up along a paved area.Inside, basic single beds and pine bedside tables could be seen, with mattresses wrapped in plastic and no other visible mod cons.Fans rooms in Qatar. pic.twitter.com/detQFVVkvR— SPORTbible (@sportbible) November 15, 2022“#Fyrefestival vibes,” wrote one Twitter follower, alluding to the infamous 2017 “influencers’ festival” which left Instagram stars sleeping in emergency hurricane tents and eating...
FOX Sports' World Cup coverage 'is essentially being underwritten by the Qatari government' with USA's sole English-language broadcast sponsored by Qatar Airways and the network ordered NOT to discuss the host nation's controversies
FOX Sports' coverage of the World Cup, which will not address the host nation's human rights record, is notably sponsored by state-owned airline Qatar Airways, it has emerged. FOX Sports has the rights in the US to the English-language coverage of the tournament held in Qatar but announced it will focus on the on-field action, rather than addressing the country's human rights record.
BBC
World Cup 2022: Opta predicts each country's chances of winning
Brazil haven't won the World Cup since 2002 but there is a strong chance Qatar 2022 could be their year. Using Stats Perform's artificial intelligence World Cup prediction model, the South Americans have emerged as the favourites to lift the trophy for a record extending sixth time. But how well are England and Wales going to perform?
Soccer-mad Germans turning their backs on World Cup
BERLIN (AP) — Normally when the World Cup comes around, Germans happily wave their country’s flag and enthusiastically back their team. Anyone walking around Berlin this week will struggle to notice any signs of World Cup fervor. There are no flags, no signs, no public viewing events – no indication that the soccer-mad country’s bid for a fifth world title is about to begin with a game against Japan on Tuesday.
No Bud for you: World Cup organizers to ban alcoholic beer sales at stadiums
The decision comes only two days before games start in Qatar.
The Ringer
Welcome to the World Cup Group of Death
A few years ago, the BBC released a television series to wildly unexpected acclaim. The Hunt, which gave viewers a new, beautiful, and often intense look at life in the world’s seas and oceans, featured many striking scenes: Perhaps the most notable, though, was what happened when a group of predators joined forces to hunt sardines. The sardines—millions of them—gather off the coast of the continent, their only protection being that they vastly outnumber those who pursue them. The footage that follows is.
'Well, this is awkward:' Budweiser react to beer being banned at the Qatar World Cup
Beer has been banned at the stadiums hosting the World Cup in Qatar, and no-one is less impressed than Budweiser. It comes just two days away from the tournament with organisers set to announce that no alcohol will be sold around stadium sites at the tournament in a late U-turn.Budweiser had been contracted to sell alcoholic beer within the ticketed perimeter surrounding the eight World Cup venues, in a designated window three hours before each match and one hour afterwards.But not now. Sign up for our free Indy100 weekly newsletterThe move leaves Fifa in a potentially compromised position with Budweiser’s...
Qatar bans beer from World Cup stadiums after 11th-hour U-turn
Fifa has confirmed alcohol will be banned for World Cup fans at grounds in a major and unprecedented volte-face two days before the tournament kicks off
