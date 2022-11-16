BERKELEY – On Thursday, junior Tara DeSa decided that it was her turn to write her name in the Cal record books, just as classmate Lydia Grote had done just last weekend. One five-set thriller against Arizona (15-13, 5-12 Pac-12) later, she had officially joined the 30-dig club with a personal-best 32 digs – just one off the school record. Only 10 other Bears in program history surpassed the 30-dig mark during their time at Cal, making DeSa part of an exclusive club.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO