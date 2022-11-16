Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
calbears.com
Bears Set To Take On Saint Mary's Sunday
BERKELEY – The California women's basketball team (2-1) hits the road to take on Saint Mary's (2-1) in Moraga, CA. Tipoff is scheduled for 2 p.m. and the game can be viewed on the WCC Network. Sunday's meeting against Saint Mary's marks the 28th all-time meeting between the programs...
calbears.com
Cal Returns Home To Host Southern
BERKELEY – The California men's basketball team is back at home for the third time in four games to open the 2022-23 season as it hosts Southern University at 6 p.m. PT Friday in Haas Pavilion. The nonconference contest will be televised on the Pac-12 Network with Scott Walker and Eldridge Recasner on the call.
calbears.com
Griffin Signs First Recruiting Class At Cal
BERKELEY – California men's soccer has signed eight players to National Letters of Intent, first-year head coach Leonard Griffin announced. Cal signed goalkeeper Zach Andoh, midfielder Brendan Bell, defender Owen Bizzaro, midfielder Jack Bowers, winger Justin Knighton, winger/defender Giancarlo Mota Morfin, defender/midfielder Wisdom Onuoma and midfielder Kevin Rodriguez. The...
calbears.com
Four Bears Named Academic All-District
BERKELEY – Four members of the California men's soccer team – Tate Dolan, Shoei Honda, Wyatt Meyer and Jack Singer – were named to the 2022 Academic All-District Team, as selected by the College Sports Communicators. A student-athlete must be a starter or an important reserve with...
calbears.com
Bears Bested By Southern Friday Night
BERKELEY – California could not get over the hump Friday night as it fell short to a hot-shooting Southern 74-66 in Haas Pavilion. The Jaguars (1-3) knocked down 12 3-pointers at a 52.2-percent clip and never trailed as they secured their first victory of the year. Cal (0-4) remains winless on the early season despite a career-high 21 points scored by Devin Askew in the defeat.
calbears.com
Cal Team Effort Takes Down Idaho
BERKELEY – The Cal women's basketball team defeated Idaho, 84-71, on Wednesday evening behind its most balanced scoring performance of the young season, with five players scoring in double figures for the first time all year. The Bears are now 2-1 and remain perfect at home while the Vandals dropped to 0-2. The win also improved Cal to 3-1 in the all-time series record.
calbears.com
Bears Host Arizona, ASU In Final Home Weekend
BERKELEY – California volleyball (7-19, 0-16 Pac-12) hopes to continue its upward trajectory this week as the team returns to Haas Pavilion for its final home weekend of the season, hosting Arizona (14-13, 4-12) and Arizona State (11-17, 5-11). The Bears have participated in three straight five-set matches and are looking to ride that competitive momentum into the last four matches of the season as they seek their first conference win since Spring 2021.
calbears.com
DeSa Joins 30-Dig Club
BERKELEY – On Thursday, junior Tara DeSa decided that it was her turn to write her name in the Cal record books, just as classmate Lydia Grote had done just last weekend. One five-set thriller against Arizona (15-13, 5-12 Pac-12) later, she had officially joined the 30-dig club with a personal-best 32 digs – just one off the school record. Only 10 other Bears in program history surpassed the 30-dig mark during their time at Cal, making DeSa part of an exclusive club.
calbears.com
Three Bears Earn All-Pac-12 Honors
BERKELEY – The California men's soccer team saw three Golden Bears – Nonso Adimabua, Wyatt Meyer and Fahmi Ibrahim – claim All-Pac-12 Honors when the conference announced its annual awards this week. The Pac-12 named Adimabua, a junior forward, and Meyer, a junior midfielder, to its second...
Comments / 0