Colin Cowherd: “Miami is the 49ers of the AFC. Where did their coach come from? What offense do they run? It’s the 49ers. Like the 49ers, Miami has a quarterback with an injury history and some physical limitations, but like the Niners the Miami quarterback is super accurate and with a little protection is very productive. The Miami quarterback, like the Niner quarterback has lots of playmakers and a world class left tackle to protect him. Eventually that San Francisco quarterback gets into the playoffs and you realize ‘ughhhh’, against Mahomes in the Super Bowl, Stafford in the NFC Championship… ‘ehhh, we have the second-best guy at the most important position’ and I think that’s what Miami will eventually see. It’ll be Burrow, or Mahomes, or Lamar Jackson, or Herbert, or Josh Allen, and you’ll be saying ‘boy, we need a play and we don’t quite have the guy.’ Miami IS San Francisco, the difference is San Francisco has got a MUCH better defense— Pro Bowlers everywhere and Hall of Famers on that defense. Unfortunately for Tua and Miami, the road to the Super Bowl is a litany of world-class quarterbacks. In the NFC, Garoppolo may face Geno Smith, Jalen Hurts, or Kirk Cousins. Miami is San Francisco… without the defense.” (Full Segment Above)

MIAMI, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO