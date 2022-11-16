Read full article on original website
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Incoming GOP chair says House investigation into Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents 'will not be a priority'
The top House Republican slated to take over the chamber's investigation into classified documents found at the former president's Florida estate said it "will not be a priority" in the new Congress.
What voters said about trans rights in the midterms
We want to say again that as we are speaking now, authorities in Colorado haven't yet determined what motivated the person connected to the shooting at Club Q, but there is no question that attacks like these on places that members of the LGBTQ community considered safe provoke terror among people who use them. And it is also the case that this attack took place against the backdrop of a wave of anti-gay and anti-trans rhetoric espoused by some candidates and officials in the course of the most recent midterm elections. That strategy turned out to be a mixed bag. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who championed what critics call the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, won reelection by nearly 20 points, while Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon, one of the candidates who used some of the harshest rhetoric against the transgender community, lost the race for governor by sweeping margins. But there are signs that this won't end with the midterms. Former President Donald Trump used similar rhetoric last week during his 2024 campaign announcement.
Kanye West Announces He's Running For President Against Donald Trump, Two Years After His Disastrous First Attempt In 2020
Kanye West announced he will be running for President in 2024 and will go against his ex-BFF Donald Trump, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Sunday, a video was released of Kanye hanging out with far-right commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. A cameraman follows the two as they enter a parking lot. Kanye told the photographer that he was working on the campaign with Milo. “Is that an announcement,” Kanye said. Kanye added, “I guess it is.” The two then laughed hysterically while walking through the front doors. Milo told Kanye, “Thanks, I accept.” Later, the cameraman asked Kanye, “So are you running?” to...
Mike Pence, pondering a presidential run, condemns Trump's rhetoric on Jan. 6
Former Vice President Mike Pence's new memoir recounts his life up to the moment when he refused to overturn the 2020 election defeat of then-President Donald Trump. So Help Me God is the kind of polished life story that is often a preliminary for a presidential run, which Pence is considering. Coincidentally or not, the book's release date, Nov. 15, was exactly the date that Trump declared his run for the presidency in 2024.
Biden pardoned the Thanksgiving turkeys. Read the strange truth behind the tradition
Behind the yuk-yuk dad jokes of the now-annual presidential turkey pardon is a very strange, sometimes dark and often misunderstood history, even by presidents. On Monday, President Biden again "pardoned" two turkeys — named Chocolate and Chip — though they did nothing wrong. They are coming from a grower in North Carolina, staying in a hotel room and even have social media accounts.
Inflation ruffles feathers ahead of Biden's turkey pardoning ceremony
There's a weird but, I guess, wonderful tradition this time of year at the White House. Yesterday, President Biden upheld that custom and pardoned two turkeys. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: That's what the Thanksgiving tradition is all about, being grateful for what we have and grateful for...
Closing arguments made in the Oath Keepers seditious conspiracy trial
Defense attorneys and prosecutors made their closing arguments in the Oath Keepers trial, who are charged with seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol attack. ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:. After seven weeks of testimony, the seditious conspiracy trial for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes and four other defendants...
The 'progressive DA' movement survives the midterms
There's a movement that made it through this year's midterm elections despite political attacks - that's the push to support prosecutors who call themselves progressive and try to reduce incarceration by prosecuting fewer people. Many Republican candidates had blamed progressive prosecutors for rising crime. But, as NPR's Martin Kaste reports, the movement mostly held its ground.
Republican Kevin Kiley projected to win competitive, open House seat in California
Kevin Kiley, the Trump-endorsed GOP nominee, is projected to defeat his Democratic opponent in one of California's most competitive House races in the midterm elections.
Doctors who would like to defy abortion laws say it's too risky
Doctors in states with abortion bans can face prison time and lose their licenses if they violate the laws. Some are calling on doctors to openly defy the bans. It's been five months since Roe v. Wade was overturned, and now 13 states have laws banning abortion with limited exceptions for medical emergencies. Doctors who violate these laws could face felony charges, prison time and the loss of their medical license. Surveys, news reports and court affidavits show the fear of these laws has caused some doctors to delay or deny abortions, including in emergencies. Some doctors are asking themselves a tough question - when they are forced to choose between their ethical obligations to patients and the law, should they defy the law? NPR's Selena Simmons-Duffin reports.
Aid to Ukraine is vital this winter as Russia keeps up its attack on infrastructure
Ukraine's government is about to receive more than $4 billion in aid from the U.S. to help keep basic services running. The money will be vital this winter as Russia continues to damage or destroy so much of Ukraine's infrastructure. NPR's Joanna Kakissis reports from Kyiv. JOANNA KAKISSIS, BYLINE: Ukraine's...
After 20 years, examining the mixed legacy of the Department of Homeland Security
Two decades after Congress authorized the creation of the Department of Homeland Security, there's growing concern about whether DHS is doing enough to combat domestic violent extremism. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. This week marks two decades since Congress established the Department of Homeland Security. The agency was created after the 9/11...
Biden to continue family tradition of Nantucket Thanksgiving
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden ’s family tradition of spending the Thanksgiving holiday on Nantucket may take on a more serious tone this year. Biden and his family decided together that he should run for president in 2020 and they are expected to launch another round of those conversations on the Massachusetts island this year as the president mulls whether to seek reelection in 2024. “My intention is that I run again,” the president said after this month’s midterm elections. Biden and first lady Jill Biden were scheduled to depart Washington on Tuesday evening, with plans to return to the White House on Sunday. They were to spend part of Thanksgiving Day calling members of the military to thank them for serving.
Freight rail union rejects contract, increasing the possibility of a strike
The largest freight rail union has voted to reject the contract agreement brokered by the Biden administration. The two sides return to the bargaining table, but the possibility of a strike remains. JUANA SUMMERS, HOST:. It's probably not the news the White House and a lot of folks were hoping...
World leaders have reached a new agreement on climate change
World leaders have reached a new agreement on climate change after negotiations ran into overtime at the climate summit in Egypt over the weekend. The deal includes a historic step to help developing countries pay for the rising toll of climate disasters, but will it do enough to stop climate change? Lauren Sommer's here from NPR's climate desk to help answer that question. All right. Lauren, so this was a make-or-break moment for developing countries who say richer countries are not doing enough on climate change. Did they get what they want out of these talks?
Colorado State Representative on anti-LGBTQ actions and rhetoric in the state
Audio will be available later today. NPR's Juana Summers talks with Colorado State Representative Brianna Titone about the anti-LGBTQ actions and rhetoric she's seen in the state.
News brief: Colorado shooting, railroad contract, Thanksgiving meal costs
Latest on the Colorado LGBTQ club shooting. Unions reject a deal brokered by the White House to keep trains running. How much more will a Thanksgiving meal cost? Depends on who's doing the estimate. RACHEL MARTIN, HOST:. We are learning more about the shooting over the weekend that killed five...
The Colorado Springs mayor reflects on the Club Q shooting
We're going to start with the latest information about another horrific act of gun violence in the United States, a shooting at an LGBTQ nightclub in Colorado Springs just before midnight last night where five people were killed and at least 25 others were wounded. Police have identified a man named Anderson Lee Aldrich as a suspect, and they say he was quickly confronted by patrons and taken into custody by police. Hours before the attack, Club Q, where the shooting took place, posted on Facebook about a brunch they were planning for this morning to mark Transgender Day of Remembrance, which honors transgender people who have lost their lives because of anti-transgender violence. To this point, though, police have not yet determined or have not yet disclosed a possible motivation, so it isn't clear whether this was a hate crime.
How political rhetoric factors into violence against the LGBTQ community
Let's bring in Elana Redfield. She's the federal policy director at UCLA's Williams Institute, where she studies the effect of policies like the ones we just heard about on the LGBTQI community. Elana, thanks for being here. ELANA REDFIELD: Glad to be here. Thank you. MARTIN: Can you give us...
