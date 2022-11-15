Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
14powers.com
Vanderbilt Football Three Keys: Florida
The Vanderbilt Commodores, after losing 26 consecutive SEC games dating back to October of 2019, broke through and won a conference contest. Vanderbilt fell behind twice in the fourth quarter and rallied twice to stun the Kentucky Wildcats, 24-21. Kentucky’s two go-ahead scores in the fourth quarter reinforced the fear among Commodore fans that another typical gut-punch loss was coming, but this time, quarterback Mike Wright and the VU offense had answers. It was a crunch-time conquest of a familiar crucible which had been a stumbling block for the Dores for three years. Clark Lea and his players know they can do the job now; it’s not theory or an idealistic hope, but a proven reality. Vanderbilt has a chance to use that Kentucky win as a building block. The talented but erratic Florida Gators come to Nashville knowing that Vanderbilt has to be taken seriously.
14powers.com
Alabama Football Three Keys: Austin Peay
The Alabama Crimson Tide roared back to beat Ole Miss on Saturday and take an 8-2 record into this matchup against 7-3 Austin Peay of the FCS. Here are the three keys for Alabama to avoid an upset:. 1 – Limit Bryce Young. Bryce Young threw three touchdown passes...
14powers.com
SEC Football Preview: Austin Peay at Alabama
Austin Peay faces Alabama on Saturday in Tuscaloosa. 14Powers.com previews this SEC football game and predicts the final score. 9/10 vs. Mississippi Valley State 4:00 PM ET ESP+ W 41-0 9/17 at Alabama A&M 3:00 PM ET YOUT W 28-3 9/24 vs. Eastern Kentucky 4:00 PM ET ESP+ W 31-20.
College player blasts his own offensive coordinator
It’s not often you see a college football player publically blasting one of his own coaches for their playcalling during a game, but that’s exactly what we got this week following Kentucky Wildcats‘ brutal loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday afternoon. During the game, the Wildcats struggled mightily on the offensive side of the Read more... The post College player blasts his own offensive coordinator appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Todd County Central Basketball Madness
PHOTOS – 2022-23 Todd County Central Basketball Madness.
WBKO
Former Bowling Green city manager passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Bowling Green City Manager Charles ‘Chuck’ Coates passed away Thursday. Coates was Bowling Green’s city manager from 1977 through 2005. During that time, he helped the city expand its police department, fire department, and parks system, as Bowling Green went through a major growth cycle.
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville named 2nd worst city in America to live without a car
CLARKSVILLE, TN (WKRN) – Having a car is a must-have in much of Tennessee, especially in Clarksville and Murfreesboro. Those two cities made the list of worst places to live in the U.S. without a car, according to a new survey by LawnStarter. The LawnStarter survey looked at the...
wnky.com
Missing woman may have been heading to Bowling Green, police say
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman last seen in Logan County. Police say Patricia Darlene Minton, 65, was last seen Friday around noon. Minton was walking south on Highway 431 near Harper Road. She is originally from the Penrod...
WBKO
Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The Mole"
The latest news and weather. Members of the Burkesville community give back after anonymous Cumberland County donor. The latest news and weather.
WBKO
Thai Express is set to reopen in early 2023
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After the deadly December tornadoes struck Western Kentucky, many families suffered physically, mentally, and financially. The Krongyuts were no exception. When they first realized their restaurant and livelihood were destroyed, all hope seemed lost. “Our friends actually came and saw it first, early in the...
Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous
Call it a historic attack on a historically Black institution — or at least its management. Tennessee State University officials hoped for a sympathetic ear and help in expediting the use of state funds to provide new housing for overflow enrollment when they went before a Senate committee this week. Instead, they received a shellacking […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WBKO
Bowling Green man in search of kidney donor, raises awareness about organ donation
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Bowling Green man is searching for a living kidney, while also raising awareness about the importance of becoming an organ donor. “I would like to go back to work,” said Robert Creek. “If my kids have any grandchildren, I would like to be around for that.”
hazard-herald.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Kentucky
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
wnky.com
Kentucky State Police investigating death of Edmonson County woman
CHALYBEATE, Ky. – An Edmonson County family is mourning the loss of a 94-year-old woman. On Thursday around 5 p.m., the Edmonson County Sheriff’s Office requested the Kentucky State Police to investigate the death of a woman in the Chalybeate area. Authorities say first responders arrived at the...
WBKO
Another winter-like start to the day
25 foot Christmas tree donated to SkyPAC in downtown Bowling Green. The latest news and weather. The latest news and weather. Hope on the Hill offers students support and information. Updated: 12 hours ago. The latest news and weather.
WKRN
Convicted murderer sentenced in Clarksville
Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. Eric Lamar Caffey was sentenced Wednesday afternoon to 21 years in prison in connection with a 2020 murder in Clarksville. AG issues statement on Ticketmaster’s decision to …. AG...
kentuckytoday.com
New KBC president goes immediately to work
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The morning after becoming the president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, James Carroll was already at work. Once he gaveled out the KBC’s 185th Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, the clock began ticking on his one-year term as president. Carroll...
wnky.com
Local bands react to Exit/In closing: historic Nashville music venue where many got their start
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. & NASHVILLE, Tn.-A popular music venue is closing its doors for the last time in Nashville, and musicians here in Bowling Green are saddened by the news. “I’m stunned honestly, like I can’t believe it. They just celebrated their 50th anniversary and now it’s gonna be gone. It just doesn’t make any sense to me,” said The Josephines singer Zach Lindsey.
wnky.com
American Idol contestants to perform live in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – American Idol is coming to Glasgow!. Noah Thompson and Hunter Girl will be putting on a live show Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Historic Plaza Theatre at 115 E. Main St. Thompson was the winner of American Idol 2022, while Hunter Girl placed as...
Metro councilman accuses Mayor Cooper of lying over Titan’s stadium deal
The Titans' campaign for a new $2.1 billion domed stadium is facing criticism from the chair of the committee tasked with looking into the deal.
Comments / 0