The Vanderbilt Commodores, after losing 26 consecutive SEC games dating back to October of 2019, broke through and won a conference contest. Vanderbilt fell behind twice in the fourth quarter and rallied twice to stun the Kentucky Wildcats, 24-21. Kentucky’s two go-ahead scores in the fourth quarter reinforced the fear among Commodore fans that another typical gut-punch loss was coming, but this time, quarterback Mike Wright and the VU offense had answers. It was a crunch-time conquest of a familiar crucible which had been a stumbling block for the Dores for three years. Clark Lea and his players know they can do the job now; it’s not theory or an idealistic hope, but a proven reality. Vanderbilt has a chance to use that Kentucky win as a building block. The talented but erratic Florida Gators come to Nashville knowing that Vanderbilt has to be taken seriously.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO