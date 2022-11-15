Read full article on original website
Enrollment is dropping, construction costs rising for Park City School District
At the Park City Board of Education meeting Tuesday, district Chief Operating Officer Mike Tanner said construction delays combined with early cold weather are pushing project costs higher. Construction at four campuses including Jeremy Ranch Elementary and Ecker Hill Middle School are under Summit County jurisdiction; work at the high...
Rob Allen selected as new President and CEO of Intermountain Healthcare
PARK CITY, Utah — Rob Allen, Intermountain Healthcare’s long-standing chief operating officer, has been selected as the new president and CEO of the health system. Allen was selected through a […]
beckersasc.com
Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license
Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
Residents encouraged to voice concerns, solutions for possible I-15 alternatives
On Wednesday night, the Utah Department of Transportation (UDOT) is hosting an open house in Bountiful to hear from the community about the possibility of improvements along I-15.
KUTV
Farmington homeowner concerned about UDOT's alternatives of I-15 plan
FARMINGTON, Utah (KUTV) — UDOT is considering some big changes along I-15 from Salt Lake to Farmington to help with traffic and mobility, but one Farmington homeowner is concerned one of the options up for consideration could cost her her house. The project has some bigger alternative items for...
Gephardt Daily
Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now
WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
Buses, microtransit begin transporting Heber passengers
Heber Valley residents can now use public transit. In its first week operating in the Heber Valley, High Valley Transit buses and microtransit have seen surging ridership. The first-ever public transit in Wasatch County began Sunday. In the first two days of the bus running between Park City and Heber City, High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez says drivers only picked up five passengers.
KSLTV
Students escape house fire in Provo; fire crews stress caution during holidays
PROVO, Utah — Firefighters responded to house fires in Salt Lake and Utah counties Thursday morning, including one that initially trapped some Brigham Young University students. There was yellow tape up from a fire that burned the back side of a home in the area of 200 North and...
ksl.com
Suzanne Harrison declares victory over incumbent in Salt Lake County Council race
DRAPER — Suzanne Harrison declared victory in her race for an at-large seat on the Salt Lake County Council on Monday night. With the latest vote count update on Monday evening, Harrison, a current Democratic state representative, led incumbent Richard Snelgrove, a Republican, by more than 31,000 votes — or 10%. Harrison nearly doubled her lead since the last week, after pulling ahead by 16,000 votes on Wednesday.
Famous author visits Ogden school, encourages students to reach for the stars
Nearly 700 students filed into the auditorium at Highland Junior High School in Ogden for an assembly Tuesday morning. This assembly was especially exciting for two reasons: it’s the first they’ve had since the onset of the pandemic, and they had a surprise visit from a famous author.
Wasatch County delays vote on new farmland protection policy
An ordinance that would affect Wasatch County farmlands is on hold, after the county council decided it needed more time to iron out details. The ordinance, if passed, could offer a way for property owners to resist development through what would be called agriculture protection areas. Landowners within the protection...
New speed limit signs going up around Park City
In a 3-2 vote, the council approved wide-ranging speed limit reductions for over 350 streets throughout the city. The swift changes are an effort to create safer road conditions, especially for pedestrians and cyclists. Outside of Park Avenue and Swede Alley, the speed limit in Park City’s historic district will...
kjzz.com
KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
KUTV
Utahns 'Crave' cookies but legal showdown sparks 'Dirty Dough' bitter battle
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — The so-called Utah Cookie Wars broke out in mid-2022, when Crumbl Cookies filed trade dress and trademark infringement lawsuits against two competitors; Crave Cookies and Dirty Dough. “Obviously, physically I was a little bit ill,” said Trent English, owner of Crave Cookies, describing how...
Gephardt Daily
Freezing temperatures trigger second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dropping temperatures have triggered the second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program assisting the homeless in freezing cold. The program debuted last winter in a collaboration of the Ogden Emergency Management Office and the city’s police and fire departments, along with community partner The Lantern House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, according to an OPD post this week on social media.
eastidahonews.com
Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death
CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
Large police presence to incident in Ogden on Harrison boulevard
A large police presence is responding to an incident in Ogden near the corner of 36 Street and Harrison boulevard.
Weber High School students in custody after leading police on chase
Four Weber High School students were taken into custody after leading police on a chase that ended in an accident.
fox29.com
Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
In Park City, holiday lights are winter lights – and they have new laws
These days it’s not uncommon for holiday lights to go up the day after Halloween. Now with the new dark sky ordinance in Park City, these seasonal sparklerss have some rules and regulations. It’s that time of year again. Halloween is over, Thanksgiving is around the corner and holiday...
