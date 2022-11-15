ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpine, UT

beckersasc.com

Utah physician charged with performing surgeries without a license

Salt Lake City-based ophthalmologist Paul Wade Wyatt, MD, is facing criminal charges for allegedly performing surgeries with a suspended license, leaving one patient blind, according to a report from NBC affiliate KSL. Dr. Wyatt on Nov. 16 was charged with four counts of aggravated assault, three second-degree felonies, a third-degree...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Devil’s Slide in Weber County not so accessible now

WEBER CANYON, Utah, Nov. 16, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation has begun repairs to the Devil’s Slide bridge, closing the main access to the startling formation on the hillside above until spring. Repairs to the aging, nearly 100-year-old bridge are expected to take an...
WEBER COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Buses, microtransit begin transporting Heber passengers

Heber Valley residents can now use public transit. In its first week operating in the Heber Valley, High Valley Transit buses and microtransit have seen surging ridership. The first-ever public transit in Wasatch County began Sunday. In the first two days of the bus running between Park City and Heber City, High Valley Transit Executive Director Caroline Rodriguez says drivers only picked up five passengers.
HEBER CITY, UT
ksl.com

Suzanne Harrison declares victory over incumbent in Salt Lake County Council race

DRAPER — Suzanne Harrison declared victory in her race for an at-large seat on the Salt Lake County Council on Monday night. With the latest vote count update on Monday evening, Harrison, a current Democratic state representative, led incumbent Richard Snelgrove, a Republican, by more than 31,000 votes — or 10%. Harrison nearly doubled her lead since the last week, after pulling ahead by 16,000 votes on Wednesday.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, UT
KPCW

Wasatch County delays vote on new farmland protection policy

An ordinance that would affect Wasatch County farmlands is on hold, after the county council decided it needed more time to iron out details. The ordinance, if passed, could offer a way for property owners to resist development through what would be called agriculture protection areas. Landowners within the protection...
WASATCH COUNTY, UT
KPCW

New speed limit signs going up around Park City

In a 3-2 vote, the council approved wide-ranging speed limit reductions for over 350 streets throughout the city. The swift changes are an effort to create safer road conditions, especially for pedestrians and cyclists. Outside of Park Avenue and Swede Alley, the speed limit in Park City’s historic district will...
PARK CITY, UT
kjzz.com

KUTV 2 News Thanks Viewers for Recognition in Best of Utah Vote

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — KUTV 2 News thanks the viewers of Utah for voting for members of our news team for this year’s Salt Lake City Weekly’s Best of Utah. Our Mary Nickles was voted by the magazine’s readers as the Best TV anchor in Utah. Salt Lake City Weekly wrote, “Mary Nickles is a ray of sunshine even on SLC’s worst inversion days.”
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Gephardt Daily

Freezing temperatures trigger second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program

OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Dropping temperatures have triggered the second season of Ogden’s Code Blue program assisting the homeless in freezing cold. The program debuted last winter in a collaboration of the Ogden Emergency Management Office and the city’s police and fire departments, along with community partner The Lantern House, the city’s largest homeless shelter, according to an OPD post this week on social media.
OGDEN, UT
eastidahonews.com

Memorial service planned for BYU-Idaho grad as medical examiner releases cause of death

CUMMING, Georgia — Loved ones will gather this weekend to remember a Brigham Young University-Idaho graduate who was allegedly killed by his friend. A memorial service is planned for 21-year-old Aaron William Davis at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints building in Cumming, Georgia, at 5 p.m. Sunday. An online fundraiser was set up earlier this week to help Davis’ family cover expenses so he can be buried in a family cemetery plot in Massachusetts.
CUMMING, GA
fox29.com

Utah man jumps into icy river to save woman attempting suicide

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - Dane Entze and his wife had just wrapped up a weekend getaway for their anniversary when their selflessness ultimately altered the life of a complete stranger. The 36-year-old from Elk Ridge, Utah, has been credited for his heroic actions after he jumped into a freezing river...
ELK RIDGE, UT

