ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corvallis, OR

Scoresheet: Oregon football falls to No. 12, Oregon State back at No. 25

By Pamplin Media Group
Portland Tribune
Portland Tribune
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fvQLs_0jCYFEqZ00 Daily sports news, including Seattle Kraken, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more.

TUESDAY, NOV. 15

Ducks fall, Beavers into top 25 Oregon football expectedly fell in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Ducks went down to No. 12 following the 37-34 loss to Washington. Meanwhile Oregon State jumped back into the top 25 at No. 25, thanks in part to the loss to Huskies two weeks ago looking much more OK now. The top five of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and Tennessee didn't change while LSU jumped USC for the No. 6 spot. Utah comes in at No. 10 and is the Ducks opponent this week in Autzen.

Winterhawks 4, Hitmen 1 Portland (14-1-1-1) wins yet again, taking down visiting Calgary 4-1. Kyle Chyzowski scored in the second and third period to help close the game while Luke Schelter and Josh Zakreski both scored in the first to put the Winterhawks up 2-1.

College basketball The Oregon men dominated visiting Montana State 81-51 behind five players in double figures scoring, highlighted by freshman Kel'el Ware with 16 points and 7 rebounds. Meanwhile the Oregon State men beat up on Bushnell University 83-66.

MONDAY, NOV. 14

Timbers Mora — The Portland Timbers have signed forward Felipe Mora to a contract extension through 2025 with a club option for 2026.

"We have a strong belief in Felipe as both a player and a person. This is a unique situation in which Felipe's unselfishness to work with the club in restructuring the contract, affords us the ability to continue to fully support him in his rehab process," said Timbers technical director Ned Grabavoy. "We have confidence that he can return to being an impact level player for us, and take pride in him being a member of this club."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21dvLv_0jCYFEqZ00

Mora, 29, is set to enter his fourth season at Portland. The Chilean striker has scored 19 goals and tallied 7 assists in 55 regular season appearances (35 starts) for the Timbers.

Blazers beat — Portland returned home after a 4-2 record on a six-game road trip that was every bit impressive thanks to a couple buzzer-beating wins despite plenty of injuries. Portland's play has energized the fan base with tremendous effort each night as it tries to get fully healthy once more. Jusuf Nurkic missed the final three games of the trip due to a sore abductor while Damian Lillard and Shaedon Sharpe were in and out of the lineup as well. This is where the depth and roster building of general manager Joe Cronin will be tested, and with a 4-2 mark from the mostly eastern trip, so far so good.

In other Blazers news, the team released its new City Edition uniforms. The design is a homage to the old carpet that once dawned the floors of the PDX airport. The uniform will be worn for the first time Tuesday, Nov. 15 in a game against San Antonio at Moda Center. The Blazers will wear them again for a 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 matchup with visiting Brooklyn.

Speaking of the schedule, Portland will be at home again at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 to play Utah before heading east for a four-game trip while the Phil Knight college basketball tournaments take over the Rose Quarter. The first game of the trip is set for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 at Milwaukee.

College basketball — Oregon (3-0) beat Southern 83-46 in women's basketball as part of the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series at Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Ahlise Hurst had 15 points (all on five 3-pointers). Phillipina Kyei added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Endyia Rogers scored 14 points in the third quarter.

In other UO women's news, Grace VanSlooten took home Pac-12 freshman of the week honors after leading the Ducks in scoring against Northwestern and Seattle.

Colyer record — Oregon outside hitter Mimi Colyer has been named Pac-12 Conference freshman of the week for a record seventh time. She breaks the record she shared with former USC standout Ebony Nwanebu (2013).

Colyer helped the Ducks win at Colorado and Utah, including erasing an 0-2 deficit against Colorado.

Winterhawks — Portland entered a Nov. 16 game against Calgary 13-1-1-1 through 16 games. The Hawks are home at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 against Everett and at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 against Kamloops.

Seattle Seahawks — After losing to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL's first-ever regular season game played in Germany, the 6-4 Seahawks enter their bye week. They'll be back in action at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 to host the Las Vegas Raiders.

Seattle Kraken — Seattle finishes out a six-game homestand this week. Thursday, Nov. 17 the Kraken host the New York Rangers. Saturday, Nov. 19 they host the Los Angeles Kings and Wednesday, Nov. 23 the San Jose Sharks. All three games start at 7 p.m.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Portland Tribune

Oregon, Nix, show grit as Ducks turn back Utah for 20-17 win

Quarterback Bo Nix plays hurt but leads Ducks to bounce-back win that sets up a very meaningful game at Oregon State. Saturday's 20-17 win over Utah at Autzen Stadium improves Oregon to 9-2 (7-1 Pac-12) and keeps alive Ducks' Rose Bowl hopes. Trib's take: This is one of the more meaningful and satisfying wins for Oregon in recent memory. The Ducks had multiple opportunities to hang their collective heads and to question if it would be their night, but Bo Nix, Bennett Williams and others wouldn't let that happen. Sure, Oregon was held to only 20 points, and didn't score...
CORVALLIS, OR
Portland Tribune

Oregon State football: Martinez runs wild in win at Arizona State

Damien Martinez rushes for 138 yards and two touchdowns as the Beavers run past the Sun Devils for a 31-7 win on the road. Oregon State football ran all over Arizona State on Saturday, Nov. 19, on the way to a 31-7 win in Tempe. The No. 23-ranked Beavers (8-3, 5-3 Pac-12) outgained the Sun Devils (3-8, 2-6 Pac-12) by nearly 200 yards as they cruised to the 24-point victory on the road. Oregon State's offensive outburst was led by Damien Martinez's big day on the ground, while the defense had another strong showing. Here's a deeper look at the...
TEMPE, AZ
Portland Tribune

Sheriff, others file suit to block new gun restrictions

The Pamplin Media Group has previously reported on the ongoing opposition of many sheriffs to Measure 114.Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday. Lohrey was joined in the Nov. 19 filing by the Oregon Firearms Federation and Adam Johnson, a Marion County gun store owner. The suit was filed in the Pendleton Division of the U.S. District Court for the state of Oregon. It contends the ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds violates their Second Amendment right to bear arms and right to due process. Ballot...
SHERMAN COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Portland Tribune

Portland, OR
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
979K+
Views
ABOUT

Portland Tribune offers enterprising reporting that attracts readers who are affluent, highly educated and committed to understanding local Portland Issues.

 https://pamplinmedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy