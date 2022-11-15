Scoresheet: Oregon football falls to No. 12, Oregon State back at No. 25

Daily sports news, including Seattle Kraken, Seattle Seahawks, Portland Winterhawks, college notes and more.

TUESDAY, NOV. 15

Ducks fall, Beavers into top 25 — Oregon football expectedly fell in the latest College Football Playoff rankings. The Ducks went down to No. 12 following the 37-34 loss to Washington. Meanwhile Oregon State jumped back into the top 25 at No. 25, thanks in part to the loss to Huskies two weeks ago looking much more OK now. The top five of Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, TCU and Tennessee didn't change while LSU jumped USC for the No. 6 spot. Utah comes in at No. 10 and is the Ducks opponent this week in Autzen.

Winterhawks 4, Hitmen 1 — Portland (14-1-1-1) wins yet again, taking down visiting Calgary 4-1. Kyle Chyzowski scored in the second and third period to help close the game while Luke Schelter and Josh Zakreski both scored in the first to put the Winterhawks up 2-1.

College basketball — The Oregon men dominated visiting Montana State 81-51 behind five players in double figures scoring, highlighted by freshman Kel'el Ware with 16 points and 7 rebounds. Meanwhile the Oregon State men beat up on Bushnell University 83-66.

MONDAY, NOV. 14

Timbers Mora — The Portland Timbers have signed forward Felipe Mora to a contract extension through 2025 with a club option for 2026.

"We have a strong belief in Felipe as both a player and a person. This is a unique situation in which Felipe's unselfishness to work with the club in restructuring the contract, affords us the ability to continue to fully support him in his rehab process," said Timbers technical director Ned Grabavoy. "We have confidence that he can return to being an impact level player for us, and take pride in him being a member of this club."

Mora, 29, is set to enter his fourth season at Portland. The Chilean striker has scored 19 goals and tallied 7 assists in 55 regular season appearances (35 starts) for the Timbers.

Blazers beat — Portland returned home after a 4-2 record on a six-game road trip that was every bit impressive thanks to a couple buzzer-beating wins despite plenty of injuries. Portland's play has energized the fan base with tremendous effort each night as it tries to get fully healthy once more. Jusuf Nurkic missed the final three games of the trip due to a sore abductor while Damian Lillard and Shaedon Sharpe were in and out of the lineup as well. This is where the depth and roster building of general manager Joe Cronin will be tested, and with a 4-2 mark from the mostly eastern trip, so far so good.

In other Blazers news, the team released its new City Edition uniforms. The design is a homage to the old carpet that once dawned the floors of the PDX airport. The uniform will be worn for the first time Tuesday, Nov. 15 in a game against San Antonio at Moda Center. The Blazers will wear them again for a 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17 matchup with visiting Brooklyn.

Speaking of the schedule, Portland will be at home again at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 to play Utah before heading east for a four-game trip while the Phil Knight college basketball tournaments take over the Rose Quarter. The first game of the trip is set for 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 21 at Milwaukee.

College basketball — Oregon (3-0) beat Southern 83-46 in women's basketball as part of the Pac-12/SWAC Legacy Series at Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

Ahlise Hurst had 15 points (all on five 3-pointers). Phillipina Kyei added 10 points and 10 rebounds. Endyia Rogers scored 14 points in the third quarter.

In other UO women's news, Grace VanSlooten took home Pac-12 freshman of the week honors after leading the Ducks in scoring against Northwestern and Seattle.

Colyer record — Oregon outside hitter Mimi Colyer has been named Pac-12 Conference freshman of the week for a record seventh time. She breaks the record she shared with former USC standout Ebony Nwanebu (2013).

Colyer helped the Ducks win at Colorado and Utah, including erasing an 0-2 deficit against Colorado.

Winterhawks — Portland entered a Nov. 16 game against Calgary 13-1-1-1 through 16 games. The Hawks are home at 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 against Everett and at 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19 against Kamloops.

Seattle Seahawks — After losing to Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the NFL's first-ever regular season game played in Germany, the 6-4 Seahawks enter their bye week. They'll be back in action at 1 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 to host the Las Vegas Raiders.

Seattle Kraken — Seattle finishes out a six-game homestand this week. Thursday, Nov. 17 the Kraken host the New York Rangers. Saturday, Nov. 19 they host the Los Angeles Kings and Wednesday, Nov. 23 the San Jose Sharks. All three games start at 7 p.m.

