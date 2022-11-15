The morning after: Eubanks embodiment of Blazers early energy

The forward from Troutdale and Oregon State closed the game with the starters after impacting the action with toughness.







Some nights in the NBA will require a different crew to close out a game, and that's what happened for the Portland Trail Blazers in their 117-110 win Tuesday night, Nov. 15, against the visiting San Antonio Spurs.

Instead of big man Jusuf Nurkic, who was coming off missing three games due to injury, it was Troutdale's own Drew Eubanks closing with the likes of Damian Lillard, Anfernee Simons, Josh Hart and Jerami Grant.

And Eubanks earned those minutes, not just from his play but from what he's done through 14 games in his de facto hometown uniform, which was the new City Edition look featuring the old PDX carpet design.

Head coach Chauncey Billups described Eubanks before the game as "nasty" and said he's been getting close to scrapping with guys each night.

That toughness came through when the Reynolds High grad hit a big and-one in the closing minutes that put Portland up 107-106 after falling behind early in the fourth quarter.

From there, Lillard helped close the game out along with plays from the four starters out there.

"What (Eubanks) gives us is toughness, he gives us that competitive fight every single night," Billups said. "He's up at the level, he's trapping, he's getting extra opportunities on offensive rebounds. He has been huge for us this year."

Eubanks is averaging 18.6 minutes a game and scoring 5.7 points a night along with four rebounds per game this season.

Nurkic struggled defensively as Spurs big man Jakob Poeltl had a career night scoring 31 points, most coming with Nurkic as the closest defender.

With that in mind, Billups said it was nothing personal, but he went with what was best for the team in the moment and that was Eubanks on Tuesday night.

"He's just a super athlete, he runs the floor well, he's a great screener, he's above the rim with that lob threat," Lillard said of Eubanks. "He's contesting shots at the rim. I never knew he affected shots in the paint the way he does, he's going after them. He's physical, he brings energy and it's been great for our team."

That energy talk has been the biggest discussion point around this year's Blazers. The tenacity this team has played with has been "infectious," Lillard said postgame.

Lillard embodied that against the Spurs when he blocked 6-foot-8 Keita Bates-Diop in the final few minutes, leading to a scramble for the ball and ultimately a foul on the Spurs. Lillard got up and celebrated to the crowd with a roar, a perfect picture of what has fueled the 10-4 start.

"What it comes down to is that desire, you got to want to do it," Lillard said. "If we want to be an elite team, we all got to be committed to that end of the floor … When guys see how personal I'm taking it and how personal Josh (Hart) is gonna take it; when we take that challenge like that and we care about it, it's infectious."

Consider Eubanks one of the infected, as he let out a yell of his own following the big and-one down the stretch, finishing with 9 points and 7 rebounds.

Billups said the different look Eubanks brings is centered on his speed, being a little smaller and lighter than Nurkic, which helped get around a young and quick Spurs squad.

"(Eubanks) gave us some great, great moments," Billups said. "His speed into screens even puts teams at a disadvantage and it gives our guys a chance to get off that screen and make a play. Everything he did was just awesome tonight and it has been all year, actually."

Portland takes that energy into a Thursday, Nov. 17, matchup with the team that might be the complete opposite so far this season: The Brooklyn Nets.

Kevin Durant and crew tipoff with the Blazers at 7 p.m. Thursday from the Moda Center.

Standout stats

Turnovers:

San Antonio has a young roster, and offensively worked well to start but often missed on some cutting passes. That led to 12 first half turnovers while the Blazers were a little more careful, only having four first half turnovers. That trend didn't continue as the Blazers had 11 turnovers in the second half to finish with 15. Still, they got the Spurs to cough it up enough, finishing with 19.

Eubanks steps up: While the game-by-game plus/minus is definitely a flawed stat, Eubanks filled it up by finishing +28. It certainly showed in his hustle and him stepping into more minutes with Nurkic not getting a full run. Eubanks closed out the game and had an and-one down the stretch that put Portland back in the lead 107-106 as he finished with nine points and seven boards.

Lillard facilitator: While the Spurs did a solid job containing Lillard with early and often double-teams, the star guard went to work around the youngsters with 11 assists to go along with his 22 points. Lillard still hit a big 3-pointer down the stretch and showed the needed emotion toward the end when he had a big block on defense.

Game grade: B-

It was definitely an up and down night as the Spurs stayed in it all the way to the last few minutes of the game. Lillard's emotion changed the trajectory of the game along with the rest of the closing crew. That spirit is what has lifted Portland to a 10-4 start and what continues to make believers out of the fans. Now they'll need to sustain that going forward to make believers of the rest of the NBA.

{loadposition sub-article-02}