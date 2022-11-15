Read full article on original website
Climber Dies in Himalayan High Camp
A British climber has died at the high camp of Lobuche peak. Andrew James Clayton, 41, from the U.K. died at around 5,000 metres on Nepal’s Lobuche last week. He’s the third climber to die in the Everest area this season. The Himalayan Times reported that Clayton’s body...
Stephano Ghisolfi Tries Alphane V17
Italian Stefano Ghisolfi is one of the best sport climbers in the world, repeating 5.15c (9b+) and putting up 5.15b (9b) first ascents, but he’s not particularly known for his bouldering. He’s still no slouch at the discipline, climbing multiple V14’s. In a newly released video, Ghisolfi meets up with some of the best boulderers in the world to try out problems in Chironico, Switzerland.
New Film of Shawn Raboutou’s Send of Megatron V17 Released
A new Mellow film by Matty Hong was released today detailing Shawn Raboutou’s first ascent of the longstanding Megatron project in Colorado’s Eldorado Canyon. The film features climbers Raboutou, Daniel Woods, Drew Ruana, Chad Greedy, and Jimmy Webb. It covers the entire 10-year history of the Megatron project, including Greedy’s discovery and naming of the boulder, Woods and Ruanas’ experience projecting the problem, and Raboutou’s eventual first ascent. Raboutou’s send comes in at the 18:08 timestamp.
Veteran Rockies Climbers Establish New Mixed Routes
Raphael Slawinski and Alik Berg teamed up to make the first ascent of Rastapopoulos on the east side of Mount Kidd in Kananaskis Country. The mountain has several esthetic lines that form each season. And in Banff, another steep new pitch got a likely first ascent. Rastapopoulos is a two-pitch...
Sean Villanueva O’Driscoll Climbs Run-Out Splitters in Czech
Belgian climber Sean Villanueva O’Driscoll climbs the Teplice Trilogy at Adršpach in the Czech Republic in one day. The three route ascend splitters and finish atop sandstone towers. Some of them were climbed back in the 1950s. “It’s a beautiful challenge,” said Villanueva O’Driscoll. The three offwidth cracks...
