Bond County, IL

Unit One School Board Holds Levy Hearing

The Mulberry Grove Unit 1 Board of Education met this week and held a hearing on the new tax levy. No one appeared from the public. Superintendent Casie Bowman told the board she met with the tax levy expert from the Illinois School Board last week who looked at the district’s data and provided a few scenarios. She recommended an option that would take the tax rate from 4.47 to 4.24.
MULBERRY GROVE, IL
Tourism Committee Meets Thursday

The Greenville Tourism Committee is scheduled to meet Thursday, November 17 at 5:15 p.m. in the municipal building. The agenda includes a funding request for the 2023 I-70 Coaches Clinic.
GREENVILLE, IL
Longtime Madison County Board members leaving

With the Madison County Board downsizing from 29 to 26 members, dozens of years of experience is leaving the board. Several longtime members chose not to run for another term. They had their last meeting Wednesday night and were recognized for their service. Among them are Bruce Malone of Alton and Mike Walters of Godfrey.
MADISON COUNTY, IL
Tax Payment Deadline Is Next Week

Bond County property owners, who have not paid all of their tax bill this year, face a deadline next week. The deadline for payment of the second installment of taxes is Tuesday, November 22. Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp said her office will be open next Monday and Tuesday, until...
BOND COUNTY, IL
Edwardsville Township Relocating To 900 Hillsboro (Madison County Farm Bureau Building) During Township Hall Renovation

EDWARDSVILLE - Edwardsville Township will be moving to the Madison County Farm Bureau building located at 900 Hillsboro Avenue Suite 4 in Edwardsville at the end of November. The Township Supervisor's office will be open for business the entire time, whereas the Township Assessor’s office will be closed from November 21st-23rd. The current office at 300 West Park Street will be open until the end of the day on November 23rd. Then after Thanksgiving, starting Monday, November 28th, operations will begin at 900 Hillsboro Avenue.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Medical office coming to Madison

MADISON — Ground was broken here Tuesday morning for a brand new multi-use medical office facility to be completed in December 2023. The site is located behind the Madison Primos Cafe and will hold offices for the Mississippi Baptist Medical Center, Jackson Eye Associates (JEA), and Mississippi Retina Associates (MRA).
MADISON, IL
An Early Christmas For Some Area Vets

AMVETS Post 140 recently delivered Christmas a little early this year to 14 veterans in the Glenwood and Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Each Veteran was presented with a $30 gift card for the local CVS Pharmacy. The gift card is for staff and family members to purchase items of need for each individual veteran. The veterans also enjoyed a patriotic decorated cupcake from the local AMVETS Post.
GREENVILLE, IL
St. Louis-based furniture retailer going out of business

ST. LOUIS — Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress, the Webster Groves-based retailer whose brick-and-mortar stores are only open to customers on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, is going out of business, trade journal Furniture Today reports. The family owned business is closing because owner and Chairman Tom Phillips, 70, is...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
New program helps reduce energy costs for Ameren Illinois customers

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – If you’re looking for ways to save money on energy bills this winter, Ameren Illinois is beginning a new plan to help customers manage their costs. Ameren Illinois estimates monthly bills for customers who receive electricity and natural gas supply service from them could be approximately 25% higher than they were last […]
COLLINSVILLE, IL
Movement to Create a New State in Southern Illinois Gaining Momentum

A growing list of Illinois counties disenfranchised with the goings-on in Cook County have voted to leave Illinois and form a new state. Three more counties, Brown, Hardin and a portion of Madison County, recently voted in favor of a nonbinding resolution allowing their county board to explore the possibility of leaving the state, bringing the total to 27. In all three counties, close to 75% of residents were in favor of the idea.
ILLINOIS STATE
Mark Beatty

Mark Beatty of The Villages, Fla. (formerly from Greenville, Ill.) passed peacefully at age 73 surrounded by family on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Mark was born in E. St. Louis, Ill. in 1949. He grew up in Caseyville, Ill. and attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) where he received a BS degree in biology and an MBA in finance. His major vocation was banking, where he last served as President of First Bank in Greenville, Ill.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Salvation Army Bell Ringing To Begin Soon

The sound of Salvation Army bells will be heard in Greenville. The 2022 campaign officially begins this Monday, according to Bond County Bell Ringing Coordinator Mary Young. She said bell ringers are still needed. Time slots run from 9:30 AM to 7:30 PM almost every day through December 22. Mary is looking for “captains” who will sign up to recruit bell ringers to fill a full day’s schedule. The kettles will be stationed at Dollar General, Capri IGA, and Buchheit in Greenville. There will also be small kettles on the counter at Kahuna’s, the HSHS Holy Family Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Shop, and DQ in Greenville.
GREENVILLE, IL
Martin Sentenced For More Charges in Fulton County; Awaiting Hearings in Montgomery, Madison and new case in DuPage

An alleged serial grifter has been sentenced in another Central Illinois county on multiple charges. 27 year old Abigail L. Martin pled guilty on November 7th in Fulton County Court to felony deception, felony theft, and use of a bank account with intent to defraud. The Fulton County Circuit Clerk’s office says that Martin received a concurrent sentence of 3 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, received a total of 31 days credit for time served in the Fulton County Jail, ordered to pay a total of $1,300 in fines, plus additional fees and court costs.
FULTON COUNTY, IL
Macoupin County Courthouse News

Cases filed during November 6-12, 2022. Visit the “Court News” category under the “Community News” tab for other editions. Scott McDaniels, 59 of Carlinville, is charged with criminal trespassing to a residence with a person present in connection with a November 6 incident. Melissa Hughes, 47...
MACOUPIN COUNTY, IL

