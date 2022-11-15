Read full article on original website
County Clerk To Fill Zone President Position
Bond County Clerk and Recorder Meg Sybert will soon be taking over as president of this area’s zone. Sybert said she’s part of the Illinois Association of County Clerks & Recorders, a statewide group, which is broken into four zones. Each zone has its own officers. Bond County is in Zone 1. She has served as secretary of Zone 1 for the past four years and was recently voted in as president. Her term begins December 1 and will last two years.
An Early Christmas For Some Area Vets
AMVETS Post 140 recently delivered Christmas a little early this year to 14 veterans in the Glenwood and Greenville Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Each Veteran was presented with a $30 gift card for the local CVS Pharmacy. The gift card is for staff and family members to purchase items of need for each individual veteran. The veterans also enjoyed a patriotic decorated cupcake from the local AMVETS Post.
Mark Beatty
Mark Beatty of The Villages, Fla. (formerly from Greenville, Ill.) passed peacefully at age 73 surrounded by family on Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2022. Mark was born in E. St. Louis, Ill. in 1949. He grew up in Caseyville, Ill. and attended Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) where he received a BS degree in biology and an MBA in finance. His major vocation was banking, where he last served as President of First Bank in Greenville, Ill.
MG Aces Turkey Tournament Opens Monday
The 2022 Mulberry Grove FNB Community Bank Turkey Tournament will be held next week at Mulberry Grove High School. Eight teams are in the boys’ basketball tournament. Pool A consists of Mulberry Grove, Mt. Olive, St. Elmo-Brownstown and Lebanon. Teams in Pool B are Cowden Herrick-Beecher City, Father McGivney, Patoka and Ramsey.
Joyce A. Linenfelser
Joyce A. Linenfelser, age 81 of Highland, IL, died Monday, November 14, 2022, at Highland Health Care Center in Highland, IL. She was born on Monday, January 6, 1941, in Highland, IL, the daughter of Fremont and Eugenia (nee Hoffman) Bargetzi. On Saturday, January 17, 1959, she married Gene E....
Clarence Goestenkors
Clarence Goestenkors, 89, of Pocahontas, IL, died Friday, November 18, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital in Highland, IL. Clarence was born March 15, 1933, to Henry and Clara Goestenkors. On February 14, 1953, he married Marlene E. “Sis” Nungesser at St. Nicholas Church, Pocahontas, IL. A marriage that lasted 65 beautiful years.
Tax Payment Deadline Is Next Week
Bond County property owners, who have not paid all of their tax bill this year, face a deadline next week. The deadline for payment of the second installment of taxes is Tuesday, November 22. Bond County Treasurer Colleen Camp said her office will be open next Monday and Tuesday, until...
State’s Attorney & Sheriff File SAFE-T Act Lawsuit
Bond County State’s Attorney Dora Mann and Sheriff Jim Leitschuh have filed a lawsuit against the state regarding the Illinois Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity Today, or SAFE-T Act, which is to go into effect on January 1, 2023. Mann joins over 55 other states attorneys in Illinois that...
Lady Comets Fall In Basketball Season Opener
The Greenville Lady Comets basketball team opened the season Tuesday night in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic. The GHS girls were defeated by Father McGivney 49-41. Greenville’s only lead was at 5-4 in the early going. The Griffins led by five after one quarter, by eight at halftime and by 12 after three periods.
Lady Comets Win In Tourney
The Greenville Lady Comets grabbed their first win of the new basketball season Thursday night, defeating Triad, 45-3, in the Columbia Tip-Off Classic. It was also the first win for new Lady Comets Head Coach Quinn Hammann. The GHS girls trailed most of the game, but did lead by a...
GU Basketball Women Win Two In Georgia
The long trip to Lookout Mountain, Georgia was a successful one over the weekend for the Greenville University women’s basketball team. The Lady Panthers beat Brevard, 73-57, last Friday, and defeated Covenant, 78-55, on Saturday afternoon. The GU squad has started the season with three successive wins. Against Brevard,...
Football Panthers End Regular Season With Win
The Greenville University football team ended the regular season with four straight wins, the final one last Saturday in Minnesota. The Panthers defeated Minnesota Morris 43-25 behind a big game from running back Paul Garrett. The senior ran for 319 yards and scored four touchdowns. GU had over 500 yards...
