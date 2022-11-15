Read full article on original website
Related
Watch: Lincoln linebacker David Peevy discusses comeback victory over Carlsbad for Open Division title
SAN DIEGO-- Lincoln manufactured a furious comeback on Friday night, erasing a 15-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat top-seeded Carlsbad, 28-24. Senior linebacker David Peevy, who committed to USC last month, made several big plays up front for the Hornets including a sack on Carlsbad's ...
Photos: Been there, done that - defending Class 4A champion Graham-Kapowsin cruises to state semifinals
SUMNER, Wash. - Graham-Kapowsin kept its Class 4A repeat hopes alive - and eliminated one of its biggest 4A SPSL rivals from the postseason in the process. The Eagles broke out to a big lead, only to have to win it late on Daveon Superales' touchdown run in the final 87 seconds in a 28-21 victory ...
Gore turns the tables on Woodland with decisive 56-20 Class A second-round playoff win
By Patrick Kays GORE - Gore has seen its season end at the hands of Woodland each of the past two seasons. Last year's come-from-behind Woodland victory left a bad taste in the Pirates' mouth. They remembered it. Now this season, the Woodland monkey (or Cougar), is off their back. As for ...
Mark Fox After Cal's Loss to Southern: `I Think We Should Blame the Coach'
The Golden Bears fall to 0-4 for the first time since 1998.
Comments / 0