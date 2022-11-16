DENTON, Texas – For the first time in four games this season, the breaks went Harding's way in a close game. The Lady Bisons went without a field goal attempt through the last three minutes of overtime, but Harding made five free throws during that stretch and held Texas Woman's to only one basket over that time to defeat the Pioneers 74-70 in nonconference action at Kitty McGee Arena.

