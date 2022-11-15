Read full article on original website
Rockhurst tops Christian Brothers College to repeat as Missouri Class 4 soccer champs
By Nate Latsch FENTON – So much for the Rockhurst soccer team’s rebuilding year. The Hawklets defeated Christian Brothers College 1-0 in the Missouri Class 4 championship game on Saturday night at World Wide Technology Soccer Park on a penalty kick from Bakary Kante with 9 minutes 12 seconds to win ...
Watch: Jackson State two-way phenom Travis Hunter grabs a receiving TD and a pick-six against Alcorn State
Jackson State's Travis Hunter had a performance on Saturday against Alcorn state that undoubtedly made his head coach, Deion Sanders, proud. The electric freshman has proven to be impactful on both sides of the ball, much like his head coach used to be. On Saturday, Hunter came away with a receiving touchdown on offense and a pick-six on defense, helping lead Jackson State to a 23-13 victory.
Cal Football: Linebacker Jackson Sirmon Still Digesting His Big Game Hero Status
Jackson Sirmon is new to the Big Game. The senior linebacker arrived here in the offseason, a transfer from Washington, so his background in rivalry games was the Apple Cup. He cannot possibly understand what a Big Deal he will be someday. And forever in the hearts and minds of Cal fans. Especially those among the 51,892 at Memorial Stadium.
Third quarter propels Twin Lakes to Hoops Classic championship
LAFAYETTE - The first two quarters hadn't gone exactly as planned, but Twin Lakes girls basketball coach Brad Bowsman had a halftime message for his team. The third quarter, that's ours, he'd tell the Class 3A No. 4 Indians in the locker room. That motivational speech played out on the court shortly after. ...
Kickoff and TV info for Penn State’s final home game announced
Penn State will look to close out the 2022 regular season with a win next Saturday when the Nittany Lions host Michigan State in the regular season finale for both teams. And as has typically been the case, the Nittany Lions and Spartans will have to wait until after Ohio State and Michigan play their game before kicking things off in Beaver Stadium. Penn State announced the start time for next weekend’s regular-season finale from Beaver Stadium is slotted for a 4 p.m. ET kickoff. The game will be carried by FS1. Penn State is coming off a blowout of Rutgers as...
