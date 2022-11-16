House Republican Conference Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-NY) endorsed former President Donald Trump ahead of his expected presidential campaign announcement. In a statement to the New York Times, Stefanik said she was “proud” to endorse Trump for president in 2024, even though he hasn’t announced yet. The endorsement from the third highest-ranking Republican is sure to serve as a much-needed boost to the former president, who has faced some pushback from within his party after the GOP’s weaker-than-expected performance in the midterm elections.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO