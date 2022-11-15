Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MySanAntonio
CP Chem chooses Southeast Texas city for new $8.5B facility
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At long last, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and QatarEnergy have announced the new home of their $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility. Orange will be the new home of the plant, which is expected to create more than 500 full-time...
fox4beaumont.com
$100 million+ Arkema potential plant expansion could bring jobs, guarantee existing jobs
JEFFERSON COUNTY — A potential chemical plant expansion could provide a $100 million+ boost to the economy. The Jefferson County Commissioners Court has approved a property tax agreement, including an abatement, with Arkema Chemicals. The agreement provides tax incentives to the company for its roughly $115 million potential expansion...
therecordlive.com
West Orange-Cove CISD Welcomes Chevron Phillips to Orange
After much anticipation, Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy announced their plans on Wednesday morning for an $8.5 billion construction in Orange County. West Orange-Cove CISD shares its preparations for the economic impacts of this development, as they neighbor closely with the new facility. Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris responded to the...
Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas, Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce host annual job fair
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Workforce Solutions Southeast Texas, along with the Port Arthur Chamber of Commerce held its annual fall job fair on Tuesday. The event took place at the Bob Bowers Civic Center in Port Arthur. There were at least 75 different businesses represented at the job fair,...
Beaumont ISD approves contract for new district-wide security camera system
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Beaumont ISD school board unanimously approved a contract for a new district-wide security camera system. The board considered the bid at a Thursday night meeting. Eight businesses provided varying equipment, license options and warranty periods. Each business was ranked by a point system which included...
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
JK Subaru hosts Share the Love event benefitting United Way of Beaumont and North Jefferson County
JK Subaru will host its 14th annual Share the Love event from Friday, Nov. 18, through Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, to benefit United Way of Beaumont and North Jefferson County. During these six and a half weeks, for every new Subaru that is purchased or leased, Subaru of America Inc. will donate $250 to the area United Way, and locally-owned dealership, JK Subaru, will provide a $250 match. Additionally, JK Subaru will donate $5 to United Way for Subaru vehicle service repair orders during the Share the Love timeframe as well.
Jefferson County District Clerk offers appointment-free passport day
BEAUMONT, Texas — The Jefferson County District Clerk's office will open its doors on Saturday, December 3, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. for a special Passport Day. No appointments are needed to apply for a passport, and customers can request routine or expedited service. Information on how...
12newsnow.com
$50K grant jump-starting plans to restore historical Beaumont home to its former glory
The Caroline Gilbert Hinchee House is a historical home near downtown Beaumont. It is located on the corner of Park Street and Irma Street.
beaumontbusinessjournal.com
Calder Woods names new executive director
Nonprofit senior living community Calder Woods named Aaron Ortego its new executive director. Ortego will provide oversight and leadership to all levels of residences and health care for the continuing care community. His employment is effective immediately. Ortego steps in for the previous executive director, David Ummel, who now serves...
12newsnow.com
Business owners, neighbors at odds over shooting range in Buna neighborhood
Some Buna residents are saying they fear living in their community after a shooting range opened in it. But range owners say they have a right to be there, too.
Former Major League Baseball player plans to bring 46 affordable, luxury homes to Port Arthur
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — A former Major League Baseball player is planning to develop a new neighborhood in Port Arthur to give back to a community that gave just as much to him. Chuck McElroy is a retired professional baseball player who was born and raised in Port Arthur....
Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open
Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway
BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
kogt.com
Controlled Burn on Saturday
Orange County ESD3 will be conducting a training burn at 2283 1st, Orange, TX, 77632 on Saturday, November 19th from 830 am to approximately 5 pm. (This is off of Echo Rd. (FM 3247) in Little Cypress). There will be significant fire department presence and fire department traffic in the area. We do not anticipate any significant road closures or detours, however, we do encourage people to avoid the area in order to limit traffic congestion.
KFDM-TV
Helping the homeless in Beaumont
BEAUMONT — Eric Ardoin and Yolanda Reynolds continue their work in the community to help the homeless. They both agree that helping them on the streets is important, but helping them get off the streets is even more important. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more on what both Ardoin...
Beaumont, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
KFDM-TV
Vehicle crashes into apartment complex
BEAUMONT — Around 1:40pm a vehicle crashed into The Regents 1 apartment complex. The Regents 1 is a Beaumont Housing Authority property. A woman in her 60's appeared to crash after having a medical emergency. There is no report on injuries at this time and Beaumont Fire Department is investigating.
12newsnow.com
Beaumont United's Wesley Yates, III signs with the University of Washington
BEAUMONT, Texas — One of the top high school basketball players in the nation signed his National Letter of Intent in Beaumont Wednesday night. United's Wesley Yates, III is heading to the Pacific Northwest to play for the University of Washington in the Pac-12. Friends and family gathered to...
'It's going to tear our family apart' : Owner of Jake's Fireworks gets 15 years for federal drug charges
BEAUMONT, Texas — The owner of Jake’s Fireworks in Nederland has been sentenced on federal drug charges. Jake Ellis Daughtry, 35, of Nederland, was sentenced Tuesday to 15 years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Thad Heartfield according to a news release from the Department of Justice.
Only jury can decide if deadly encounter between two retired first responders was self defense
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Police are working to figure out what led to a deadly shooting between two retired first responders. The shooting happened Thursday in the 8000 block of Tom Drive. Residents said the neighborhood is normally quiet. “We responded to a shooting and found the...
