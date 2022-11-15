ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Arthur, TX

MySanAntonio

CP Chem chooses Southeast Texas city for new $8.5B facility

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. At long last, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company and QatarEnergy have announced the new home of their $8.5 billion integrated polymers facility. Orange will be the new home of the plant, which is expected to create more than 500 full-time...
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
therecordlive.com

West Orange-Cove CISD Welcomes Chevron Phillips to Orange

After much anticipation, Chevron Phillips Chemical and QatarEnergy announced their plans on Wednesday morning for an $8.5 billion construction in Orange County. West Orange-Cove CISD shares its preparations for the economic impacts of this development, as they neighbor closely with the new facility. Superintendent Dr. Rickie Harris responded to the...
WEST ORANGE, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

JK Subaru hosts Share the Love event benefitting United Way of Beaumont and North Jefferson County

JK Subaru will host its 14th annual Share the Love event from Friday, Nov. 18, through Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, to benefit United Way of Beaumont and North Jefferson County. During these six and a half weeks, for every new Subaru that is purchased or leased, Subaru of America Inc. will donate $250 to the area United Way, and locally-owned dealership, JK Subaru, will provide a $250 match. Additionally, JK Subaru will donate $5 to United Way for Subaru vehicle service repair orders during the Share the Love timeframe as well.
BEAUMONT, TX
beaumontbusinessjournal.com

Calder Woods names new executive director

Nonprofit senior living community Calder Woods named Aaron Ortego its new executive director. Ortego will provide oversight and leadership to all levels of residences and health care for the continuing care community. His employment is effective immediately. Ortego steps in for the previous executive director, David Ummel, who now serves...
BEAUMONT, TX
Magic 1470AM

Horseshoe Lake Charles Announces Exact Time They Will Open

Save the date! The All-New Horseshoe Lake Charles will celebrate its official grand opening on December 12 at 12 pm. The highly anticipated event is almost here and there is a lineup of festivities planned to take place throughout the big day. This includes the first-ever drone show in Lake Charles, an exciting lion dance celebration, plenty of exclusive giveaways, and much more!
LAKE CHARLES, LA
12NewsNow

Beaumont law firm handing out 1.5K turkeys Friday during drive-thru giveaway

BEAUMONT, Texas — A law firm in downtown Beaumont is handing out more than 1,000 turkeys to give back to the Southeast Texas community this holiday season. Clay Dugas is handing out 1,500 turkeys during a drive-thru giveaway Friday, November 18, 2022. This is the law firm's annual giveaway, but this year they are trying to revamp the tradition after COVID-19 put a temporary pause on it.
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

Controlled Burn on Saturday

Orange County ESD3 will be conducting a training burn at 2283 1st, Orange, TX, 77632 on Saturday, November 19th from 830 am to approximately 5 pm. (This is off of Echo Rd. (FM 3247) in Little Cypress). There will be significant fire department presence and fire department traffic in the area. We do not anticipate any significant road closures or detours, however, we do encourage people to avoid the area in order to limit traffic congestion.
KFDM-TV

Helping the homeless in Beaumont

BEAUMONT — Eric Ardoin and Yolanda Reynolds continue their work in the community to help the homeless. They both agree that helping them on the streets is important, but helping them get off the streets is even more important. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles has more on what both Ardoin...
BEAUMONT, TX
High School Football PRO

Beaumont, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

LUMBERTON, TX
KFDM-TV

Vehicle crashes into apartment complex

BEAUMONT — Around 1:40pm a vehicle crashed into The Regents 1 apartment complex. The Regents 1 is a Beaumont Housing Authority property. A woman in her 60's appeared to crash after having a medical emergency. There is no report on injuries at this time and Beaumont Fire Department is investigating.
BEAUMONT, TX

