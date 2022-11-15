JK Subaru will host its 14th annual Share the Love event from Friday, Nov. 18, through Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2023, to benefit United Way of Beaumont and North Jefferson County. During these six and a half weeks, for every new Subaru that is purchased or leased, Subaru of America Inc. will donate $250 to the area United Way, and locally-owned dealership, JK Subaru, will provide a $250 match. Additionally, JK Subaru will donate $5 to United Way for Subaru vehicle service repair orders during the Share the Love timeframe as well.

BEAUMONT, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO