Battling climate change is task of new LA County Office of Environmental Justice and Climate Health

Los Angeles County logged another 2,215 COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, Nov. 16, while the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals continued to creep upward. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued to climb upward, reaching 7.1%, up from 5.6% a week ago, according to the county Department of Public Health. According to state figures, there were 589 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, up from 552 on Tuesday and well above the 464 number from a week ago. Of those patients, 75 were being treated in intensive care units, the same number as Tuesday.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO