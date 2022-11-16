Battling climate change is task of new LA County Office of Environmental Justice and Climate Health

Read full article on original website
LA County 'strongly recommending' return to indoor masking as COVID-19 cases rising again
With COVID-19 infection rates sharply increasing since the beginning of November, Los Angeles County Thursday returned to "strongly recommending" that people wear masks in all indoor public settings.
SFist
Friday Morning Constitutional: Masks Recommended Again Amid LA COVID Surge
The health officer for Los Angeles County, Dr. Muntu Davis, gave a media briefing Thursday in which he again "strongly recommended" indoor masking for everyone amid a growing COVID surge. LA County is seeking a daily rate of 100 new coronavirus cases per 100,000 residents this week, which is an 86% jump over the prior week. [Twitter / Chronicle]
Supervisors require all L.A. county departments to track gender equity
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a motion today to require all county departments to assess and track gender equity.
Los Angeles Gets A New Mayor And At Least 3 New Councilmembers
The top issues the city's new administration will tackle
KCET
Understanding L.A.'s Homelessness Crisis in Six Charts
Amid rising rents, L.A.'s homeless population is increasing — and the streets are getting more dangerous for the unhoused, who are victims of crime and violence, including assault and homicide. This article is published in conjunction with Crosstown. How does one grasp the scale and scope of Los Angeles's...
Laist.com
Judge Tells LA County To Come Up With Better Settlement In Homelessness Case
Judge Tells LA County To Come Up With Better Settlement In Homelessness Case
theavtimes.com
COVID hospitalizations up again in LA County
Los Angeles County logged another 2,215 COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, Nov. 16, while the number of virus-positive patients in local hospitals continued to creep upward. The seven-day average daily rate of people testing positive for the virus also continued to climb upward, reaching 7.1%, up from 5.6% a week ago, according to the county Department of Public Health. According to state figures, there were 589 COVID-positive patients in county hospitals as of Wednesday, up from 552 on Tuesday and well above the 464 number from a week ago. Of those patients, 75 were being treated in intensive care units, the same number as Tuesday.
Downtown Long Beach to clear out homeless encampments
Newly posted signs downtown Long Beach warn the homeless to remove their things because sidewalk encampments will be cleared out this weekend.
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lights
Witness image.National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC.org) A California witness at Los Angeles reported watching and photographing a silent, low-flying, rectangle-shaped object at about 4:39 a.m. on February 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
kcrw.com
Homeless veterans sue VA for failing to deliver on housing promise in West LA
A group of 14 unhoused veterans in Los Angeles have filed a civil rights lawsuit against the VA, alleging the federal agency is depriving them of housing. LA is home to many cultures and traditions that share a common thread: bread. The Natural History Museum celebrates them in the multimedia exhibit “Kneaded: LA Bread Stories.”
2urbangirls.com
SoCal couple extradited to U.S. to begin prison sentence for $20M COVID-19 scheme
LOS ANGELES – A Southern California couple who fled to Montenegro to avoid serving lengthy prison sentences in a large COVID-relief fraud scheme were returned to the United States last night after more than a year as fugitives. Richard Ayvazyan, 44, and his wife, Marietta Terabelian, 38, both former...
Average LA County Gas Price Drops for 41st Time in 44 Days
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Los Angeles County dropped Friday 3.5 cents to $5.392, its lowest amount since Sept. 12.
natureworldnews.com
California Megastorm Floods Become the Solution to Prolonged Terrible Droughts
Megastorm floods in California might be the solution to the state's protracted droughts. Halfway between Los Angeles and Sacramento, the Arroyo Pasajero Creek runs through land that is sometimes too dry to farm and other times is dangerously flooded. A group of local farmers and the neighboring city of Huron...
signalscv.com
County Registrar-Recorder’s Office: 175,050 ballots remain to be counted
Several Santa Clarita Valley elections are still going down to the wire as the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office released its latest updated ballot count on Friday. With 175,050 ballots remaining to be counted from the Nov. 8 Genera Election, the races to represent the state’s 40th Assembly District...
foxla.com
No more water, power shutoffs by LADWP for low-income LA residents who can't pay utility bills
LOS ANGELES - Low-income residents in Los Angeles who are unable to pay their utility bills will no longer have to worry about having their water or electricity shut off as a result. A new motion adopted Nov. 8 by the Los Angeles Board of Water and Power Commissioners now...
‘Red Flag Warning’ issued for Los Angeles region
The National Weather Service has issued a Red Flag Warning for the upcoming weekend due to gusty Santa Ana winds and low humidity across Los Angeles and Ventura counties. The warning will go into effect Saturday morning at 1 a.m. and remain in place until 10 p.m. later that night along the Ventura County coast […]
Coast News
Democrats widen leads in North County’s state, federal races
REGION — Democrats in several key North County races appeared to widen their leads against their Republican challengers, according to official election results made available late on Monday. In the 38th State Senate District seat race, Encinitas Mayor Catherine Blakespear opened up her lead over the weekend to a...
Foley, Porter, Levin Declare Victory in Orange County Races
Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley declared victory today, ensuring Democrats will of a majority on the nonpartisan Orange County Board of Supervisors.
‘We need to close all jails’ — Supporters see Measure A as a winning blow against law enforcement
Dozens of supporters of Measure A, which was approved by voters last week and gives the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors the authority to remove a publicly elected sheriff from office for cause, gathered outside the Hall of Justice Wednesday to celebrate its passage. More than 70% of voters...
signalscv.com
Red flag warning in effect for Santa Clarita
The National Weather Service issued a red flag warning, or a fire weather watch, for the western parts of Los Angeles County and much of Ventura County for Saturday, which means critical fire weather conditions are likely to occur. “A moderate to locally strong Santa Ana wind event is expected...
